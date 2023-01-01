Top TicketLeap Alternatives

WebCatalog

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...

JotForm

jotform.com

Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organiza...

Whova

whova.com

Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...

Greenvelope

greenvelope.com

Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and conn...

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...

Run The World

runtheworld.today

Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a...

Evite

evite.com

Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!

TicketSource

ticketsource.co.uk

TicketSource offers a free, easy to use, reliable online event ticketing platform with first-class customer service, enabling you to sell your tickets online with confidence. Unlike other ticking providers, we have no contracts, hidden fees or complicated access tiers. Gain full access to our comple...

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...

Regpack

regpack.com

Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment process...

AnyRoad

anyroad.com

AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform, which enables businesses to operate and optimize their events, tours, classes, and activations to grow consumer brand loyalty and drive greater ROI from their guest experiences. It allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential pro...

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.

Townscript

townscript.com

Looking for something to do in India? Discover the best events and activities. Explore and buy tickets for Entertainment, Educational & Learning, Tech, Biz & Networking, Sports & Fitness, Travel & Adventure, Social Causes, Others and more events in India

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...

Ticketbud

ticketbud.com

Ticketbud is the easiest platform to manage, promote and sell tickets to your event. Ticketbud's event registration software allows you to get set up and selling tickets in less than 5 minutes. Our internal processor gives you daily payouts, meaning that you no longer have to wait until after you ev...

Swell Fundraising

swellfundraising.com

Swell provides a cloud-based event and online fundraising platform with peer-to-peer features. With Swell, events can instantly be launched virtually with our integrated livestream module. Designed by nonprofit pros, it has an elegant ticketing process for purchased but also comp/free/table guest ti...

Eventbee

eventbee.com

Easy to use online registration and event ticketing software. Sell event tickets online, and receive funds immediately by using Eventbee Platform.

zkipster

zkipster.com

zkipster is the event management platform for the world’s best events. We provide powerful event tools and unique insights to build, nurture and master relationships with guests. We’re trusted by global brands and world-renowned organizations for custom email, SMS and WhatsApp communications, guest ...

Lyyti

lyyti.com

Lyyti is the leading Event Success Platform that helps you create live, online and hybrid events. The kind that foster meaningful encounters, build strong relationships and lead to better business. Lyyti’s automated functions for registration, communication, reporting and feedback make sure that eve...

Eventleaf

eventleaf.com

Eventleaf is an event management software created by California-based Jolly Technologies. It is intended for all event types (conferences, fundraisers, meetings, trade shows, trainings, workshops) of all sizes. With the desktop platform and mobile applications, event organisers can build event websi...

Expo Pass

expopass.com

At Expo, we make all kinds of events all kinds of easy with the Expo Pass event technology platform. Our future-thinking technologies give organizers the tools to plan, track, and host any kind of event, both in-person and virtual. And our intuitive products are designed so organizers can hit the gr...

KonfHub

konfhub.com

Introducing KonfHub: One-stop Platform for Engaging & Effective Events Are you tired of juggling multiple platforms and struggling to manage your events effectively? Look no further than KonfHub – the all-in-one event management solution designed to streamline your event organizing process from star...

Momice

momice.com

Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...

inwink

inwink.com

inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...

Attendease

attendease.com

Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...

Eventene

eventene.com

Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.

Eventtia

eventtia.com

Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...

Edenkit

edenkit.com

Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...

Eventcube

eventcube.io

Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...

Canapii

canapii.com

Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...

EventMobi

eventmobi.com

EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...

RainFocus

rainfocus.com

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...

EventX

eventx.io

“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...

AllEvents

allevents.in

AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...

Swoogo

swoogo.events

With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...

Eventix

eventix.io

The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io

Yapsody

yapsody.com

Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presente...

Showpass

showpass.com

Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Goog...

Tessitura

tessitura.com

Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover busine...

SimpleTix

simpletix.com

Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.

Afton Tickets

aftontickets.com

Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees,...

EventCreate

eventcreate.com

Create a beautiful event website in minutes. Build an event website, collect registrations, sell tickets, and promote your event online. Reliable and secure. Trusted by more than 1,000,000 people worldwide, including planners from Nike, MIT and Refinery29.

InEvent

inevent.com

InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through softw...

Accelevents

accelevents.com

Discover the only enterprise-grade event management platform that is easy to use. See how we can help you with your next virtual, hybrid, or in-person event. Accelevents, the one-stop solution for managing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, uniquely combines enterprise-grade capabilities with e...

TicketSpice

ticketspice.com

Sell tickets online and host your most successful event ever with TicketSpice. TicketSpice is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable. At just $0.99 per ticket, you'll save thousands, while offering a seamlessly simple ticketing experience. TicketSpice is flexible and feature-r...

RegFox

regfox.com

Easy online registration forms for Conferences, Camps, Courses, and more! RegFox is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable at just $0.99 + 1% per registrant (capped at $4.99 per registrant). With RegFox registration software, you'll save thousands while offering a seamless and...

Brushfire

brushfire.com

Brushfire is an Event Management Platform providing solutions for Ticketing, Registration, Virtual Events, and Event Apps. Founded in 2003, Brushfire has helped power online ticketing and registration with thousands of organizations around the world over the past 20 years. Backed by award-winning se...

Zuddle

zuddl.com

Zuddl is a unified events and webinars platform, which helps B2B event marketers simplify their event tech stack. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your event programs from one platform. Zuddl unified event and webinar platform ...

Splash

splashthat.com

How long does it take to create, manage, market, and report on your events? Eliminating the countless hours it takes to "go live" is what Splash is all about. We can’t claim to do it all for you (2-star reviews keep us humble), but we get close. Here’s how: • Simplify your process with on-brand temp...

Explara

explara.com

Explara helps creative entrepreneurs and small businesses to monetize from events, online selling, community, and crowdfunding.

