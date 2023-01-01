WebCatalog
Thnks

Thnks

thnks.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Thnks on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Thnks is the leading relationship building platform where you can instantly send personalized gestures of appreciation ideal for business development.

Website: thnks.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Thnks. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Nat

Nat

nat.app

Statflo

Statflo

statflo.com

AppSheet

AppSheet

appsheet.com

Galxe

Galxe

galxe.com

RangeMe

RangeMe

rangeme.com

Founderway

Founderway

founderway.ai

Windsor

Windsor

windsor.io

Oxen

Oxen

myoxen.cloud

Paperspace

Paperspace

paperspace.com

Caspio

Caspio

caspio.com

Postman Web

Postman Web

postman.com

ContactPigeon

ContactPigeon

contactpigeon.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy