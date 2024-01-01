Top ThirdChannel Alternatives
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale centralizes the metrics from all the tools you use, right into your pocket. We simplify, inform & save you time!
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a Software as a service (SaaS) low-code solution for process management and CRM (customer relationship management). As of 2020, the Creatio solution stack consisted of Studio Creatio (low-code platform), Sales Creatio (sales force automation software), Marketing Crea...
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...
Repsly
repsly.com
Repsly’s retail execution platform is the driving force behind the world’s most effective merchandising and field sales teams. From brands to brokers, Repsly empowers RetEx teams with the data and tools they need to make the biggest possible impact in the field every day. For regional team leads and...
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Zoined
zoined.com
Turn your data into actionable business insights. Anywhere, in real-time. ZOINED® is a cloud-based plug-and-play analytics solution for retailers, restaurants, and wholesalers. Be up and running within 24 hours. Fill out your business email to browse a demo.
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor ...
Promomash
promomash.com
Promomash is the only all-in-one promotion management platform for growing CPG brands in retail. Plan, execute, analyze, and optimize all your retail trade promotions, field sales & marketing activities, and in-store demos in one place - and outsource your biggest headache, deductions, with a turnke...
Sweet Analytics
sweetanalytics.com
Sweet Analytics, at the centre of all your data. Sweet connects with all the marketing platforms that you know and love and brings it all under one roof. Helping you understand customer retention and acquisition to drive your business forward. What we do... Customer Data To understand your customers...
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver...
Footmarks
footmarks.com
Footmarks helps the worlds largest CPG brands gain unprecedented visibility into their retail execution and compliance rates. From facilities and warehouses all the way to the retail floor, Footmarks provides actionable data to increase execution rates, increase sales, and reduce waste.
VisitBasis
visitbasis.com
VisitBasis mobile app helps merchandisers, retail auditors and field marketing teams to make professional retail execution reports with ease. VisitBasis for Android is free for teams of 10 or less users to conduct retail audit and product surveys, collect market data, create electronic forms, manage...
Bindy
bindy.com
Bindy Retail Execution Software helps retail and hospitality brands execute standards and programs on time, in full, at every site. Drive performance with customized checklists, photos, and signatures and a closed-loop corrective workflow. Faster site execution: Build custom forms to roll-out promot...
BeMyEye
bemyeye.com
BeMyEye provides consumer brands with a complete solution to track, analyse and improve their in-store performance, using AI, IR and crowdsourcing technologies to help them achieve perfect store execution Equip your sales force with our ‘Compass’ app to perform fast & accurate store audits using IR,...
Progress Retail
progressretail.com
Built by retailers- for retailers. A true one-stop-shop for retail operations and learning: providing dynamic learning, task management, and company communications. An employee experience platform (EXP) bundled with renowned retail education in areas of sales training, leadership development, person...
i2o Retail
i2oretail.com
i2o delivers actionable retail insights in ONE software platform that brands can use to drive their Ecommerce business
Retail Report
retailreport.com
Retail Report is a feature-rich shopping centre management and retail analytics software solution that’s revolutionising the way you manage your assets. Our innovative features are designed to address the unique challenges of the retail industry, ensuring profitable growth in today’s competitive env...
retailMetrix
retailmetrix.io
RetailMetrix is a full data analytics platform for retailers with the mission of enabling retailers to get value from their data. We process and store sales, labor and customer data using state of the art data warehouse technologies. Our dashboards and reports allow retailers to easily find the data...
Skupos
skupos.com
Connecting the convenience retail industry -- Skupos powers smarter, more profitable retail by connecting independent stores, brands, and distributors on one platform.
Alloy.ai
alloy.ai
Alloy.ai is a demand and inventory control tower purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges. Alloy.ai is built on a data platform powered by 850+ pre-built connectors that integrate daily SKU-store level POS and inventory data ...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Numerator
numerator.com
Numerator Insights provides manufacturers and retailers visibility into omnichannel consumer behaviors including brand and channel switching, household penetration, and shopper profiles within a user-friendly platform. Numerator Insights offers over 35 flexible reports to provide faster, deeper answ...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
Crisp
gocrisp.com
Crisp connects and analyzes retail data across the supply chain, empowering CPG brands with real-time, actionable insights to keep shelves stocked, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Crisp's open-data platform connects suppliers to data from 40+ retailers and distributors, delivering sales an...
HitPay
hitpayapp.com
The all-in-one payment platform for SMEs. HitPay helps over 15,000 businesses across Southeast Asia and around the globe process payments efficiently and securely. We unify online, point of sale, and B2B payments into a single, integrated payment processing system.
Daasity
daasity.com
Daasity enables omnichannel consumer brands to be data-driven. Built by analysts and engineers, the Daasity platform supports the varied data architecture, analytics, and reporting needs of consumer brands selling via eCommerce, Amazon, retail, and wholesale. Using Daasity, teams across the organiza...
Peel Insights
peelinsights.com
Peel automates data analysis for ecommerce stores on Shopify, helping brands get more of those crucial 2nd and 3rd purchases from their customers. The platform provides a full suite of retention-focused metrics and reports that are easily available in a visual format for every stakeholder in your or...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps is a retail operations management solution. Our customers have the need for a true SaaS solution that can handle multiple sales channels and products in one, easy-to-use application. Our solutions cover everything from purchasing to reporting and even goes mobile thanks to the RetailOps mo...