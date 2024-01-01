Enhance your experience with the desktop app for The Pitch on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

"The Pitch" is a startup investing podcast where real founders pitch their businesses to venture capitalists and angel investors, aiming to secure funding. Hosted by Josh Muccio, the show provides an inside look at the fundraising process, featuring genuine pitches, investor feedback, and outcomes. Listeners can follow various startup journeys and learn about the dynamics of venture capital. The podcast has helped founders raise millions of dollars and is available on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Website: thepitch.show

