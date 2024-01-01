Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The Betoota Advocate is an Australian satirical news website and digital media company that publishes articles on international, national, and local news. The site puts a comedic spin on current news topics and broader social observations.

Website: betootaadvocate.com

