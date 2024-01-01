Testpad

Testpad

Testpad is a beautifully simple test case management tool that reinvents manual testing with an efficient checklist approach. More convenient than spreadsheets. More agile than heavyweight case management. Spend less time writing, more time actually testing.
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

