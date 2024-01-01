Testlio is a global software testing company with proven solutions in manual testing, test automation, and fused software testing. Our unique approach to testing combines humans and machines to help digital innovators deliver quality products at scale. In any location. On any device. In any language. Via any payment method. Our clients include the world’s leading global companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Uber, Match, Wayfair and more. The most innovative and fastest growing firms in the world also partner with Testlio for their software testing including Away, BigCommerce, Clari, Strava, Thrive Market, and many more. From addressing complex challenges to delivering exceptional results, our AI-enhanced solutions offer you the flexibility, innovation, and proven quality needed to succeed: Test Automation: When you need performant, trustable, and broad automated testing coverage, Testlio is your partner. With a distributed real-device network, a sophisticated governance model, a transferable and standards-based framework, and a global team of quality engineers, Testlio provides the most flexible test automation solution available today. Our primary Test Automation techniques are Automated test development and Test automation management. Manual Testing: When your digital application, streaming event, localized experience, and/or payment system must operate flawlessly, Testlio is your choice. With coverage across 1,200+ devices, 400+ payment methods, 150+ countries, and 100+ languages, Testlio is the most proven solution for your most demanding of quality gate requirements. Our primary manual testing techniques are exploratory testing, scripted testing, smoke testing, and issue validation. Fuesd Software Testing: When your software release strategy calls for a combination of automated and manual testing, Testlio is uniquely equipped to deliver. By leveraging a signals-driven approach that enables AI and DevOps integrations and ensures testing work is matched to the right mix of humans and machines, Fused Software Testing proves to be the most innovative solution in the market. Helping QA leaders overcome challenges in quality, capacity, and on-time releases. To learn more visit: testlio.com

Website: testlio.com

