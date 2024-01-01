For more than a decade, Test IO has been a trusted testing partner for hundreds of iconic brands – tightly collaborating to deliver exceptional product experiences to customers around the globe - while also creating professional opportunities for the more than 400k (and growing!) diverse members of our international crowdtesting community. Since joining NYSE: EPAM in 2019, we've aggressively advanced our capabilities across quality engineering and professional testing services - maintaining our longstanding position as a leader in crowdtesting and quality assurance - while also gaining recognition by Gartner as a Leader in Application Testing Services.

