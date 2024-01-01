Top Tervene Alternatives
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fil...
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates wit...
Focusmate
focusmate.com
Focusmate changes the way you work by connecting you to other professionals who have committed to being accountable for finishing their most important work.
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
Bloom Growth is here to help entrepreneurial leadership teams meet their goals, offering a helping hand in nurturing organizational health and leadership skills. We get that every client is unique, with their own dreams, teams, and hurdles. Our ecosystem for growth will ensure wellness and health th...
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that automatically video records, transcribes, summarizes, and provides the key points from every meeting. Automatic note-taking keeps you focused on the conversation while it writes down all the important details for you. Now it’s easy to share customer feedback,...
Read
read.ai
Read is the ultimate app for hybrid meetings where you can see real-time engagement + sentiment scores, a meeting timer, and talk time all in one place. When the meeting is over, you'll get a comprehensive report with an instant meeting recap, transcript, audio + video playback, and AI-driven recomm...
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
Notiv
notiv.com
Notiv, the meeting intelligence solution that drives better business outcomes from your conversations. With Notiv, you can automatically: - Capture your conversation - Get a secure, transcribed record of what was discussed - Summarize what was said for a quick review - Share important moments from y...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
Hypercontext helps managers run more effective meetings that tie back to their OKRs & Reviews and is trusted by over 100k managers in companies like Netflix, Reprise, Centercode, PolicyMe, and more. Managers use our app to run their 1:1s, team meetings, and OKRs in one workflow that increases the od...
Sembly
sembly.ai
Sembly SaaS solution that enables managers and teams to records, transcribes and generates smart meeting summaries with meeting minutes. Works with Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Sembly is available in English & 42+ languages across Web, iOS & Android mobile apps. The smartest AI meeting ass...
Range
range.co
Range is the place for remote and hybrid teams to check in with each other, whether async or in real-time. Run efficient check-ins and meetings on your team's preferred schedule that allow you all to know: – Know who’s working on what, who needs help, and how they’re feeling – Answer daily team ques...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Boardable
boardable.com
Less stress — More time to plan mission-critical meetings — Better data to increase board engagement and ROI. One platform, many solutions. High-Performing Boards Start With Boardable - Transform & future-proof your board at scale. Our purpose-built platform is optimized for communication, governan...
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI-powered calendar solution that optimizes the workday by building smarter schedules for everyone. The company has created over 5 million hours of time for focused work as part of its mission to help people/teams/businesses make time for the things that matter most. More than 15,000...
Claap
claap.io
Claap is an all-in-one Video Workspace combining screen recording, meeting recording and video wiki all in one place. With Claap you can: - Replace your next meeting with a short video. And get feedback faster with annotations, threads and video replies - Record your meetings with highlights, transc...
Navigator
navigator.com
Everything for your remote meetings, all in one place: agendas, notes, action items & videoconferencing links.
Dive
letsdive.io
Dive is a meeting management platform that helps you stop hating meetings. With Dive, you can easily host productive meetings - build a collaborative agenda before the meeting, run it efficiently during the meeting and make it actionable after the meeting. We come with video conferencing, timed agen...
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow...
Parabol
parabol.co
Parabol is an online meeting tool that helps scrum masters and other leaders conduct powerful guided retrospectives, sprint poker estimation meetings, standups, and more! It’s ready to go out-of-the-box, integrates with Jira, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, Slack, MS Teams, and Mattermost, and is free...
Loopin
loopinhq.com
Loopin turns your meetings into workspaces where your whole team can collaborate and access talking points, notes, and next steps in one place.This platform can also auto-connect similar meetings to view past meeting recaps, so you have the full context for important discussions. Loopin also automat...
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook is a people-focused platform that helps companies empower their teams through check-ins, OKRs, KPIs, and action items, all tied into a comprehensive meeting tool. It allows managers to check in with employees, provides dedicated space to share progress and discuss employee development, and ...
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is an easy-to-use and secure governance software with pricing suitable for any organization and consisting of advanced contract management, 100% paperless board meetings management, effortless entity management, seamlessly integrated e-signature providers, and built-in virtual data rooms...
Nasdaq Boardvantage
nasdaq.com
The software that empowers your board, from a name you trust. Nasdaq Boardvantage helps directors, committees, and leadership teams be better prepared, engaged, and aligned in their collaboration and decision-making processes. Plus, our board portal makes it easier than ever for corporate secretarie...
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
It provides a single platform for performance reviews, 360-degree reviews, aligned goals (OKRs), 1:1s, surveys, KPIs, task/project management, strategic meetings and people analytics. Unlike other tools, its integration with Slack/Teams goes beyond notifications and lets you do entire performance re...