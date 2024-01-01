Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Templatic on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Templatic offers over 90 premium WordPress themes designed for a variety of purposes, including eCommerce, directories, real estate, events, and blogs. The themes are customizable, SEO-friendly, and come with features like one-click installation, sample content, and responsive design. Templatic also provides plugins and a membership option for access to all themes at a discounted rate.

Website: templatic.com

