Top Telavox Alternatives
Zoom Web
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgr...
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication software that helps simplify and streamline your communication with organized conversations and information that's easy to find. Cliq is designed to enable a hybrid work style, where you can log in to work through any device from anywhere. This helps improve you...
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat - Secure collaboration for highly-regulated organizations Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, it enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations or i...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Zoho Meeting
zoho.com
One solution to manage both your online meeting and webinar needs. The best solution for your remote collaboration for the hybrid work. Online meeting or web conferencing is a rapidly growing segment of the Internet as more businesses opt to connect with customers and partners remotely. Zoho Meeting...
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Nextiva
nextiva.com
Nextiva is a Unified CXM company that provides AI-powered customer experience solutions. Nextiva powers 100,000+ businesses and billions of conversations every year with its all-in-one customer experience platform. From one AI-powered communication hub, Nextiva transforms the way businesses engage w...
GoTo
goto.com
An industry leader in online video conferencing for companies around the world, GoTo Meeting now comes as part of GoTo Connect, the all-in-one communications software built for SMBs. The Meeting solution, available to buy standalone, is trusted by millions of people every day for real time virtual c...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
Ring4
ring4.com
The affordable & easy online business phone system. Setup your business phone number in 30 seconds and call, text and video conference in the cloud. Say goodbye to costly extra SIM cards, data plans and landlines.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
8x8 Work
8x8.com
8x8 Work is an all-in-one collaboration hub for phone, video, and messaging. It brings robust and secure unified communication and collaboration experiences to every employee, with the convenience of doing more from anywhere on any device. 8x8 Work elevates the quality and reliability of your busine...
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Fuze
fuze.com
At Fuze, we want to change the way people communicate so they can do their best work. With the modern workforce in mind, we’ve created one platform that empowers people to seamlessly transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and content sharing, and collaborate on any device, whenever and where...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
Net2Phone
net2phone.com
Net2Phone is a cloud-based business phone service provider, helping businesses drive performance through powerful uCaaS tools. Trusted by clients and partners across the globe, net2phone has disrupted the telecommunications market by delivering the highest quality phone solutions, a diverse range of...
Enablex.ai
enablex.io
EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers using video, voice, SMS and WhatsApp APIs, SDKs and low code solutions. Backed by a team of over ...
Mitel MiCollab
mitel.com
Mitel MiCollab is an enterprise collaboration platform that securely and swiftly powers communications for whenever you need them, wherever you are. KEY BENEFITS - Everything you need in one place – single application for voice, video, messaging, presence, conferencing, mobility, and team collaborat...
Zellim
zellim.com
Zellim gives you all of the tools you need to communicate and collaborate in an easy-to-use platform so you can be productive from anywhere. One subscription offers you five + collaboration, communication, and project management features that replace a number of subscription apps people already pay ...
Commio
commio.com
Commio delivers a better way to power voice and text messaging in the cloud. Get up and running fast with our integrated Commio io portal or flexible APIs. We make it easy to bring your own 40 high-quality carriers to Twilio, Nexmo, Plivo, SignalWire or any SIP connection. Use our APIs to add and co...
Telzio
telzio.com
From startups to enterprises, companies worldwide rely on Telzio for mission-critical phone services. Easy to deploy, manage, and scale.
Thirdlane
thirdlane.com
Thirdlane Connect serves as a versatile customer communication and team collaboration application, offering your team a suite of features including chat, voice and video calls, conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, and seamless integration with CRM and various other business applications. Faci...
CINNOX
cinnox.com
CINNOX is a comprehensive engagement platform that unifies telephony, digital, and social channels. We help businesses compete and win by humanising customer and team experiences through one single platform: Elevate Customer Experiences: - Seamlessly switch among chat, voice, and video on any channe...