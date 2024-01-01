Top Tegro Alternatives
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Skrill
skrill.com
Make fast and secure payments and international money transfers. From betting and trading to shopping and gaming, Skrill makes managing your money simple.
Razorpay
razorpay.com
Online payment gateway for India with the best in class API, integration procedure, robust security and powerful dashboard
Neteller
neteller.com
Sign up for a free NETELLER account for a faster, safer way to send and receive money online. Discover our award-winning eWallet today.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
Mollie
mollie.com
Mollie removes barriers for companies of all sizes to compete on better terms in e-commerce. We do this by offering convenient and reliable online payments. Mollie offers various payment methods which can be easily integrated with an API or a plugin to all imrportant webshops. Mollie accepts all maj...
Xendit
xendit.co
Accept and send payments easily. Xendit is a leading payment gateway for Indonesia, the Philippines and Southeast Asia. With a single integration, enable your business to accept payments in Indonesia and the Philippines. Credit and debit cards, e-Wallets, bank transfer and more.
WePay
wepay.com
WePay is an online payment service provider based in the United States that provides an integrated and customizable payment solution through its APIs to platform businesses such as crowdfunding sites, marketplaces and small business software companies. It offers partners fraud and risk protection.
PaySimple
paysimple.com
Businesses come to PaySimple with a simple, but important need – a better way to accept payments. Developed for the unique needs of service-based businesses, PaySimple delivers flexible payment and billing solutions that are preferred by over 20,000 businesses each day. Unlike our competitors, PaySi...
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Powerful and scalable payment platform designed for your business needs - collect payments, send payouts, manage international payments, and do more. Cashfree Payments is built for all types of businesses ranging from startups to enterprises to accept payments on the website, mobile app, or other ch...
Poynt
poynt.com
Poynt by GoDaddy: Your all-in-one Omnicommerce payment solution. Poynt is a platform for connected commerce, including hardware, software & apps, empowering merchants with the technology to transform their business.
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com is a cloud-based payments platform – and their mission is to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com’s modular technology allows businesses to add features, manage risk while protecting conversion – and add new payment methods to power grow...
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla, Inc. is a fintech company powering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payment solutions. Dwolla’s robust platform, low-code API and partnership ecosystem simplify the complex process of integrating with the various payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. Integ...
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
LEDGERS
ledgers.cloud
"A payment gateway is a crucial part of the electronic payment process. It's the front-end technology responsible for transmitting customer information to the merchant-acquiring bank, where the transaction is processed. As technology advances, payment gateway technology is constantly evolving to cat...
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
The leader in integrated B2B Payments. Payment gateway capable of processing payments inside your CRM/ERP, accounting system or online shopping carts such as QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Acumatica, Oracle, Netsuite, Epicor, Sage, Magento, WooCommerce and more. EBizCharge also offers fully PC...
Monnify
monnify.com
Monnify is a payment gateway for businesses to accept payments from customers, either on a recurring or one-time basis. Monnify offers an easier, faster and cheaper way for businesses to get paid on their web and mobile applications using convenient payment methods for customers with the highest suc...
Trustly Personal
trustly.com
Founded in 2008, Trustly is the global leader in Online Banking Payments. Our account-to-account network bypasses the card networks, enabling consumers to make fast, simple, and secure payments to merchants directly from their online banking accounts. With support for more than 6,000 banks, around 6...
Rapyd
rapyd.net
Rapyd does for fintech what the cloud did for IT. We built the world’s largest local payments network to power frictionless global commerce. Innovative ecommerce businesses, technology companies, marketplaces and others use our Fintech as a Service platforms to seamlessly integrate fintech and payme...
PayNearMe
home.paynearme.com
PayNearMe is the modern and reliable payments platform that lets your customers pay how, when and where they want. Accept cash, debit, credit, ACH and mobile-first payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay — all with a single platform. PayNearMe builds innovative technology with an emphasis...
Adyen
adyen.com
Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channe...
Truevo
truevo.com
Truevo is a licensed acquirer and fintech company serving businesses across Europe. We focus on providing end-to-end payment solutions that deliver higher acceptance rates, faster transaction speeds and optimal security. We understand that each business is unique, and our diverse range of products, ...
Tranzzo
tranzzo.com
We went above and beyond to ensure reliable online payments so that businesses can focus on more important things. We develop solutions and technologies to let users pay online wherever they want.
Teya
teya.com
We build tools to unlock hassle-free payments, better business management, new and returning customers, all on fair terms. Our all-in-one offering is designed to simplify the everyday and unlock growth potential, to free them from the stuff that takes the joy out of doing business. We're building a ...
Maxpay
maxpay.com
Maxpay is an international payment platform which helps monetize your marketplace, online storefront and subscription service in a few clicks
Finix
finix.com
From startups to publicly traded companies, Finix’s end-to-end platform equips you with all the tools you need to process online, in-person and mobile payments. With thousands of payment configurations possible, and 99.999% uptime, Finix is rewriting the payments industry one API at a time to lower ...
PayAdmit
payadmit.com
Payadmit is your one stop shop for all things online payments. It handles different payment options, provides an immediate connection and has robust smart features to enable smooth transactions. You'll find it easy and intuitive no matter what kind of device you're using - not just desktop but table...
Jumbula
jumbula.com
Jumbula is an innovative provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management systems designed to streamline the administrative tasks for programs ranging from after-school activities to sports camps and beyond. Established to simplify and enhance the operational efficiency of educati...
PayDo
paydo.com
PayDo is a UK-regulated EMI and Canadian-licensed MSB. We provide multi-currency IBAN, worldwide processing, Merchant solution, mass payouts and corporate cards issuing in one Business Account, one dashboard, one agreement and one API. Access global payment capabilities with a PayDo business account...