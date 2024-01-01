Teachable Machine

Teachable Machine

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: teachablemachine.withgoogle.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Teachable Machine on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Teachable Machine is an easy-to-use web-based tool for creating machine learning models with no expertise or coding required. It can be used to recognize images, sounds, and poses, by gathering and grouping examples into classes that you want the computer to learn. Training a model is fast, and you can instantly test it out to see if it can correctly classify new examples. Models can be exported for use in sites, apps, and more, and you can choose to use it entirely on-device without any webcam or microphone data leaving your computer. Teachable Machine is compatible with TensorFlow, ML5.js, p5.js, Coral, Framer, node.js, Glitch, and Arduino, and you can use files or capture examples live. Tutorials are available to help users get started, and there are plenty of projects that have been made with Teachable Machine, such as a DIY experiment connecting Arduino and Teachable Machine, an assistive communication device, a game controller using a webcam and a piece of paper, and a physical machine that you can teach to rapidly recognize and sort objects. It can even be used to create a video game controller. It is a powerful tool for creating machine learning models with a wide range of applications.

Website: teachablemachine.withgoogle.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Teachable Machine. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Comet

Comet

comet.com

Cerebrium

Cerebrium

cerebrium.ai

Squircley

Squircley

squircley.app

Free Frontend

Free Frontend

freefrontend.com

DigitSquare

DigitSquare

digit7.ai

MosaicML

MosaicML

mosaicml.com

Hopsworks

Hopsworks

hopsworks.ai

Model Share

Model Share

modelshare.ai

Dropbox Fax

Dropbox Fax

sign.dropbox.com

TrainingData.io

TrainingData.io

trainingdata.io

M47.AI

M47.AI

m47.ai

AnkiWeb

AnkiWeb

ankiweb.net

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy