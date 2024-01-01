Teachable Machine is an easy-to-use web-based tool for creating machine learning models with no expertise or coding required. It can be used to recognize images, sounds, and poses, by gathering and grouping examples into classes that you want the computer to learn. Training a model is fast, and you can instantly test it out to see if it can correctly classify new examples. Models can be exported for use in sites, apps, and more, and you can choose to use it entirely on-device without any webcam or microphone data leaving your computer. Teachable Machine is compatible with TensorFlow, ML5.js, p5.js, Coral, Framer, node.js, Glitch, and Arduino, and you can use files or capture examples live. Tutorials are available to help users get started, and there are plenty of projects that have been made with Teachable Machine, such as a DIY experiment connecting Arduino and Teachable Machine, an assistive communication device, a game controller using a webcam and a piece of paper, and a physical machine that you can teach to rapidly recognize and sort objects. It can even be used to create a video game controller. It is a powerful tool for creating machine learning models with a wide range of applications.

Website: teachablemachine.withgoogle.com

