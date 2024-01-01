Tarta for Companies is an AI-driven job search and application tool designed to streamline the job-seeking process. Functioning as a personal job assistant, Tarta aggregates job listings from various sources, ensuring a comprehensive and deduplicated collection from job boards and career websites, updated hourly. This feature aims to save users time and prevent them from missing out on potential opportunities. The tool provides a centralized platform for job seekers to explore employment opportunities across a diverse range of companies, including notable ones like Tesla, Amazon, and Target. Notably, the system emphasizes the importance of timing in job applications, enabling users to stay informed and apply promptly. Tarta interacts through natural language commands, allowing users to request job searches tailored to their preferences. Additionally, the tool facilitates communication by notifying users about relevant job openings, even offering interview scheduling assistance. Tarta for Companies is part of the broader Tarta ecosystem, catering to both individual job seekers and businesses. It aims to automate and enhance the job search process, presenting users with relevant opportunities efficiently. The tool also offers a Chrome/Edge plugin for added convenience and a knowledge base for additional support.

Website: tarta.ai

