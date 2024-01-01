Targum Video is an AI-based, super-fast video translation service. It allows users to easily translate videos into multiple languages in a matter of seconds. Using the service involves uploading a video file or providing a link to the video. After which, the service automatically detects the language, transcribes and translates the video, and provides a host for the user. The service also features trending videos on its homepage and provides a platform for sharing videos across different social media platforms. Furthermore, users can sign up for beta access to access further features. Targum Video is a reliable and efficient tool for translating videos quickly and accurately.

Website: targum.video

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Targum Video. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.