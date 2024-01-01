Top Taption Alternatives
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Animaker
animaker.com
Animaker is disrupting the way companies train, teach, motivate, sell, communicate, view and distribute content via DIY professional live and/or animated videos in minutes. Visa, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, McDonald's, Dell Tech are some of the 15 Million users in 220 countries. Quickly, without technic...
Riverside.fm
riverside.fm
Riverside is your online studio for high-quality recordings and lightning-fast editing. It's powered by AI, but built for human conversations so anything from podcasts to video marketing is captured with pixel-perfect 4K video and crystal-clear audio, no matter where you’re planted, how sketchy your...
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Descript
descript.com
Descript is a new kind of video editor that’s as easy as a doc. Descript’s AI-powered features and intuitive interface fuel YouTube and TikTok channels, top podcasts, and businesses using video for marketing, sales, and internal training and collaboration. Descript aims to make video a staple of eve...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Piktochart
piktochart.com
Log in and use Piktochart to create beautiful infographics, posters, reports, presentations, flyers, or social media graphics. No design experience needed
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates wit...
Rev
rev.com
Rev is a speech technology company, built to unlock the full power of human speech. Rev offers human-AI solutions to help brands and voice all over the world transform audio and video into meaningful knowledge. Designed for accuracy and scale, Rev produces transcripts, subtitles, and closed captions...
Happy Scribe
happyscribe.com
Transcription & Subtitles all-in-one platform. State of the art A.I. working side by side with the best language professionals.
Tactiq
tactiq.io
Lead the conversation, we'll take care of the notes. With Tactiq's real-time transcription of Google Meet, Zoom, MS Teams and Webex you'll never miss a word.
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts in seconds. The company’s mission is to democratize access to broadcast storytelling through easy-to-use tools that are professional, yet ...
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Trint
trint.com
Trint’s speech-to-text platform makes any audio and video searchable, editable and shareable. We use artificial intelligence to automatically transcribe the spoken word, making it easy to find the moments that matter. Trint’s powerful collaboration tools connect teams for seamless, fast and secure c...
tl;dv
tldv.io
AI-Powered Meeting Recorder for Zoom and Google Meet - tl;dv. Discover the GPT-powered meeting software to video record, transcribe, highlight and share your online meetings. Try tldv for free!
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that automatically video records, transcribes, summarizes, and provides the key points from every meeting. Automatic note-taking keeps you focused on the conversation while it writes down all the important details for you. Now it’s easy to share customer feedback,...
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
Sonix
sonix.ai
Automated transcription, translation, and subtitles. Independently reviewed as the most accurate automated transcription service. Trusted by over a million users. Fast, accurate, affordable, and secure. Sonix is SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant. Sonix is not a typical transcription service. Sonix is an online...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom is a free app that instantly records, transcribes, and summarizes your Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams meetings so you can focus on the conversation instead of taking notes. Fathom uses all that information to auto-generate call notes and syncs them to your Salesforce, Hubspot, or Close...
Exemplary AI
exemplary.ai
Exemplary AI is an all-in-one content creation tool, that integrates AI-powered multilingual transcription, translation, and content generation into a single platform. Its user-friendly interface enables effortless insight extraction and content creation, including summaries, audiograms, subtitles, ...
Claap
claap.io
Claap is an all-in-one Video Workspace combining screen recording, meeting recording and video wiki all in one place. With Claap you can: - Replace your next meeting with a short video. And get feedback faster with annotations, threads and video replies - Record your meetings with highlights, transc...
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow...
Transcript LOL
transcript.lol
Highest quality transcriptions powered by the best AI. Supports over 100 languages. In addition to generate high quality transcriptions for your audio or video files, you can also generate high quality insights from the content such as - high-level and detailed summaries, blog posts, social media po...
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai | The Real-time AI Infrastructure for Human Conversations Get access to state of the art understanding and generative models built for all types of communication data to transform unstructured conversations into knowledge, events and insights.
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
Traq.ai
traq.ai
In a world where buyers are more informed than ever, winning more deals is less about following a script and more about understanding your prospect’s priorities and pain points. With call recording, transcription, and AI analysis, the Traq.ai conversation intelligence platform extracts buyer-centric...
Amberscript
amberscript.com
Amberscript is building SaaS solutions that enable users to automatically transform audio and video into text and subtitles using speech recognition. We use the data our users generate to train the best speech recognition engines in European languages. Our online text editor and human transcribers b...