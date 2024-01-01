Top Virtual Fitting Software
Virtual fitting software empowers apparel businesses to offer customers detailed sizing information, enhancing their ability to make well-informed online clothing purchases. Retailers can develop custom sizing charts for their products or enable customers to create personalized size profiles, recommending items that provide the best fit. This software can be integrated into e-commerce platforms or in-store kiosks to elevate the customer experience. Since virtual fitting software is mainly a customer-facing tool, it needs to integrate with customer-oriented software like e-commerce platforms and personalization tools, as well as backend systems like e-commerce analytics software.
Esenca
esenca.ai
Esenca is an AI body measurement solution that uses state-of-the-art technology to give your customers instant sizing recommendations, and provide you with insights on their needs. Esenca can be seamlessly integrated into any website, and can be accessed from any web browser, giving users the abilit...
Aistetic
aistetic.com
Increase sales and reduce returns with Aistetic's AI-powered size recommendations. Aistetic's 3D body sizing & measurement technology: Reduces returns -- with accurate measurements, & size recommendations for better fitting clothing and happier customers. Increases sales, conversion & loyalty -- onl...
3DLOOK
3dlook.ai
3DLOOK is the creator of the world’s leading patented mobile body scanning technology that drives retail innovation by providing personalized fit and size recommendations and virtual try-on for shoppers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and AOV. Our body data analytics gives ...