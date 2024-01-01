Top Virtual Fitting Software Most Popular Recently Added

Virtual fitting software empowers apparel businesses to offer customers detailed sizing information, enhancing their ability to make well-informed online clothing purchases. Retailers can develop custom sizing charts for their products or enable customers to create personalized size profiles, recommending items that provide the best fit. This software can be integrated into e-commerce platforms or in-store kiosks to elevate the customer experience. Since virtual fitting software is mainly a customer-facing tool, it needs to integrate with customer-oriented software like e-commerce platforms and personalization tools, as well as backend systems like e-commerce analytics software.