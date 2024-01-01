Top URL Shortener
A URL shortener is a web service designed to create concise versions of web addresses, referred to as shortlinks. These shortlinks redirect users to the original, longer web address when clicked. Certain URL shorteners offer additional features, such as allowing users to create customized branded or vanity links. These tools are commonly employed by marketers to enhance the visual appeal of lengthy URLs in promotional materials or communications. Shortlinks are particularly popular on social media platforms, where character restrictions are in place, and in mobile messaging applications where space is limited. To be considered for inclusion in the URL shortener category, a product must meet the following criteria: *. Generate shortened versions of links that direct users to the original long URL. *. Offer analytics tools or features to monitor metrics such as link clicks and engagement. By fulfilling these requirements, a URL shortener contributes to streamlining web addresses and facilitating the tracking of link performance, thus serving as a valuable tool for online marketers and content creators.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
Beacons
beacons.ai
Create a free, beautiful, and highly customizable link in bio website with Beacons. Join over 2 million creators around the world and set up your easy-to-use link in bio site in minutes to build your brand, grow your audience, and monetize your content. Connect your fans to all of your content fro...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com is the original URL shortener that shortens your unwieldly links into more manageable and useable URLs.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 an...
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
OneLinkBio
onelinkbio.com
Do everything with one platform. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Pixel
pxl.to
Customize dynamic QR codes, short links, and microsites to engage your audience and connect them with the right information. Manage, edit, and track every click and scan with Pixel. A URL shortener built with server-less technology to help you grow without the looming concern of downtime or click li...
Onelink.to
onelink.to
With onelink.to you get one short link or QR code to your app no matter if it's on Apple AppStore, Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, Microsoft Store and many more. Instead of printing several QR codes or having several separate links to each app store, you only need one short link or QR code. Works o...
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe is a multi-touch customer attribution platform for savvy marketers. Unify your marketing data to attribute every marketing effort, track ROI, view customer journeys, and optimize your budgets for growth. An URL shortener that includes retargeting pixels in every link you share. Create powerf...
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Cuttly: The Ultimate Link Management Solution Welcome to Cuttly, your all-in-one platform for seamless link management and analytics. At Cuttly, they redefine the concept of URL shortening, transcending the ordinary to offer you a multifaceted suite of tools designed to elevate your digital strateg...
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io is the all-in-one solution for seamless, effective, and collaborative UTM tracking. Replace that old messy spreadsheet with a streamline solution. Our app simplifies the process of creating and managing UTM links, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all your campaigns. With advanced feat...
Dub
dub.co
Dub.co is the open-source link management infrastructure for modern marketing teams. Dub.co is more than just a link shortener. We've built a suite of powerful features that gives you marketing superpowers. * Analytics that matter: Dub.co provides powerful analytics for your links, including geoloc...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY makes long links look cleaner and easier to share! Add your own Custom Domains to personalize your brand! Use our simple API to shorten links from your application.
y.gy
app.y.gy
Create short and unforgettable links that increase conversions Turn long and complicated links into short and memorable links that you can use in emails, social media, and more. * Use y.gy or your own custom domain. We offer the option to use your own custom short link or y.gy short-link. * Custom...
GoLinks
golinks.io
Companies today use upwards of 137 apps. The average employee wastes 19% of the workweek searching for information. Despite efforts to organize resources, nothing has solved the challenge of finding and sharing information fast - Until now! GoLinks revolutionizes how employees find and share knowled...
Incises
incises.com
All in One Link tool - Incises.com. Premium link tool to Add Call to Action on any page, Bio link, Multi Device/Geo-targeting on single link & Url Shortner.
Upslash
upslash.io
Help teams find and share information fast with easy-to-remember short links called go links.
zubbit.io
zubbit.io
zubbit.io lets you increase your return on investment from the links you share by letting you shorten, brand, and optimize your URL links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, and turns every link you share into a branded asset. Here's what it can do: * Add a fully branded call-to-actio...
Teenyfy
teenyfy.com
Easy to understand URL Shortener and Link Management Platform with Branded URLs and numerous highlights and nitty gritty constant investigation.Our short connections know how,when and where somebody clicked or contacted your abbreviated connections and much more.
OutLynk
outlynk.com
Outlynk is a 100% free platform that allows you to create a personalised and easily-customizable page, that houses all the important links you want to share with your audience. It can be used on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn, or you can use i...
Tapper
tapper.ai
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
UTM Link
utmlink.io
Create, Manage, Track & Share your branded shortlinks using UTMLink.io. Let your customers feel safe clicking your branded link. Powering data-driven agencies and marketers: * Fast + foolproof link creation * Automatic branded shortlinks * Best-practice presets * Add images + private notes to your ...
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
GOO-GL.me
goo-gl.me
GOO-GL.me is a free tool to shorten a URL or reduce a link. Use our URL Shortener to create a shortened link making it easy to remember. * Easy Shorten: Goo-Gl.me is easy and fast, enter the long link to get your shortened link. * Statistics: Check the amount of clicks that your shortened url recei...
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Shorten, track and optimize your links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, branded links, and powerful analytics.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL shortener is an all-in-one link management platform. Best custom URL shortener with Branded domain & API. Personalized vanity short links with QR codes & advanced analytics and reports. Dedicated instance option for agencies.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
With Linkin Bio, URL Retargeting, and Curated Pages, Linkjoy helps you Increase Brand Awareness, Generate More Leads and Re-Target one-time Visitors. Power up each of your posts on Instagram and take your followers where you need to be. Shorten URLs and run scripts to retarget one time visitors to g...
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Track your clicks & conversion rates, collect your leads, creating web pages for your affiliate products all-in-one platform within a few clicks. All-in-one link management and lead generation toolbox for Digital Marketers, Affiliate Marketers and Marketing Agencies. RetargetKit offers 6 major feat...