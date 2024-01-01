Top Test Management Tools Most Popular Recently Added

Test management tools assist development teams in organizing, tracking, and maintaining their software tests. Unlike software testing tools or test automation software, these tools are not designed to execute tests. Instead, test management solutions allow developers to store test cases and results in a repository-like structure, which can be transformed into actionable reports. These tools integrate with software testing tools, test automation software, and other development tools. Test management software provides the test cases and conditions that are utilized by testing solutions. By using test management tools, businesses can efficiently monitor all tests that need to be reviewed during software development, ensuring standardized testing conditions across the company.