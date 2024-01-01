Top Synthetic Media Software
Synthetic media refers to video, image, text, and voice content that is either entirely or partially generated by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. This technology empowers users to craft diverse forms of media. By providing input such as their voice, appearance, or a prompt, individuals can utilize software to generate corresponding media outputs. Although still in its early stages, synthetic media holds immense potential across entertainment, marketing, training, and various other fields.
Notion
notion.so
Notion is an application that provides components such as databases, kanban boards, wikis, calendars and reminders. Users can connect these components to create their own systems for knowledge management, note taking, data management, project management, among others. These components and systems ca...
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
VEED
veed.io
Video editing made simple. Create videos with a single click. Add subtitles, transcribe audio and more.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing whil...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online AI image creator. Use it to create art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos and more.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, ...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Fotor
fotor.com
Free online photo editor for everyone. Free to edit photos with Fotor's photo editor in just a few clicks. It covers all online photo editing tools, so you can crop images, resize images, add text to photos, even make photo collages, and create graphic designs easily.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and inte...
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is an AI-powered writing tool that helps you create high-quality content, in just a few seconds, at a fraction of the cost!
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is an AI writing and image generation platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to create any form of content 10X faster. It's like Canva for writing, with tools that simplify the process of creating, editing, and publishing SEO-optimized articles, blog posts, ads, landing ...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just th...
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
Create AI-generated videos quickly using simple text. Support Multi Language TTS with Metahuman. Talk to Realistic AI Avatar.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Undetectable AI
undetectable.ai
Undetectable.ai – the ultimate solution for anyone who wants to use AI-generated text without the risk of being flagged as artificial by AI detectors like GPTzero. With Undetectable.ai, you can rest assured that every AI detector on the market will perceive your writing as human. Using advanced AI ...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
AKOOL
content.akool.com
AKOOL is a breakthrough Generative AI platform for personalized visual marketing and advertising. With AKOOL, marketing creators and innovators can build custom, engaging experiences that pull people inside the brand in a way that converts them into loyal customers.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
GPTZero
gptzero.me
GPTZero is the leading AI detector for checking whether a document was written by a large language model such as ChatGPT. GPTZero detects AI on sentence, paragraph, and document level. GPTZero's model was trained on a large, diverse corpus of human-written and AI-generated text, with a focus on Engl...
getimg.ai
getimg.ai
Everything you need to create images with AI. Magical AI art tools. Generate original images, modify existing ones, expand pictures beyond its original borders, and more.
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delive...
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Inv...
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outboun...
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recor...
Frase
frase.io
Frase is the industry-leading AI Writing platform. Frase AI helps you research, write, and optimize high-quality SEO content in minutes instead of hours.
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation proc...
Ludwig
ludwig.guru
Ludwig is the killer solution to improve English writing. It helps you to move your ideas from inspiration to completion by giving you an infrastructure to support your writing. Ludwig is neither a translator nor a proofreader, but a linguistic search engine that exploits the most powerful learning ...
Hypotenuse AI
hypotenuse.ai
Hypotenuse is a platform that uses AI to write content, including product descriptions, blog articles and advertising captions. We're taking what takes weeks to do, and turning it into days.
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used...
Booth.ai
booth.ai
Create pro quality product photography with AI. Quickly generate high quality lifestyle photos by simply specifying your desired shot and uploading some sample product images.
Craiyon
craiyon.com
Craiyon is an AI model that can draw images from any text prompt!
NeuronWriter
neuronwriter.com
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps y...
Molin AI
molin.ai
Molin AI is a SaaS startup specializing in developing AI chatbots for E-commerce stores, where anyone can create their own AI chatbot in minutes. Without any coding experience. - integrates into all of the e-commerce platforms and any other types of websites: Shopify, Woocommerce, Wix... With Molin,...
Artsmart.ai
artsmart.ai
Artsmart.ai is an AI image generator that creates awesome, realistic images from simple text and image prompts. Whether you need images for marketing materials, design inspiration, or e-commerce photos, Artsmart.ai has got you covered. Simply select a preset that matches the style you're after, such...
Elai.io
elai.io
Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the ne...
Stockimg.ai
stockimg.ai
AI image generation for teams - You can easily generate AI logo, AI book covers, AI posters and more - Stockimg AI
Dream Up (Deviant Art)
dreamup.com
Create AI-Generated Art, Safely and Fairly DeviantArt DreamUp™ lets you create AI art knowing that creators and their work are treated fairly. Create any image you can imagine with the power of artificial intelligence!
Originality.ai
originality.ai
Originality.AI is a tool for Web Publishers to help them be sure they are producing Original Content. Original Content = Unique Human-Created Content... the kind Google and readers wants! Originality.AI ensures Original content is able to be published with... AI Detector - Originality.AI's intern...
ContextMinds
contextminds.com
ContextMinds is a free tool which helps you to brainstorm, research and plan content projects in one place. You can create content outlines, briefs or even a whole strategy with its powerfull AI database ensuring you never run out of ideas and always find the right keywords for your content. Contex...
Textero AI
textero.ai
Textero AI Essay Writer: AI-Powered Research Assistant that Helps Students Create Academic Content Faster . Textero.ai is a trustworthy companion that helps craft content that fits the style of academic writing. Gather information, find references, and generate high-quality content easier. Feature...
Copyleaks
copyleaks.com
Copyleaks is dedicated to cultivating secure environments that encourage the sharing of ideas and empower authenticity. Each day, the world’s largest businesses and educational institutes and millions of individuals trust Copyleaks’ exclusive AI-powered text analysis to identify potential plagiarism...
Headline Studio
coschedule.com
Create Click-Worthy Headlines For Every Type Of Content You Create. Get feedback that's specifically tailored to meet best practices for various platforms, with suggestions based on word balance, word count, character balance, and more. * Generate Dozens Of Headline Ideas In Seconds With AI: Save t...
ContentBot
contentbot.ai
ContentBot is the ultimate tool for any marketer looking to write content quicker with the help of AI. Our suite of AI tools helps you produce meaningful content such as blog posts and marketing copy with just a few simple inputs.
Friday AI
heyfriday.ai
Friday AI, a natural language writing tool helping create custom content for all your needs. Whether you are writing a blog, advertisements, essays, or short stories, Friday AI can help you design the written material you need to get your message out there. Friday AI is a next-generation AI writing...