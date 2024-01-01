App store for web apps
Top Shopping Cart Software - Åland Islands
Shopping cart software enables online shoppers to select items on an e-commerce site for purchase, input payment details, and provide delivery information to complete their transactions. This software equips businesses with tools to create a smooth customer experience, while also handling payment collection and essential order fulfillment details on the backend. Additionally, shopping cart software can calculate taxes and shipping fees, ensuring customers know their exact total before finalizing their purchase. Though often included in comprehensive e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software is particularly beneficial for those building custom e-commerce stores or using platforms with limited features. It typically integrates with e-commerce platforms and payment gateways to offer a seamless experience for both vendors and customers.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid by Lightspeed is the easiest way to add an online store to any webpage or social media profile. Used by hundreds of thousands of merchants in 175 countries, Ecwid by Lightspeed has everything you need to reach your customers wherever they are: in-person, through your website, Instagram, Facebo...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Big Cartel
bigcartel.com
Since 2005, Big Cartel has helped people from all over the world sell over $3.5 billion of their work. We’re 100% independent and are here to help creators, artists, makers, and small brands open a store and start making a living doing what they love. We’re a small, tight-knit team focused on making...
OpenCart
opencart.com
Opencart is an easy to-use, powerful, Open Source online store management program that can manage multiple online stores from a single back-end. Administrative area simply by filling in forms and clicking “Save”. There are many professionally-written extensions available to customize the store to yo...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® was founded in 2009 by father and son, Joe and JB Kellogg, with a mission of making a difference by helping small businesses grow and their local communities grow. Now, located in Fort Collins, Colorado and Austin, Texas, Marketing 360 employs over 550 team members and has over 20,000...
EasyStore
easystore.co
A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from o...
Shift4Shop
shift4shop.com
Shift4Shop is a feature-rich eCommerce platform serving thousands of businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries across the globe. Offering an unmatched free eCommerce solution, the company provides everything an entrepreneur needs to start and grow their business. This turnkey eCommerce e...
PrestaShop
prestashop.com
PrestaShop is a leading global ecommerce company serving customers in over 190 countries. We provide inclusive, customizable, scalable and well-supported solutions, to empower each entrepreneur to fully own, control and grow their online store. PrestaShop is part of MBE Worldwide (mbecorporate.com),...
SamCart
samcart.com
SamCart is the eCommerce platform for creators. Over 23,000 creators use SamCart to sell over $2 billion of their own products, goods and services. SamCart simplifies and speeds up the sales process with a library of over 50 conversion-optimized templates to make sales pages look fantastic on any de...
Selldone
selldone.com
Selldone, a pioneering force in the e-commerce platform landscape, is headquartered in a vibrant tech hub, reflecting its innovative ethos. Established with a mission to streamline online business operations, Selldone has rapidly expanded its reach and impact. The company, characterized by a dedicat...
Olist
olist.com
Made for those looking for the best technologies, tools and integrations in their online sales operation. Accelerate your business, grow in e-commerce.
Airsquare
airsquare.com
Sell products, tickets and memberships, online and in-store with our fully-featured commerce software, anywhere in the world.
SoTrusty
sotrusty.com
SoTrusty is a platform where you can create and manage your own online store in a matter of minutes from your smartphone
ShopFactory
shopfactory.com
Build your eCommerce website and online store on your own computer. Manage payments, orders, customers, shipping and marketing in the cloud. Amazingly powerful. Super easy to use.
Storenvy
storenvy.com
Storenvy, a community of online stores, provides an e-commerce network enabling users to shop across multiple stores.
Checkout Page
checkoutpage.co
With Checkout Page, you'll be ready to accept payments on your website in no time. With a beautiful checkout experience that works on any device, for any customer. Sell anything from physical goods to event tickets and from software to digital downloads. Set up a checkout, email confirmations and au...
Cartzy
cartzy.com
Cartzy is an all-in-one eCommerce platform that makes it easy for anyone to start an online business. Created with all the apps you need to start a highly optimized store, right out of the box. Cartzy is trusted by 1000’s of e-commerce marketers and sellers in countries around the world and it is Bu...
UltraCart
ultracart.com
UltraCart is an easily configurable shopping cart solution that offers full web-based administration and can be integrated into any website with a simple link.
Shoprocket
shoprocket.io
Create your account with Shoprocket and start selling anywhere in 5 minutes. Simply copy & paste our code into your website or blog, or connect your social media accounts and marketplaces. It's also the fastest shopping cart in the world.
Storbie
storbie.com
Storbie is the ecommerce platform for independent retailers. We exist to help small businesses succeed online and we specialise in industry tailored web solutions for pharmacy and veterinary clinics. The Storbie platform is easy to use with no coding knowledge required. We take care of the technical...
ThriveCart
thrivecart.com
ThriveCart is a shopping cart platform enabling businesses to boost revenue withhigh converting cart pages.
Checkout Champ
checkoutchamp.com
Checkout Champ is the ONLY Performance E-commerce Platform that was born out of necessity due to the abysmal conversion rates. When’s the last time your store sales converted at 4%, 6%, 8%, 10% or more? Checkout Champ drives up your conversion rates and your average order value by its revolutionary ...
ShopWired
shopwired.io
ShopWired is the UK's leading ecommerce platform allowing merchants to build, launch and grow their online store with the tools we provide. Using ShopWired merchants can build beautiful store fronts, sell across multiple sales channels (web, mobile, social media, marketplaces and pop-up shops). Usin...
Snipcart
snipcart.com
Add a shopping cart to your site in minutes. Works with any site builder, CMS, and framework. 20 000+ merchants trust our e-commerce solution for their website. Join them!
Tradift
tradift.com
Tradift is a technology company providing e-commerce solutions for determined businesses. Tradift makes it easy for businesses to accept payments, ship products and manage sales, all within a single platform.
Cococart
cococart.co
The Easiest Way To Run Your Business. Manage your orders, payments, marketing & more — in one place. Cococart is the easiest way for anyone to sell anything online. Merchants can set up a store with no code, no design, and no app downloads. 200 million businesses worldwide still use WhatsApp or ph...
HeadQ
headq.io
HeadQ gives your customers a frictionless buying experience as they configure their product, get a quote, and check out right from your website.
Shopaccino
shopaccino.com
User-friendly e-commerce software platform with mobile app. Merchants can create their website and sell products to B2C and B2B (both) customers. API integrated with all major payment gateways and shipping companies. Having marketing tools like: automated mailer to abandoned order, reward point syst...
Kentro.io
kentro.io
Kentro: The Next-Generation ERP for E-Commerce In an era where e-commerce operations demand agility and efficiency, Kentro emerges as the modern alternative to traditional ERP systems like NetSuite or SAP. As a cloud-based, multi-channel ERP, Kentro is designed specifically for the e-commerce landsc...