Top Shared Inbox Software - Antigua & Barbuda
Shared inbox software creates a collaborative environment for teams to handle emails together. These tools can consolidate multiple email accounts into one inbox, simplifying email management. Typically, businesses have a main email account for inquiries or customer service, accessible by various employees but lacking collaborative response capabilities. Shared inbox solutions address this by providing a platform where teams can jointly respond to external inquiries, leveraging crowdsourced knowledge and in-app communication. Additionally, they offer tools for building workflows and tasks around email inquiries. These shared inboxes pull emails from accounts provided by email software providers, enabling collaborative discussion and response. They often function as standalone solutions that can integrate with CRM software, ensuring a seamless record of customer interactions. Integration with task management software is also common, allowing users to easily create tasks related to email or ticketing.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issue...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk (a product of Freshworks Inc.) helps businesses delight their customers effortlessly with modern and intuitive software for customer support. Freshdesk converts requests coming in via email, web, phone, chat, messaging, and social into tickets, and unifies ticket resolution across channels...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support solution that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, etc. It is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Drift, Freshchat etc. Connect your customer conversation channels and converse with your...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Help Scout
helpscout.net
Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's ...
Zoho TeamInbox
zoho.com
A shared inbox tool for team collaboration and transparency. Zoho TeamInbox aims at making group email conversations transparent within a team. Send and receive group emails, delegate owners to conversations, conduct internal discussions, co-author emails with team, manage your inbox efficiently—all...
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. We’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to res...
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive was launched in 2015 from Quebec City, Canada. It is currently composed of 3 co-founders and 2 employees. Missive is an app that brings team inboxes and chat under a single roof. It was built with collaboration in mind to centralize your team's communication. Among its many features, Missive...
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is the ultimate all-in-one multichannel customer support platform that helps businesses connect instantly with their customers or leads waiting for support. With its quickly evolving set of tools, Crisp is leading companies through the customer-driven revolution by using conversations to unloc...
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center l...
Groove
groovehq.com
The refreshingly simple yet powerful alternative to Zendesk. Over 2,000 small businesses use Groove's help desk software to centralize and automate their customer support.
Trengo
trengo.com
At Trengo we’re dedicated to customer delight. We believe that turning conversations into relationships is a competitive edge. And unlocking more moments of genuine delight in every interaction will fuel that growth. Customer Delight. Always. Wins. Let's meet: https://trengo.com/getdemo
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profit...
Gmelius
gmelius.io
Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from your Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of your daily apps. Conne...
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is a powerful SMS & Email communication platform, designed to elevate business productivity and customer engagement with Automation & AI-driven technology. Key products include Team Inbox, Campaigns, Automations, AI Integration, Sequences, Flows, and Reviews. Whippy's all-in-one solution stre...
SAAS First
saasfirst.com
SAAS First is an AI-driven chatbot platform designed to revolutionize customer support and engagement. Our AI-driven chatbot, Milly, is powered by advanced natural language processing technology that allows it to understand and respond to customer inquiries in real-time, 24/7. With seamless integrat...
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs Knowledge Base Software is a powerful tool used to create a private and public knowledge base for employees and customers, respectively. It helps in reducing customer tickets, improving internal team collaboration, streamlining business processes, and improving customer service. By providin...
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on yo...
Loop Email
intheloop.io
Loop Email is a simple yet powerful team inbox. It's been built with the familiarity of an email client, so it's easy to set up and use for any teams that are used to handling customer messages via email. It's hard being productive when you spend half your time reading emails, and the other half fli...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-lo...
MessageDesk
messagedesk.com
MessageDesk is a smarter, simpler, business text messaging app. We help organizations of all sizes get the job done with an easy-to-use business text messaging app built for service, sales, and support.
Gridlex
gridlex.com
Gridlex's "Ultra Customizable All-In-One App Builder" offers a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking tailored operational efficiency. With standard apps including CRM, Customer Service, Help Desk Ticketing, and Master Data Management, Gridlex allows for extensive customization across fields,...
Keeping
keeping.com
Keeping is the world's first customer support platform integrated with Gmail. Assign customer support requests to teammates, leave private notes, and set status - all right from inside Gmail. Founded in 2016 and based in New York, we built Keeping for teams that do more than just customer support. I...
Mojo Helpdesk
mojohelpdesk.com
Mojo Helpdesk makes customer service and IT support easy. Centralize requests, assign, automate, track progress, and get more done faster. The best alternative to managing requests with spreadsheets and emails, Mojo Helpdesk puts them all in a powerful but simple ticket tracking system. Cut down inc...
Glassix
glassix.com
Glassix’s on a mission to broaden access to Conversational AI and Omnichannel Customer Communication, empowering businesses to unlock their untapped potential and achieve unmatched scalability. With its AI Omnichannel capabilities, Glassix reshapes customer journeys. We transcend temporal boundarie...
Desku
desku.io
Desku.io is a comprehensive platform designed to enhance customer service and engagement for businesses. It integrates automated and human support, driving growth through improved relationships. Trusted by thousands worldwide since its inception, Desku.io offers a unified customer service solution. ...
ThriveDesk
thrivedesk.com
Customer service software for people who care, from people who care. With ThriveDesk, effortlessly manage all your customer support requests in a single place so you can focus on driving business growth.
Enchant
enchant.com
Better conversations with your customers. Our customer-centric products help you provide AI‑powered support with a personal touch. Omnichannel shared inboxes, knowledge bases & live chat. All in one intuitive platform. For teams of all sizes.
Unipile
unipile.com
Incorporate APIs for email and messaging to facilitate direct conversations through LinkedIn, Gmail, and WhatsApp within your application, enhancing user productivity and satisfaction.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduc...
Hiver
hiverhq.com
Hiver is a powerful communication and collaboration platform that helps organizations using Google Workspace engage meaningfully with their customers, employees, and vendors. Teams using Hiver can efficiently manage multichannel communication, provide self-service, automate grunt work, integrate wit...
BoldDesk
bolddesk.com
BoldDesk is modern help desk software that simplifies customer service. Powerful, customizable, and budget-friendly, it allows companies to streamline support operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Brought to you by Syncfusion, a provider of software components and frameworks that has built i...
DevRev
devrev.ai
DevRev is a platform purpose-built for SaaS and technology companies, helping back-office development match the rapid pace of front-office customer relationships. Our mission is to bring end users, support engineers, product managers, and developers together, making it effortless to do what matters ...
Zowie
getzowie.com
Zowie enables companies that sell online to deflect tickets using powerful automation technology, care for customers with omnichannel inbox and sell more using enhanced customer context. Zowie can act as your standalone customer service system or enhance your current tools like Zendesk, Intercom, Go...
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
OneHash
onehash.ai
OneHash CRM is a cloud-based, robust, scalable, agile, affordable and fully featured, FaaS solution with CRM, ERP, HCM, Project Management, Help desk and other SaaS that your company needs, at the prices of FOSS for exponential growth and development. We are determined to serve 95% of the SMBs acros...