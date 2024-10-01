App store for web apps
Top SEO Tools - Germany
Organic search marketing software, commonly known as Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tools, are crafted to offer valuable insights into organic marketing metrics and elevate website rankings in Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) without requiring payment to the search engine provider for placement. These tools serve as indispensable resources for optimizing content and boosting rankings, regularly utilized by product teams, marketers, and SEO specialists to pinpoint areas for improvement and outshine competitors in search engine visibility. The functionalities of SEO tools encompass a wide array of features geared towards enhancing website performance. SEO auditing diligently identifies content or technical hitches, while rank-tracking meticulously monitors keyword performance within SERPs. Link-building functionalities focus on bolstering off-page SEO by scrutinizing backlinks and uncovering new opportunities for improvement. Keyword research tools aid in suggesting keywords, identifying alternative search terms, and analyzing the difficulty and search volume associated with chosen keywords. Moreover, comprehensive reporting capabilities amalgamate all pertinent data to facilitate tracking progress and refining SEO strategies over time. Additional features such as content optimization, SEO automation, and semantic SEO further equip webmasters with diverse tools to enrich website content and bolster its ranking potential.
Google Search Console
google.com
Google Search Console is a web service by Google which allows webmasters to check indexing status and optimize visibility of their websites. Until May 20, 2015 the service was called Google Webmaster Tools. In January 2018, Google introduced a new version of the search console, with changes to the...
Surfer
surferseo.com
Surfer empowers agencies, teams, and marketers to conquer SEO with accessible tools and data-driven insights. We provide a clear pathway to simpler, smarter SEO growth, taking the guesswork out of the process. Say goodbye to second-guessing: - Effortlessly achieve topical authority with our innovati...
ContextMinds
contextminds.com
ContextMinds is a free tool which helps you to brainstorm, research and plan content projects in one place. You can create content outlines, briefs or even a whole strategy with its powerfull AI database ensuring you never run out of ideas and always find the right keywords for your content. Contex...
Frase
frase.io
Frase is an AI writing and SEO tool that can help with a variety of tasks related to content creation. It is free to use and does not require any coding knowledge. The AI writing tools include an AI Content Generator, Introduction Generator, Outline Generator, Paraphrasing Tool, Paragraph Rewriter,...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...
Google Trends
trends.google.com
Google Trends is a website by Google that analyzes the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various regions and languages. The website uses graphs to compare the search volume of different queries over time. On August 5, 2008, Google launched Google Insights for Search, a more s...
Seodity
seodity.com
Seodity is the ultimate web traffic analytics & SEO software for agencies, in-house marketers, e-commerce stores, and website owners. Check daily organic/paid traffic overview and get actionable insights for increasing traffic, conversions, leads & sales for you or your clients. Seodity has no limit...
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
Squirrly
squirrly.co
Squirrly SEO is an all-in-one SEO suite for WordPress powered by AI that simplifies and optimizes the SEO process. It has over 650 pre-configured features that make it an easy-to-use tool for managing and improving your website's SEO. Squirrly guides users through the process of keyword research, c...
WriterZen
writerzen.net
WriterZen is an SEO content workflow software that simplifies the entire process from keyword research to content writing. It is designed for users of all SEO levels. The tool includes a variety of features, such as a Topic Discovery tool to find engaging content ideas and new topics, a Keyword Exp...
BIQ
biq.cloud
BiQ is the world's first SEO suite that democratizes pricing. Explore four different SEO tools and pay only for what you use & don't pay for what you don't use.
MarketMuse
marketmuse.com
MarketMuse accelerates content creation, reinventing how marketers improve organic search rankings, drive expertise in their industry and impact revenue. MarketMuse Suite, an AI-powered Content Intelligence and Strategy Platform, analyzes millions of articles on demand, uncovering gaps and opportuni...
Copysmith
copysmith.ai
Copysmith is an AI content creation tool designed for enterprise and ecommerce businesses. It offers a wide range of features to help businesses generate more revenue from their online presence. It has a Chrome Extension and API for easy integration, as well as a bulk product description and conten...
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
Outranking
outranking.io
Outranking is an AI-driven SEO content writing and optimization platform. Its multiple tools help users create high-quality content that is optimized for search engine performance. The software provides instant recommendations for optimizing SEO content to enhance search engine rankings. Notable fe...
SmartTask
smarttask.io
SmartTask is the best online collaboration tool to manage your team's progress. Simple yet Powerful enough to handle all business operations. Track tasks, projects, customer interactions and stay connected with team's progress
Nozzle
nozzle.io
Nozzle is an enterprise level SEO keyword rank tracker tool. We collect data from the whole SERP which enables you to see how you compare versus all the competition. You can see which domain and specific URL's own all the featured snippets, local pack listings, video pack listings, etc. In addition ...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Bing Webmaster Tools
bing.com
Bing Webmaster Tools is a free service as part of Microsoft's Bing search engine which allows webmasters to add their websites to the Bing index crawler, see their site's performance in Bing and a lot more.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
SEO Site Checkup
seositecheckup.com
Find comprehensive search engine optimization (SEO) tools for your site.
SISTRIX
sistrix.com
Located in Germany, SISTRIX has led for 15 years with the Visibility Index - a high-quality, low-lag SEO focused performance measurement used for content, competitor and update tracking. Our SEO suite includes all the tools needed to improve a domain's VI. High quality keyword data, high-efficiency ...
SEO Boss
seoboss.co
Welcome to SEO Boss - the ultimate AI tool kit for maximizing your online presence and skyrocketing to the top of search engine results! Our all-in-one software is carefully designed with over 120 advanced tools to help you optimize your content for SEO with lightning-fast speed. Whether you're a bu...
SEO Tester Online
seotesteronline.com
SEO Tester Online is the solution-oriented SEO web-suite designed to help bloggers, companies, digital specialists and Web agencies to optimize sites and content for search engines, helping them to improve the volume of organic traffic by climbing the SERP.
Seona
seona.usestyle.ai
Hey there! I'm Seona, your dedicated AI assistant, specially designed to help businesses like yours optimize their SEO. All you need to do is provide your URL. From there, I'll automatically optimize your SEO every week. Ready to reach more customers? Let's get started!
Screpy
screpy.com
Best For Website owners Marketing professionals SEO experts In-house marketing teams Marketing agencies Screpy Pricing Overview Screpy pricing starts at $9.00 as a flat rate, per month.There is a free version.Screpy offers a free trial.
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized...
Market Brew
marketbrew.ai
The SEO Software Testing Platform Build your own calibrated search engine models for any search engine, and understand algorithm updates immediately. Then use Market Brew's genetic algorithms to discover statistical gaps between your landing pages and the outperformers. The most advanced SEO soft...
Keyword Search
keywordsearch.com
KeywordSearch helps users discover the most powerful YouTube Keywords using our AI Algorithm that was developed by the top YouTube marketing experts in the world. KeywordSearch also allows users to discover the best video placements for YouTube Ads to maximize conversions as well as research competi...
Moz
moz.com
The Moz Local platform brings a robust local technology solution — driving more accurate listings management, actionable insights, automation of duplicate deletion, and review management. Moz Local will help you to better own and manage your physical location data than ever before. Deeper integratio...
SiteGuru
siteguru.co
SiteGuru is an SEO tool that tells you how to get more traffic. Even if you’re not an SEO expert SiteGuru runs a weekly audit on your website and gives you a prioritized SEO to-do list. We help you find the low-hanging fruit to quickly improve your website and get you more traffic from Google.
SEOcrawl
seocrawl.com
Save time and costs, improve your results and achieve efficiency thanks to our SEO Software, a suite of SEO tools to take your SEO management to another level. We offer 9 SEO pillars: - SEO Dashboard - Rank Tracker - SEO Reporting - Task Organizer - SEO Monitor - Keyword Cannibalization - Crawler - ...
Mangools
mangools.com
Mangools is an SEO toolset that's great for bloggers, affiliate marketers, SMEs or SEO agencies. It's particularly popular because of the design and ease of use. Key features include keyword research, competitor analysis, backlink analysis, rank tracking and SERP analysis. The toolset has a keyword ...
Oncrawl
oncrawl.com
SEO platform to make smarter SEO decisions. The Oncrawl SEO platform is an SEO crawler and log analyzer for SEO audits to optimize a website on search engines. Combine the power of technical SEO, data science and machine learning in your analysis to boost your revenue and ranking in natural search ...
Yoast
yoast.com
We are Yoast and our mission is SEO for everyone! So, how do we achieve that? For starters, we have our Yoast SEO software, which is active on more than 13 million websites. Our goal is simple: we help website owners get more traffic from the search engines. For example, we help our users keep their...
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact....
SpyFu
spyfu.com
SpyFu is a competitive intelligence tool for SEO and PPC. You can type in a domain to see all of the keywords it ranks for (including the content that ranks), the ads it buys on Google, and its strongest competitors. You can also do deep keyword research. Find the domains that buy it or rank for it-...
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
AnswerThePublic
answerthepublic.com
Use our free tool to get instant, raw search insights, direct from the minds of your customers. Upgrade to a paid plan to monitor for new ways that people talk & ask questions about your brand, product or topic.
SEO Web Analyst
seowebanalyst.com
Online marketing software built to leverage SEO, Social Media, Blogging & Lead conversion with sales for small businesses:: Start 14 Day Free Trial!
Ranktracker
ranktracker.com
The all-in-one platform for effective SEO. Research keywords, analyse the competition, Check & Monitor backlinks and track your search engine ranking – all with a single, powerful platform. Rank tracker harnesses world-class data sources to help you get ahead in SEO, whether you’re a small startup ...
Wincher
wincher.com
Wincher is an extremely flexible and powerful keyword rank tracker tool that helps you to follow your progress and SEO efforts. With our easy to read dashboards and powerful insights, Wincher Rank Tracker is one of the most cost-effective tools and a must-have for any online business or online marke...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream is web-based software that helps the world’s best marketers promote their products, services and content to build links, buzz, and brands.
TubeRanker
tuberanker.com
TubeRanker is a YouTube SEO Tool for optimizing your YouTube Channel and ultimately getting more views. Our Toolset allows you to Audit the performance of your YouTube Channel, find great content ideas with the YouTube Keyword Tool, and track ranking improvements over time with the YouTube Rank Trac...
SimilarContent
similarcontent.com
SimilarContent is a SEO Content tool that will help you create content in a way that optimizes it for Google's search engine. The app has a unique content optimization solution that tells users what Google will think about their content before publishing it.
Hexometer
hexometer.com
Hexometer is your AI sidekick that monitors your website & key services for uptime, user experience, performance, broken pages, errors, SEO & config issues.
Site Analyzer
site-analyzer.com
Site Analyzer is the most efficient website analyzer platform so you can improve your visibility in search engines. Our SEO platform lets you analyze your entire website and reveals all your SEO issus based on our diverse range of criteria. - Track your keyword ranks and identify the best keyword op...
Prerender
prerender.io
Prerender is a technical SEO solution designed specifically for large JavaScript websites. By rendering pages to crawlers in a fraction of a second, we improve your crawl budget and indexing performance. Say goodbye to JavaScript SEO issues while maintaining a seamless user experience. Prerender emp...
Glimpse
meetglimpse.com
We help top companies see the future before it happens. Trusted by world-class brands like Google, Shopify, and Chanel, top-tier investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, and cited in leading publications like The Economist.
Answerbase
answerbase.com
With Google's release of the "Helpful Content System" where Google is now using helpful content as a signal in their automated rankings, rewarding websites and content that give customers a satisfactory experience with helpful content. Answerbase is an AI-Enabled Helpful Content Platform that identi...
The Search Monitor
thesearchmonitor.com
The Search Monitor captures advertising activity on paid search, organic search, social media, mobile search, and shopping engines worldwide for brand and affiliate compliance, and competitive intelligence. Interactive agencies, search marketers, and affiliate marketers use The Search Monitor to gat...
Content Harmony
contentharmony.com
Content Harmony's content marketing workflow helps your team build highly detailed content marketing briefs 50-80% faster than the manual process that most teams use. We help you quickly analyze search intent, competitor keyword and topic profiles, document outlines, user questions, authoritative so...
Nytro SEO
nytroseo.com
Nytro SEO Automated Software is a dynamic AI tool designed to automate search engine optimization (SEO) tasks for SMBs, SEO agencies, and digital marketing firms. This tool utilizes AI to offer automatic optimization solutions for websites, helping to streamline and enhance the SEO process. It oper...
Keyword Tool
keywordtool.io
Keyword Tool is #1 (FREE) alternative to Google Ads Keyword Planner for SEO & PPC keyword research ᐈ Generate 1,000s ✅ long-tail keywords in seconds!
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The Power of WordPress + the Ease of a Drag-and-Drop Builder. Use drag-and-drop editing paired with design blocks to build faster and edit easier. Post and Page Builder makes WordPress simple for beginners, but also includes advanced options for seasoned professionals to turn your ideas into somethi...
Keyword Revealer
keywordrevealer.com
Keyword Revealer is the only SEO platform you will need. Hundreds of thousands of marketers used Keyword Revealer to get measurable results from digital marketing.