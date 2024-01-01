App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top SEO Tools - Canada
Organic search marketing software, commonly known as Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tools, are crafted to offer valuable insights into organic marketing metrics and elevate website rankings in Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) without requiring payment to the search engine provider for placement. These tools serve as indispensable resources for optimizing content and boosting rankings, regularly utilized by product teams, marketers, and SEO specialists to pinpoint areas for improvement and outshine competitors in search engine visibility. The functionalities of SEO tools encompass a wide array of features geared towards enhancing website performance. SEO auditing diligently identifies content or technical hitches, while rank-tracking meticulously monitors keyword performance within SERPs. Link-building functionalities focus on bolstering off-page SEO by scrutinizing backlinks and uncovering new opportunities for improvement. Keyword research tools aid in suggesting keywords, identifying alternative search terms, and analyzing the difficulty and search volume associated with chosen keywords. Moreover, comprehensive reporting capabilities amalgamate all pertinent data to facilitate tracking progress and refining SEO strategies over time. Additional features such as content optimization, SEO automation, and semantic SEO further equip webmasters with diverse tools to enrich website content and bolster its ranking potential.
Submit New App
Google Trends
trends.google.com
Google Trends is a website by Google that analyzes the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various regions and languages. The website uses graphs to compare the search volume of different queries over time. On August 5, 2008, Google launched Google Insights for Search, a more s...
Google Search Console
google.com
Google Search Console is a web service by Google which allows webmasters to check indexing status and optimize visibility of their websites. Until May 20, 2015 the service was called Google Webmaster Tools. In January 2018, Google introduced a new version of the search console, with changes to the...
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
Bing Webmaster Tools
bing.com
Bing Webmaster Tools is a free service as part of Microsoft's Bing search engine which allows webmasters to add their websites to the Bing index crawler, see their site's performance in Bing and a lot more.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
Keyword Search
keywordsearch.com
KeywordSearch helps users discover the most powerful YouTube Keywords using our AI Algorithm that was developed by the top YouTube marketing experts in the world. KeywordSearch also allows users to discover the best video placements for YouTube Ads to maximize conversions as well as research competi...
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
Sitechecker
sitechecker.pro
Sitechecker is an easy-to-use platform to measure, track, and improve your search visibility. It is a must-have toolkit for website owners, marketing agencies owners, SEO specialists, marketers, and product managers. More websites you working on, more time you spent on a daily routine when checking ...
Keyword Tool
keywordtool.io
Keyword Tool is #1 (FREE) alternative to Google Ads Keyword Planner for SEO & PPC keyword research ᐈ Generate 1,000s ✅ long-tail keywords in seconds!
SEOptimer
seoptimer.com
SEOptimer is a Website Audit & Reporting platform which can comprehensively review a website in under 30 seconds. We review and report on the important factors Search Engines care about when ranking a page, as well as things that matter to users such as page load speed and mobile usability. Small bu...
MarketMuse
marketmuse.com
MarketMuse accelerates content creation, reinventing how marketers improve organic search rankings, drive expertise in their industry and impact revenue. MarketMuse Suite, an AI-powered Content Intelligence and Strategy Platform, analyzes millions of articles on demand, uncovering gaps and opportuni...
SEOcrawl
seocrawl.com
Save time and costs, improve your results and achieve efficiency thanks to our SEO Software, a suite of SEO tools to take your SEO management to another level. We offer 9 SEO pillars: - SEO Dashboard - Rank Tracker - SEO Reporting - Task Organizer - SEO Monitor - Keyword Cannibalization - Crawler - ...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
Keyword Revealer
keywordrevealer.com
Keyword Revealer is the only SEO platform you will need. Hundreds of thousands of marketers used Keyword Revealer to get measurable results from digital marketing.
GetKeywords
getkeywords.io
Tired of scrolling through thousands of keyword suggestions with no real meaning & outdated data? Looking for city-level data with 100k+ Locations & Billions of Keyword Ideas? Focusing on next generation SEO - which cares about audience behavior & patterns, instead of Volume & CPC only with keyword ...
Frase
frase.io
Frase is an AI writing and SEO tool that can help with a variety of tasks related to content creation. It is free to use and does not require any coding knowledge. The AI writing tools include an AI Content Generator, Introduction Generator, Outline Generator, Paraphrasing Tool, Paragraph Rewriter,...
Outranking
outranking.io
Outranking is an AI-driven SEO content writing and optimization platform. Its multiple tools help users create high-quality content that is optimized for search engine performance. The software provides instant recommendations for optimizing SEO content to enhance search engine rankings. Notable fe...
WriterZen
writerzen.net
WriterZen is an SEO content workflow software that simplifies the entire process from keyword research to content writing. It is designed for users of all SEO levels. The tool includes a variety of features, such as a Topic Discovery tool to find engaging content ideas and new topics, a Keyword Exp...
SpyFu
spyfu.com
SpyFu is a competitive intelligence tool for SEO and PPC. You can type in a domain to see all of the keywords it ranks for (including the content that ranks), the ads it buys on Google, and its strongest competitors. You can also do deep keyword research. Find the domains that buy it or rank for it-...
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-lab...
Advanced Web Ranking
advancedwebranking.com
Founded in 2002, Advanced Web Ranking is a powerful rank tracking tool that helps you get the most insights out of your ranking data. Using AWR you'll get: • Reliable and fresh ranking data for any location, device, language or search engine • Complex data analysis instruments to process your rankin...
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
Ranktracker
ranktracker.com
The all-in-one platform for effective SEO. Research keywords, analyse the competition, Check & Monitor backlinks and track your search engine ranking – all with a single, powerful platform. Rank tracker harnesses world-class data sources to help you get ahead in SEO, whether you’re a small startup ...
RankIQ
rankiq.com
Write Blog Posts that Rank on Google's 1st Page. Our AI-powered SEO toolset is built just for bloggers. It tells you what to put in your post and title, so you can write perfectly optimized content in half the time. We also have a hand-picked library of the lowest competition high traffic keywords f...
AccuRanker
accuranker.com
AccuRanker is the world’s fastest, most accurate keyword rank tracking for Enterprise SEO and SEO Agencies. Our software provides over 32,000 customers with the features they “can’t live without”. In-depth analytics combined with a powerful infrastructure takes the guesswork out of the equation by p...
SEO Site Checkup
seositecheckup.com
Find comprehensive search engine optimization (SEO) tools for your site.
SEO Tester Online
seotesteronline.com
SEO Tester Online is the solution-oriented SEO web-suite designed to help bloggers, companies, digital specialists and Web agencies to optimize sites and content for search engines, helping them to improve the volume of organic traffic by climbing the SERP.
GeoRanker
georanker.com
GeoRanker enables users to view search engines' SERPs (Search Engine Result Pages) as a local user in over 50000 locations around the world.
SEOmonitor
seomonitor.com
SEOmonitor is the platform that empowers SEO agencies to plan and track keyword performance with high accuracy, connect organic keywords with conversions and sessions, forecast SEO with high precision & algorithm transparency, and research keywords and websites with no restrictions to data. All of t...
BIQ
biq.cloud
BiQ is the world's first SEO suite that democratizes pricing. Explore four different SEO tools and pay only for what you use & don't pay for what you don't use.
Mangools
mangools.com
Mangools is an SEO toolset that's great for bloggers, affiliate marketers, SMEs or SEO agencies. It's particularly popular because of the design and ease of use. Key features include keyword research, competitor analysis, backlink analysis, rank tracking and SERP analysis. The toolset has a keyword ...
DOT SEO TOOLS
dotseotools.com
Complete SEO Tools for bloggers and marketers to increase traffic, search rankings, and productivity. DOT SEO TOOLS aims to make the content marketing process easier for businesses.
MySEOAuditor
myseoauditor.com
MySEOAuditor provides easy-to-use tools to generate SEO audit reports for any website, whether it's your own or a client's. The report includes everything from Technical SEO to On-page and Off-page SEO, domain metrics, and much more.
SEOmator
seomator.com
SEO Audit Tool and website crawler for SEO Performance Improving with How-to-Fix tips and competitor comparison.
ProRankTracker
proranktracker.com
ProRankTracker® is a highly specialized SEO rank tracking & reporting solution for SEO agencies, SEO professionals, in-house SEO departments, and website owners. It has the most accurate algorithm of any other rank-tracking or all-in-one SEO tool, and the comprehensive various reporting options will...
SiteGuru
siteguru.co
SiteGuru is an SEO tool that tells you how to get more traffic. Even if you’re not an SEO expert SiteGuru runs a weekly audit on your website and gives you a prioritized SEO to-do list. We help you find the low-hanging fruit to quickly improve your website and get you more traffic from Google.
AnswerThePublic
answerthepublic.com
Use our free tool to get instant, raw search insights, direct from the minds of your customers. Upgrade to a paid plan to monitor for new ways that people talk & ask questions about your brand, product or topic.
BacklinkGPT
backlinkgpt.com
BacklinkGPT.com is an AI-powered link building tool that extracts keywords, analyzes Google SERPs, and integrates with Ahrefs for backlink quality. It offers AI-enhanced personalized outreach, a streamlined campaign management platform, one-click link prospecting via Ahrefs API, and automated author...
Oncrawl
oncrawl.com
SEO platform to make smarter SEO decisions. The Oncrawl SEO platform is an SEO crawler and log analyzer for SEO audits to optimize a website on search engines. Combine the power of technical SEO, data science and machine learning in your analysis to boost your revenue and ranking in natural search ...
easyseo AI
easyseo.ai
easyseo.ai is an AI writing tool that helps you create unique seo optimized content for your E-commerce business, blog, ads, emails, and website without wasting time and effort!
SEOmatic
seomatic.ai
Seomatic is a no-code tool for automating and scaling content creation. It enables programmatic SEO, helping to boost website traffic. Through its AI writer, users can generate high quality content in bulk with minimal effort. It also provides pre-built templates for creating SEO-friendly pages and...
KeySuggest
keysuggest.io
KeySuggest is the only FREE, all-in-one Keyword research tool to fulfill your SEO needs.
RankAtom
rankatom.com
RankAtom is a powerful keyword research and SEO tool designed to simplify and optimize the process of finding valuable keywords and improving online visibility. It offers a range of features and benefits: Effortless Keyword Research: With RankAtom, users can effortlessly import or generate keywords,...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Beki AI
beki.io
Beki helps SEO and content professionals find, add, and track internal links with AI, making content optimization easier and more efficient. Discover key linking opportunities, build them effortlessly with a few clicks, and monitor their positive impact on your organic traffic and user experience.
Linkilo
linkilo.co
Introducing Linkilo: Best Internal Link WordPress Plugin Say goodbye to the tedious and time-consuming task of building internal links on your WordPress website. Linkilo is the game-changing plugin that: - Provides internal links suggestions - Identify which keywords you currently rank for and provi...
SISTRIX
sistrix.com
Located in Germany, SISTRIX has led for 15 years with the Visibility Index - a high-quality, low-lag SEO focused performance measurement used for content, competitor and update tracking. Our SEO suite includes all the tools needed to improve a domain's VI. High quality keyword data, high-efficiency ...
Alli AI
alliai.com
Alli lets you optimize any website in minutes. Thousands of agencies, consultants and in-house SEOs across the world use Alli to automate SEO at Scale. Alli works with any CMS, and can make from thousands to millions of code and content changes in minutes. Manage all your SEO from one dashboard. Ins...
SEOPress
seopress.org
The Best Free SEO Plugin for WordPress. No ads. No telemetry. White label. Join 300,000+ websites using SEOPress.
BerqWP
berqwp.com
BerqWP is a 100% automatic speed optimization plugin that ensures your website passes the core web vitals assessment and boosts your website speed score to 90+ for mobile and desktop devices. BerqWP automatically applies all modern speed optimization techniques recommended by Google, so your custome...
SEOprofiler
seoprofiler.com
SEOprofiler is a web based SEO software solution that track rankings, perform website audits, monitor competitor back links, generate branded reports and many other things related to search engine optimization.
Brand Overflow
brandoverflow.com
Brand Overflow is an all-in-one seo research and monitoring software service provider. With a wide array of tools you can monitor your Google keyword rankings and conduct indepth keyword research to grow your website's traffic.
SERPWizz
serpwizz.com
Use our free SEO on-page audit tool to generate free SEO reports & audits or white-label SEO reports for your clients. Embed our website audit tool on your agency's site to get more leads for your business
SimilarContent
similarcontent.com
SimilarContent is a SEO Content tool that will help you create content in a way that optimizes it for Google's search engine. The app has a unique content optimization solution that tells users what Google will think about their content before publishing it.
Site Analyzer
site-analyzer.com
Site Analyzer is the most efficient website analyzer platform so you can improve your visibility in search engines. Our SEO platform lets you analyze your entire website and reveals all your SEO issus based on our diverse range of criteria. - Track your keyword ranks and identify the best keyword op...
GrowthBar
growthbarseo.com
The SEO tool built for marketers and bloggers. Outsmart your competitors, rank faster and generate content in seconds. Perform keyword research, competitive analysis, content generation and rank tracking all in one dashboard as well as with the help of our Chrome extension. GrowthBar delivers SEO ...
SearchTrackr
searchtrackr.com
SearchTrackr is a new SEO software that lets you visually track and analyze the rankings of websites for different search queries. As a web development firm ourselves, we made this software to show our clients how well our SEO services work for them, and we close a deal almost every time we show a n...