Top Search Engines - Botswana
Search engines are sophisticated web tools that enable users to explore and locate information on the internet. By indexing vast amounts of web content, these platforms facilitate quick and efficient retrieval of relevant data in response to user queries. They utilize complex algorithms to analyze and rank web pages based on relevance and quality, providing users with accurate and diverse search results.
Google Search
google.com
Search the world's information, including webpages, images, videos and more. Google has many special features to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
DuckDuckGo
duckduckgo.com
DuckDuckGo (also abbreviated as DDG) is an internet search engine that emphasizes protecting searchers' privacy and avoiding the filter bubble of personalized search results. DuckDuckGo distinguishes itself from other search engines by not profiling its users and by showing all users the same search...
Microsoft Bing
bing.com
Bing is a web search engine owned and operated by Microsoft. The service has its origins in Microsoft's previous search engines: MSN Search, Windows Live Search and later Live Search. Bing provides a variety of search services, including web, video, image and map search products. It is developed usi...
Brave Search
search.brave.com
Brave Search doesn't track you or your queries. Ever. Private, independent, and transparent, Brave Search is the real alternative to Google.
Power Browser
search.powerdao.ai
Power Web3 Browser is the fastest growing search engine in the market. We bring advanced browsing & convenience at the heart of everything we do. Power Web3 Browser is on its quest to democratize the internet with utmost data security of its users. Our approach is united by a common belief – Ads sh...
You.com
you.com
The private search engine that summarizes the web for you.
Startpage
startpage.com
Search and browse the internet without being tracked or targeted. Startpage is the world's most private search engine. Use Startpage to protect your personal data.
百度
baidu.com
Baidu, Inc. (Chinese: 百度; pinyin: Bǎidù, meaning "a hundred times", anglicized BY-doo) is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products and artificial intelligence (AI), headquartered in Beijing's Haidian District. It is one of the largest AI and ...
Yandex Search
yandex.com
Yandex Search is a web search engine which is owned by the Russian corporation Yandex. It is the core product of Yandex.
Yahoo Search
yahoo.com
The search engine that helps you find exactly what you're looking for. Find the most relevant information, video, images, and answers from all across the Web.
Ecosia
ecosia.org
Ecosia uses the ad revenue from your searches to plant trees where they are needed the most. By searching with Ecosia, you’re not only reforesting our planet, but you’re also empowering the communities around our planting projects to build a better future for themselves. Give it a try!
네이버 검색
naver.com
Naver Search As of September 2017, Naver handled 74.7% of all web searches in South Korea and had 42 million enrolled users. More than 25 million Koreans have Naver as the start page on their default browser and the mobile application has 28 million daily visitors. Naver is also frequently referred...
Qwant Search
qwant.com
The search engine that doesn't know anything about you, and that changes everything: zero tracking of your searches, zero personal data use, zero targeted advertising.
Swisscows
swisscows.com
Swisscows is a data-safe search engine. We take the privacy of our users very seriously.
Seznam
seznam.cz
The most visited Czech internet portal offering a search engine, e-mail, current news, weather forecast and useful links. Seznam.cz is a web portal and search engine in the Czech Republic. Founded in 1996 by Ivo Lukačovič in Prague as the first web portal in the Czech Republic.
Cốc Cốc Tìm Kiếm
coccoc.com
Coc Coc is a Vietnamese search engine, focusing on developing Vietnamese language processing capabilities, to optimize search results to suit Vietnamese people's needs.
搜狗
sogou.com
Sogou Search is the world's third-generation interactive search engine. It supports WeChat public account and article search, Zhihu search, English search and translation, etc., and provides users with professional, accurate and convenient search services through independently developed artificial i...
Ghostery Private Search
ghostery.com
The Ghostery Private Search engine is a one-of-a-kind system that allows you to search the internet without recording your search information, providing objective results. Ghostery Private Search Engine gives you unbiased results, detects & reports trackers before you visit a site, and delivers ad-...
Private search
alohafind.com
It’s a private search engine from the makers of Aloha Browser. Search engines are one of the biggest data collectors out there. With AlohaFind we keep you private and don't collect any data. Plus, we don't show you captcha all the time when you use it with VPN on.
GoodFirms
goodfirms.co
The most trusted B2B reviews & research platform that holds a collection of client reviews & ratings, company profiles & CEO interviews of IT service. Find the world's best IT companies.
360搜索
so.com
360 Search is a new generation of search engine that is safe, accurate and trustworthy. Relying on the security advantages of the 360 parent brand, it comprehensively intercepts all kinds of malicious websites such as phishing and fraud, and provides more secure search services. 360 search is so r...
Old'aVista
oldavista.com
Old'aVista is a unique online platform that aims to preserve and celebrate the history of the internet. Some key highlights about Old'aVista include: * Search Engine: The site provides a search engine that allows users to search through a vast database of content from the early days of the internet...
Bagoodex AI
bagoodex.io
Bagoodex is an advanced AI tool designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of search and chat functionalities within private and corporate environments. Its core purpose revolves around optimizing information retrieval and communication processes, making it a vital asset for businesses aim...
BookAbout
bookabout.io
BookAbout is an innovative platform that leverages artificial intelligence technology to enhance book discovery. The key feature is its ability to scan and search through an expansive database of books, aiming to provide a more effective and personalized method of discovering literature compared to ...