Top Screen Sharing Software - Aruba
Screen sharing tools enable users to share their device screens in real-time, allowing others to observe their actions. These tools enhance collaboration among team members and between presenters and audiences by transforming a user’s screen into a platform for discussion, collaboration, or demonstration. Essential for an organization's collaboration software suite, screen sharing capabilities are frequently integrated into other software products. These solutions are valuable across various industries. Internally, they are commonly used for team brainstorming and ideation sessions. Sales and marketing teams utilize screen sharing tools during client or stakeholder calls to provide demonstrations or additional materials. Many screen sharing tools are incorporated into other software, such as video conferencing and webinar platforms. Some solutions focus primarily on screen sharing, offering video conferencing as a secondary feature.
TeamViewer Web
teamviewer.com
Remote support like never beforeEverything you need on one platform. Discover a seamless and secure experience with the all-new TeamViewer.
Zoho Assist
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
GoTo
goto.com
An industry leader in online video conferencing for companies around the world, GoTo Meeting now comes as part of GoTo Connect, the all-in-one communications software built for SMBs. The Meeting solution, available to buy standalone, is trusted by millions of people every day for real time virtual c...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Splashtop
splashtop.com
Splashtop is a family of remote-desktop software and remote support software, developed by Splashtop Inc. Splashtop enables users to remotely access or remotely support computers from desktop and mobile devices. Splashtop enables remote computer access for businesses, IT support and help desks, MSPs...
Switchboard
switchboard.app
Move faster with fewer meetings. Share ideas, give feedback, and make decisions in an async-first collaboration platform. Make faster progress: Instead of scheduling a meeting, share apps and files in an interactive room that’s always up to date. Share with context: Give feedback and make better dec...
Consolto
consolto.com
Consolto’s hope is that with their SMB-focused conferencing solution, anyone can offer high impact, one-on-one digital services that are on par and even exceed those provided by larger organizations. The Problem According to Consolto.com, right now setting up a videochat with a client can be somewha...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
BlueJeans
bluejeans.com
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day. The first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting, BlueJeans makes meetings fast to join...
CrankWheel
crankwheel.com
Share your screen without any friction. Screen share in seconds during a voice call. You send a link via email or text or share your public link and the viewer opens the session in any browser and on any device. No setup or registration is required for the viewer. Add visuals to voice calls. No need...
Demio
demio.com
Demio is the easy way for marketing and customer-education teams to effectively scale their efforts through live video in less time than ever before. Whether you are looking to Generate & Qualify Leads/Customers, Activate Users & Increase Trial Conversions, or Educate Customers & Reduce Churn, Demio...
Surfly
surfly.com
Surfly provides co-browsing and collaboration technology that lets you upgrade any conversation, from any channel, seamlessly, and support customers as if you are sitting side-by-side. Your customer simply clicks a link, or button, and their co-browsing session instantly begins in their browser wind...
join.me
join.me
Screen sharing, online meetings and team collaboration are all fast and easy at join.me. Show work who's boss. Try JoinMe free today!
ClearSlide
clearslide.com
We aspire to make every customer interaction successful. Every email, every meeting, and every presentation should be amazing. ClearSlide provides a complete Sales Engagement Platform that combines content management, integrated communications, engagement analytics, and guided selling to power dynam...
ezTalks
eztalks.com
ezTalks is specialized in providing reliable web conferencing and video conferencing solutions. It offers cloud and on-premise software with powerful features such as HD video/ audio Chat, IM, screen sharing, record and whiteboard, etc. It also offers high-quality video conferencing devices which ar...
RemoteHQ
remotehq.com
We bring people together by going beyond video conferencing. Our platform connects people to the applications and virtual resources they need to get work done. Use RemoteHQ to host your team meetings, sales demos, support calls, training sessions, and more.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage facilitates communication, project management, running meetings, online collaboration and more by combining team chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, task management, file sharing, and ... Show More eal-time team document collaboration in a single cloud-based collaborative workspace.
Kumospace
kumospace.com
Kumospace is building the office of the future – a virtual one that places humans first. Where teamwork and productivity are in lockstep with company culture. Empower your team to reach their full potential with a virtual workspace that inspires employees to bring their best. Kumospace eliminates fr...
Enablex.ai
enablex.io
EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers using video, voice, SMS and WhatsApp APIs, SDKs and low code solutions. Backed by a team of over ...
Samesurf
samesurf.com
Samesurf is a patented, real time collaboration platform that enables multiple people to interact with the same online experiences in real time from any device or browser without installs or coding. Widely considered as the inventor of modern co-browsing, Samesurf also enables participants to (1) In...
Zellim
zellim.com
Zellim gives you all of the tools you need to communicate and collaborate in an easy-to-use platform so you can be productive from anywhere. One subscription offers you five + collaboration, communication, and project management features that replace a number of subscription apps people already pay ...
Thirdlane
thirdlane.com
Thirdlane Connect serves as a versatile customer communication and team collaboration application, offering your team a suite of features including chat, voice and video calls, conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, and seamless integration with CRM and various other business applications. Faci...
Workstorm
workstorm.com
Workstorm is the enterprise collaboration platform that gives teams the efficiency they need to do more work in less time. Built by professionals for professionals, the companys fully integrated, customizable collaboration platform combines workflow efficiency with data security. The platform combin...
Zoapi
zoapi.com
Zoapi Hub is a wireless presentation and collaboration solution for enterprise companies, coworking spaces and education centres. With Zoapi connected to your meeting room projector/TV, you can seamlessly share your screens from any device running Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS, Android or iOS, host...
Aericast
aericast.com
Wireless presentations from your laptop. Turn screens to digital signage when room not in use. Just download AeriCast Receiver app and turn any device into a receiver for Wireless Presentations.
Upscope
upscope.com
Upscope is a software company that provides a cobrowsing solution for businesses. Cobrowsing is a technology that allows customer support or sales representatives to see and interact with a customer's screen in real-time, enabling them to provide more effective and efficient assistance. Key points ...
CollabNow
collabnow.ai
CollabNow is first fully-encrypted video conferencing, screen sharing, and conversational intelligence solution that is simple to use and requires no downloads. With the ability to share multiple screens simultaneously, brainstorm on virtual whiteboards, and let attendees pause and magnify presented...