App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Salesforce CRM Document Generation Software - Congo - Kinshasa
Applications for document generation empower Salesforce CRM users to efficiently create, customize, edit, and generate data-driven documents, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring consistency in brand and corporate image. These applications cater to a variety of common document generation use cases within Salesforce CRM, producing outputs in formats such as Word, Excel®, PowerPoint®, PDF, or HTML emails. Not only do document generation applications effortlessly maintain brand consistency, but they also offer conditional formatting. The produced documents encompass a wide range of functionalities, including proposals, legal documentation, presentations, quotes, contracts, and more.
Submit New App
DocuSign
docusign.com
Docusign eSignature is the world’s #1 way for businesses and individuals to securely send and sign agreements from practically anywhere, at any time, from almost any device. The Docusign app is easy to use, includes unlimited free signing for all parties, and is trusted by millions of people worldwi...
Formstack
formstack.com
Formstack Sign (formerly InsureSign) is the simplest, fastest and most secure way to get any document signed electronically. Trusted by thousands of businesses of all sizes, Formstack Sign (formerly InsureSign) lets your customers easily sign your documents from their laptops, tablets and mobile dev...
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...
Concord
concordnow.com
Concord is the only tool you need for all your contracts. Spend less time juggling between applications, editors, and e-signature tools and save money. Over 500,000+ companies trust Concord with their contracts. With Concord, you can: -Draft, negotiate, sign, and manage every contract across your or...