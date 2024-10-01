App store for web apps
Top Sales Training and Onboarding Software - Cuba
Sales training and onboarding software facilitate the smooth integration of newly hired salespeople into their organization's sales processes, aiding them in acquiring comprehensive knowledge and gradually building their selling skills. Upon the arrival of a new sales representative, sales managers can deploy sales training and onboarding software, offering a tailored learning path based on various assessments. As the team member advances, the platform supports additional learning through microcourses, virtual role-playing, and certifications in relevant areas of expertise. Primarily utilized within sales departments and overseen by sales managers, these tools foster continuous learning among seasoned representatives and contribute to the effective onboarding of new hires. By eliminating the need for printed materials and in-person lessons, sales training and onboarding platforms streamline the transition from recruitment to independent selling success. Moreover, they serve as a centralized resource for dispersed sales teams, offering easily accessible learning and coaching on complex selling scenarios or preferred messaging.
TalentLMS
TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a “yes” from everyone, it’s where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that’s fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home. TalentLMS makes it easy to pr...
Showpad
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Trainual
Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The re...
Coassemble
Coassemble is a powerful and intuitive platform for organizations to create and deliver quality online training. The first of its kind, Coassemble combines a user-friendly Learning Management System with outstanding rapid authoring capabilities. With Coassemble, organizations can create and deliver ...
WorkRamp
WorkRamp is the Learning Cloud built for the modern enterprise. Through self-guided learning modules, interactive coaching functionalities, and robust certification paths, WorkRamp allows teams to build customized learning experiences at scale for employees, customers, and partners. With WorkRamp, t...
Allego
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
SmartWinnr
SmartWinnr is a comprehensive platform that keeps your sales teams up-to-date with product knowledge, guarantees uniform messaging during customer interactions, and increases sales at the same time. SmartWinnr is fully integrated with Salesforce.com We use - Gamified KPIs to boost sales - Track ince...
Gnowbe
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email no...
Coach Simple
Your Coaching is Unique Standout from the rest. Coach Simple helps you deliver customized content and unique coaching programs to your sales and business clients. One powerful sales coaching platform to keep your coaching simple.
Spekit
Spekit is a just-in-time learning platform built for how we learn at work today. It delivers training and guidance when and where teams need to navigate new processes, technologies, and methodologies, without disrupting productivity. Spekit sits on top of any web-based application and integrates wit...
SalesHood
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Thriving Springs
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
LearnUpon
LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with L...
Qooper
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
Brainshark
Brainshark’s data-driven sales readiness platform provides the tools to prepare client-facing teams with the knowledge and skills they need to perform at the highest level. With best-of-breed solutions for training and coaching, as well as cutting-edge insights into sales performance, customers can ...
CLASSUM
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
Quantified AI
Power Sales Performance with AI Sales Coaching, Realistic Sales Simulations, and Data-Driven Insights on how your Reps are perceived by your customers.
GTM Buddy
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right wh...
Gradual
Training your sales people love. Replace long, boring, generic training with personalised microlearning. Take advantage of our sales library or record your own materials. Create tasks to make training recap, reinforce previous lessons and more.
Trivie
Trivie is a Learning as a Service platform to measure, manage, and enhance knowledge. We do it by merging brain science, social learning, and robust analytics to help employees remember what they need to know to do their jobs more effectively while giving companies powerful analytics to measure and ...
Salestable
Salestable is a purpose-built sales readiness platform for Midmarket and SMBs. We help drive revenue by reducing sales reps ramp time and increasing visibility into sales activity. Our solution allows you to provide onboarding, training and assessments to get the sales team ready to sell faster. We ...
FLOWSPARKS
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...
Kickscale
AI Sales Coach - Analyses every sales meeting to maximize revenue Our AI-powered sales enablement platform records, transcribes, and analyzes meetings to provide tailored training recommendations.
Auzmor Learn
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Bigtincan
Bigtincan Content Hub redefines sales, marketing, and service processes to enable teams to work smarter and faster together for optimal results. With sophisticated, AI-driven features and automation that support each phase of the buying process, Bigtincan Content Hub enables teams to drive improved ...
Mindmatrix
Since its inception in 1998, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified partner enablement platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables ...
AuctusIQ
CoachingIQ is designed to help sales leaders excel at three things: Work the Leading Indicators. It’s about seeking to identify those long-term opportunities and aligning your selling organization with the competencies needed to succeed in the future. Work the Deals. No matter how busy your day is o...
RedSeed
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sa...
Sales Impact Academy
Sales Impact Academy is the leading Skills Development Platform for high-growth revenue teams. We provide continuous practice, reinforcement, and expertly-led coaching to help reps reach peak productivity. The business launched in October 2019 and already has over 200 customers including Outreach, G...
Wonderway
Wonderway is a data-driven sales training platform proven to increase the revenue per rep used by growing companies to boost sales performance. Wonderway uses machine learning to deliver the right training, to the right person, at the right time to boost conversion rates by up to 40%. Wonderway is p...
SecondNature
Sales teams are always looking for an edge over the competition. And that's why Second Nature is such a game-changer! Our SaaS solution provides an AI trainer that uses conversational AI to train reps through actual conversations. Our AI then objectively scores the sales reps, and helps them improve...
Flockjay
To be successful as a modern sales leader, you need more than call lists, dialers, and training docs. Today’s sales leaders have to continuously coach, educate, and motivate teams in challenging, knowledge-driven environments to build winning teams. That’s why we have developed the Flockjay Elevate ...