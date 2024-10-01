App store for web apps
Top Sales Planning Software - Germany
Sales planning software empowers organizations to strategically design sales plans, encompassing elements like territory management, quota allocation, and capacity management. This ensures the provision of adequate resources for the effective execution of sales objectives. Sales leaders utilize these tools to enhance sales performance predictions and align with other business units, such as finance teams, on overall business goals. These solutions enable businesses to assess and score accounts, carving out sales territories based on factors like geography, company size, industry, total addressable market (TAM), or revenue. This ensures precise account segmentation and optimized territory coverage. The software also offers quota planning and management capabilities, facilitating the setting of targets and monitoring performance for each territory and sales representative. Additionally, these tools provide insights into sales capacity planning, helping predict organizational performance based on current headcount and past achievements, while offering guidance on the ideal number of sales representatives needed to meet or surpass goals.
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Vena
vena.io
Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to Plan To Grow™. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of an Excel interface within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your pl...
Anaplan
anaplan.com
Anaplan is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using its proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Anaplan enables connected strategy and planning across your enterpris...
Jedox
jedox.com
Planning your business with better insights and decisions. Accelerate planning, forecasting and reporting through automation and predictive analytics in one unified solution. Jedox provides you with a flexible platform for enterprise performance management. Automate repetitive tasks, strengthen col...
Venjue
venjue.com
Venjue is an all-in-one venue management tool, designed to assist event businesses turn more requests into guests. From the first inquiry to the last guest, Venjue helps you streamline every aspect of your events, enabling you to handle a larger volume of business. Key Features: - Scheduling: Track ...
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...