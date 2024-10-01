App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Sales Compensation Software - China
Sales compensation software streamlines the calculation and management of commissions and incentive plans by applying various customizable criteria, such as employee role, tenure, or sales type. Additionally, the software offers sales professionals a comprehensive overview of their historical earnings and anticipated revenue. By generating compensation calculations based on potential closed deals, it enables salespeople to proactively strategize for various compensation scenarios. This functionality serves to inspire and incentivize sales teams, fostering a deeper understanding of their actual earning capabilities.
Submit New App
KOHO
koho.ca
The ultimate way to get instant cash back. Earn 0.5% cash back on all purchases and up to 10% cash back when you shop online or in-store with our partners.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount ...
SmartWinnr
smartwinnr.com
SmartWinnr is a comprehensive platform that keeps your sales teams up-to-date with product knowledge, guarantees uniform messaging during customer interactions, and increases sales at the same time. SmartWinnr is fully integrated with Salesforce.com We use - Gamified KPIs to boost sales - Track ince...
Compass
getcompass.ai
Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission struct...
Qobra
qobra.co
"Whether you are a CEO or VP of Sales, the sales compensation plan is probably the most powerful tool you have to drive sales strategy." Mark Roberge VP Sales at Hubspot. Qobra allows you to automate the calculation, sharing, validation of your commissions! Stop wasting time with Excel, reduce error...
Forma.ai
forma.ai
Forma.ai drives sales performance with accurate, dynamic compensation management and revenue optimization – precisely tailored to your business and your sales model. Our unique augmented intelligence approach delivers consistent, trustworthy incentive data to your sales, finance and payroll teams, s...
Spiff
spiff.com
A spiff, or spiv is slang for an immediate bonus for a sale. Typically, spiffs are paid, either by a manufacturer or employer, directly to a salesperson for selling a specific product. It is sometimes given as SPIF or SPIFF with invented words to fit the letters, but these are not the origin (see ...
Amalia
amalia.io
Amalia.io is driving growth with streamlined sales compensation. Our sales performance management solution brings the transparency that keeps sales teams motivated and the automation that allows finance and operations teams to spend more time on value-added initiatives. A European leader, Amalia.io ...
Salescomp
salescomp.com
Salescomp can make your life easier by automating your sales compensation process. The accounting and administration of commissions and incentive plans are automated by salescomp based on a number of adjustable rules, including employee Designation, duration, and transaction type. Additionally, the ...
QCommission
qcommission.com
QCommission is a powerful, flexible sales commission software. It calculates your sales people’s compensation accurately and reduces errors related to spreadsheets and manual methods. It allows you to calculate commissions as soon as the commission period is over and saves a lot of time. It can comm...
Commissionly
commissionly.io
Commissionly is the first cloud-based sales commission and sales compensation management web app that is 100% focused on small to medium business. Our uncomplicated data import tools, wizard-based target and compensation plan and commission setting tools mean you can get up and running in a matter o...
Everstage
everstage.com
Everstage is the leading Sales Commission Software that helps you drive the right business outcomes through incentives. Sales commissions, despite being a large business expense, is often a revenue lever that is not utilized to its full potential. Everstage helps you uplevel your incentive program a...
CaptivateIQ
captivateiq.com
CaptivateIQ is the #1 rated sales commission software designed to bring teams together. We empower teams to run commissions with more accuracy and transparency.
incentX
incentx.com
incentX is a feature-rich, cloud-based platform that provides all the tools needed to plan, manage, and settle your incentives program—including commissions, rebates, royalties, bill-backs, and chargebacks. best of all, it integrates with your existing Accounting / ERPs for a seamless, end-to-end ex...
OneHash
onehash.ai
OneHash CRM is a cloud-based, robust, scalable, agile, affordable and fully featured, FaaS solution with CRM, ERP, HCM, Project Management, Help desk and other SaaS that your company needs, at the prices of FOSS for exponential growth and development. We are determined to serve 95% of the SMBs acros...
Easy-Commission
easy-commission.com
Easy-Commission is an easy-to-use sales commission application. It can calculate sales commissions in a simple and easy manner. It takes sales data you enter, then it applies commission calculations you have set to produce commission statements. It is completely web-based and allows your sales reps ...
Kennect
kennect.io
Kennect is a leading incentive platform for businesses which needs a simple solution to manage their complex compensation plans. It not only automates the calculation of incentives for admin but also provides sales reps with complete real-time visibility of their incentive payouts. Through its intel...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug is an employee sales incentive management platform for specialty retailers, restaurants, and CPG brands. SparkPlug integrates directly with brick-and-mortar businesses' POS systems to automate virtually every aspect of implementing and scaling an incentive program. SparkPlug's incentive en...
Sales Cookie
salescookie.com
Sales Cookie is an easy to use, cloud-based solution to manage all aspects of your commission program - from participant enrollment to incentive plan design and personal dashboards. Sales Cookie provide capabilities found in enterprise solutions with an SMB-friendly cost and user experience. From in...
ElevateHQ
elevate.so
ElevateHQ is a sales commissions software built for growing sales teams. But we don’t just stop at automating sales commissions. ElevateHQ is designed to upgrade how companies use sales incentives to motivate their employees. We believe great results are only achieved when people are motivated - and...
QuotaPath
quotapath.com
A radically transparent, end-to-end compensation solution for revenue teams. Commission tracking, comp planning, and incentive motivation done right. Free to try.
EqualTo
equalto.com
EqualTo sets a new standard for how companies manage commissions and motivate teams with real-time data.