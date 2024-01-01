App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Sales Acceleration Software - Azerbaijan
Sales Acceleration Software is a comprehensive solution designed to optimize and expedite the sales process, from lead generation to deal closure. It leverages automation, data analytics, and intelligent tools to streamline sales workflows, improve efficiency, and drive revenue growth. Here's an in-depth description of Sales Acceleration Software: Overview: Sales Acceleration Software serves as a strategic enabler for sales teams, providing them with the necessary tools and resources to identify, engage, and convert prospects into customers more effectively and efficiently. It encompasses a wide range of features and functionalities aimed at accelerating every stage of the sales cycle, from prospecting and lead nurturing to closing deals and managing customer relationships. Key Features: * Lead Generation and Prospecting: Sales Acceleration Software offers advanced lead generation capabilities, including lead scoring, data enrichment, and prospecting tools. It enables sales teams to identify and prioritize high-quality leads based on criteria such as demographics, behavior, and buying intent. * Sales Engagement: The software facilitates personalized and timely engagement with prospects through multichannel communication channels, including email, phone calls, social media, and messaging platforms. It may include features such as email automation, sales dialers, and cadence management to optimize outreach efforts and maximize response rates. * CRM Integration: Integration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems enables seamless data synchronization and workflow automation. Sales Acceleration Software ensures that all interactions with prospects and customers are captured and tracked within the CRM, providing a holistic view of the sales pipeline and enabling data-driven decision-making. * Predictive Analytics: Advanced analytics capabilities leverage predictive algorithms to identify patterns, trends, and insights within sales data. Sales teams can use these insights to prioritize leads, tailor their sales approach, and forecast future sales performance more accurately. * Sales Content Management: The software provides centralized storage and management of sales collateral, including presentations, documents, and product information. Sales representatives can easily access and share relevant content with prospects to support their sales efforts and enhance engagement. * Sales Coaching and Training: Some Sales Acceleration Software solutions offer built-in coaching and training tools to help sales representatives improve their skills and performance. This may include interactive training modules, role-playing simulations, and performance analytics to track progress and identify areas for improvement. * Workflow Automation: Automation features streamline repetitive tasks and administrative processes, such as data entry, lead routing, and follow-up reminders. This allows sales teams to focus their time and energy on high-value activities that drive results, such as building relationships and closing deals. Benefits: * Faster Sales Cycles: Sales Acceleration Software expedites the sales process by automating manual tasks, optimizing workflows, and providing sales teams with the tools they need to engage with prospects more effectively. * Improved Efficiency: By streamlining sales workflows and automating repetitive tasks, the software increases the productivity of sales teams, enabling them to handle a higher volume of leads and opportunities without sacrificing quality. * Enhanced Sales Performance: Predictive analytics and sales coaching features empower sales representatives to make data-driven decisions, refine their sales approach, and continuously improve their performance. * Increased Revenue: By accelerating the sales cycle, improving conversion rates, and maximizing the effectiveness of sales efforts, Sales Acceleration Software ultimately drives revenue growth and business success. In summary, Sales Acceleration Software is a powerful solution for organizations looking to optimize their sales process, increase efficiency, and drive revenue growth. By leveraging its advanced features and capabilities, businesses can gain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced and highly competitive marketplace.
Submit New App
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-fac...
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...
Upscale
upscale.ai
Upscale is a sales engagement platform that automates sales outreach by using multiple channels like email, phone calls, LinkedIn, text messages and more. Our data-driven unified platform helps streamline routine work and lets your sales team focus on what really matters - closing deals. - Multi-cha...
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countrie...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
DocuSign
docusign.com
Docusign eSignature is the world’s #1 way for businesses and individuals to securely send and sign agreements from practically anywhere, at any time, from almost any device. The Docusign app is easy to use, includes unlimited free signing for all parties, and is trusted by millions of people worldwi...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
OpenPhone
openphone.co
OpenPhone is the simple, collaborative phone for businesses. Designed to be intuitive and effective, it’s a reliable and powerful cloud-based calling and messaging solution that transforms the way your team manages customer and contact relationships. With deep integrations and configurability, OpenP...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
MightyCall
mightycall.com
Created by a team with over 20 years of expertise in virtual telephony, MightyCall’s Call Center easily adapts to your business workflow. Our customizable settings ensure the solution fits your unique needs, leading to simplified communication and improved revenue. Standout Attributes: Real-time fee...
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring...
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Polymail
polymail.io
Polymail is an email platform for sales communication. Our platform - which includes email tracking, Salesforce sync, and calendar scheduling - empowers sales teams to increase conversion and shorten sales cycles while providing executives with transparency into sales activity. Backed by Y Combinat...
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
Adversus
adversus.io
Adversus is an outbound auto dialer that helps streamline your outgoing calls, automate manual processes, and provide valuable insights. Adversus allows you to customize your dialing strategy with numerous features. Choose between Predictive, Progressive, or Manual dialing - or mix them up! Make all...
Aircall
aircall.io
Aircall is an easy-to-use, cloud-based phone solution with features built for a better kind of conversation. Get set up in seconds and start a conversation anywhere in the world today. No hardware. No headaches. Aircall fits inside your existing workflows with easy, one-click integrations, connect...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a “yes” from everyone, it’s where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that’s fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home. TalentLMS makes it easy to pr...
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balanc...
Mail Butler
mailbutler.io
This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionali...
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
SaneBox
sanebox.com
SaneBox is an email management tool that helps the average worker save at least 2.5 hours per week so they can spend more time outside their inbox. Founded in 2011, SaneBox offers individuals and enterprise clients alike a full suite of email organizational tools to take back control of their inbox.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
iPlum
iplum.com
iPlum is a mobile first solution for business professionals. It works on your existing smartphone without changing carriers. You get a separate line with calling, texting and phone system features. It is simple to use, backed with enterprise security controls. The platform provides HIPAA compliance ...
Trainual
trainual.com
Trainual is a knowledge transfer and training platform where growing teams build the playbook for how they do what they do. With Trainual, every process, policy, and procedure for all the roles and responsibilities in your business are easily documented, organized, assignable, and searchable. The re...
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
Balto
balto.ai
Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time enterprise solutions to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. With Balto, the results are astounding: -...
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your te...
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant designed to make meeting processes more efficient and insightful. This tool provides automatic video recording of meetings, coupled with AI-powered transcription capabilities, to facilitate easy review and understanding of the meeting content later on. Beyond thi...
Colibri.ai
colibri.ai
Colibri Sales Copilot is an AI tool that enables better customer conversations and conversation insights. It works during customer calls, recording, transcribing, and analyzing the conversation, to give sellers useful tips in real time, helping them follow best practices and avoid costly mistakes. A...
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker is an artificial intelligence-based tool designed to revolutionize note-taking during meetings. It focuses on instantly summarizing meetings, allowing users to concentrate on the conversations instead of documenting the details. The tool works by recording, transcribing, highlig...
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
Nimble
nimble.com
Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM for your entire team. With customizable contact records and easy-to-use Kanban-style workflows, managing client information has never been simpler. Nimble effortlessly integrates with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, gathering contacts and leads from all ...
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
Formstack
formstack.com
Formstack Sign (formerly InsureSign) is the simplest, fastest and most secure way to get any document signed electronically. Trusted by thousands of businesses of all sizes, Formstack Sign (formerly InsureSign) lets your customers easily sign your documents from their laptops, tablets and mobile dev...
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer mult...
Voiso
voiso.com
Voiso is an advanced cloud-based contact center solution, allowing to easily start, scale, and run your contact center while improving business metrics and customer experience. A complete set of contact center capabilities includes local calling experience, smart auto-dialers, AI-powered speech reco...
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for high volume sales and customer-service. Customers range from SMB to large Enterprise customers. Other major customer industries include; media, security services, energy, telecommunication, financial services, market research, and fundraising. Ou...