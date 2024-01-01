App store for web apps
Top Review Management Software - Switzerland
Feedback management software, also known as review management software, empowers businesses to curate reviews of their products or services directly on their websites, enhancing the overall customer experience. This tool facilitates the tracking, monitoring, and analysis of both positive and negative feedback, enabling businesses to promptly respond to customer input. By leveraging review management software, e-commerce platforms can actively engage with their customer base, gaining insights into consumer behavior and refining their offerings based on genuine feedback. Unlike online reputation management software, which primarily focuses on monitoring and managing online reputation, review management software prioritizes review tracking and response functionalities. Moreover, review management software seamlessly integrates with e-commerce platforms, complementing existing email marketing tools and social media networks to optimize customer engagement and satisfaction.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses. The firm relies on users, software and compliance team to report and remove ...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
EmbedReviews is a complete online review management software that can automatically generate all your customer reviews and display them in the form of a review widget on your website. It is an advanced online reputation management software that allows businesses to manage all their online reviews on...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
JustReview
justreview.co
Embed Reviews from Facebook, Google, Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Allegro, Reviews.io, Trusted Shops, Tripadvisor, Booksy, Yell, Yelp, Booking.com. Airbnb, Walmart, AliExpress, Capterra, Product Hunt, Yellow Pages, Google Shopping, Ekomi, Sitejabber, JustReview and more! Just in seconds on your website!
Stamped
stamped.io
Stamped is a multi-channel eCommerce marketing automation platform designed to optimize customer acquisition and retention for eCommerce merchants. Engineered for reliability and scale, Stamped empowers online retailers of all sizes with access to enterprise-level technology for accelerated business...
GoReminders
goreminders.com
Text message & email appointment reminders! Reduce no-show clients at appointments and meetings with this appointment scheduling & reminder system. Save time and money with automatic reminders & confirmations for your customers, patients, staff, volunteers & more. Customizable reminder messages & re...
VOC.ai
voc.ai
VOC AI is an AI-driven customer service platform that aims to optimize business operations and customer relations. It features an 'AI Agent for Customer Service', an AI bot powered by OpenAI, trained on business-specific data to provide precise responses to customer queries and avoid misleading answ...
PowerReviews
powerreviews.com
PowerReviews is a technology company that provides software that allows brands and retailers to collect, display and analyze different forms of user-generated content (UGC) on their e-commerce websites.PowerReviews capabilities include product ratings and reviews, questions and answers (Q&A), produc...
Trustable
trustable.ai
Let your customers do the selling for you. Trustable makes it easy to collect texts & video testimonials from your customers. Manage social proof and loyalty programs in one platform.
GetReview
getreview.com
Level up your website with GetReview Video Widgets. Increase sales and build trust in your business.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Taggbox is the best UGC platform that helps marketers to increase user engagement, build trust, and grow conversions with solutions to discover curate and display user-generated content across all marketing touchpoints. It empowers marketing strategies with brand advocacy & social interactions among...
Sendlane
sendlane.com
Sendlane’s unified email, SMS, reviews, and forms solution empowers eCommerce brands to consolidate their tech stack and leverage deep-data customer insights to generate more revenue, increase retention, and deliver exceptional customer experiences on autopilot. Ready to take a test drive? Get your ...
xSellco
xsellco.com
xSellco Feedback helps you target positive feedback by requesting reviews from happy customers. The software enables you to increase your seller rating on Amazon, eBay and Trustpilot by requesting feedback on the right products, from the right customers, at the right time. Tailor feedback requests t...
ReviewSpreader
reviewspreader.com
ReviewSpreader helps businesses generate critical feedback and reviews from customers.
Revain
revain.org
User Reviews and Recommendations with live Photo & Video of the Best Products such as: Electronics, Fashion, Beauty, Home and Kitchen etc.
RealReviews.io
realreviews.io
We're a dedicated team committed to providing reliable information for informed decisions. With expertise in tech, data analysis, and service, we ensure accurate insights. Our platform fosters sharing and support, championing transparency at realreviews.io.
Flowbox
getflowbox.com
Flowbox is an award-winning SaaS company offering a visual marketing platform to help brands leverage and distribute social content throughout the buyer journey to increase engagement, social proof and sales. Flowbox's heart lies in how technology can help brands generate and use owned, paid, earned...
Morevago
morevago.com
Increase conversions and sales with Morevago by easily adding testimonials and reviews to your website, landing pages, and funnels – without coding!
GetReviews.ai
getreviews.ai
GetReviews.ai is a review funnel optimized to generate reviews on Amazon, Walmart.com, Shopify, and more.
TrustMate
trustmate.io
TrustMate.io helps you collect keyword-filled customer reviews to improve your search engine results, entice potential customers, and build a rock-solid online image. Customer reviews are an indispensable asset for your business, and collecting them just got a whole lot easier. Automate your review ...
TrueReview
truereview.co
The most effective way to increase your Google (or any other website) reviews is with TrueReview! With TrueReview, sending SMS or Email review requests is simple and does not require complicated setup. TrueReview keeps track of your customers' interactions with review requests, and sends follow-up e...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Feefo
feefo.com
Feefo is about more than just stars. We bring your brand to life with the power of customer feedback. Enriched insights, intuitive features, expert advice: everything you need to transform your customers experience – from discovery to advocacy. Whether you’re a solopreneur or enterprise, we’ve got...
ProvenExpert
provenexpert.com
With ProvenExpert, a few clicks is all it takes to bundle all your reviews (quantity and overall score) in one place. Get the feedback you need: use our industry-specific survey templates and adapt them to your needs. Survey analytics let you see just how satisfied your customers are. Publish rating...
WizVille
wizville.com
WizVille transforms the customer experience into an engine of growth! Our platform makes it possible to involve all employees in optimizing customer experiences, before, during and after the sale, on all your contact channels, to gain more loyal and promotional customers. On average, our customers e...
Videowise
videowise.com
Videowise is an eCommerce Video Platform that helps brands and retailers to create interactive and shoppable video experiences on online stores to increase engagement and uplift conversion. Unlike traditional video platforms, Videowise offers a commerce-centric video infrastructure that protects pag...
TrustLoop
trustloop.co
TrustLoop drives more 5-star reviews by letting SaaS products and small businesses capture customer feedback without worrying about negative public reviews. Our proprietary technology allows owners to capture positive reviews publicly, while constructive feedback is kept private.
TestFreaks
testfreaks.com
TestFreaks partners with global brands such as HP, Electrolux, Brother and LG as well as online and offline retailers on every continent. TestFreaks supplies aggregated reviews, ratings and video content together with proactive solutions to collect, moderate and manage UGC, seller ratings and Q&A. W...
OnVoard
onvoard.com
OnVoard is an all-in-one ecommerce marketing platform that helps you grow store revenue with minimal work.
Editorify
editorify.com
The biggest reason why online reviews are important to businesses is that ultimately they increase sales by giving consumers the information they need to make the decision to purchase a product and create FOMO to increase social proof. Editorify is a must-have app for store owners who are running th...
Sendmea
sendmea.io
Sendmea is an innovative online video review platform designed to help businesses harness the power of social proof through customer testimonials. By enabling businesses to collect, manage, and showcase authentic video reviews, Sendmea helps to enhance brand credibility and trust among potential cus...
ReviewSender
reviewsender.com
Get all your reviews on Amazon to your or your competitors products. Build the brand you want to become the #1 in our product category and sell more to happy customers.
Lipscore
lipscore.com
Lipscore ratings and reviews software provides you with the largest volumes of customer feedback on the market. On average more than 20% of end customers leave a rating and/or review using our software, giving you priceless insight into their experience with your service and products. Act on the fee...
Shapo.io
shapo.io
Shapo makes it super simple to collect, manage and visualize customer testimonials with features you’ll love to use.
Cloutly
cloutly.com
Cloutly brings all your reviews into one place, helps you collect more 5-star reviews anywhere and gives you back control over your reputation.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
ResellerRatings
resellerratings.com
We bring shoppers and merchants together to improve the buying experience. ResellerRatings helps customers find, choose, and advocate for the products and brands they love while providing organizations with the tools to boost discovery, increase conversion, and build social proof. With ResellerRatin...
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
DemandHub
demandhub.co
DemandHub enables customer interactions that drive business results. We improve how you communicate with your customers and capture valuable feedback. This enables your team to make better decisions that drive business results and improve your customer experience.
FeedbackFive
ecomengine.com
Send Amazon feedback and review requests. Manage your seller reputation with intuitive features such as review monitoring, product analytics, and alerts for new ratings.