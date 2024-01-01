App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Revenue Operations & Intelligence Software - United Arab Emirates
Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I) software systematically organizes prospect and customer data across diverse internal business systems, enabling the measurement and analysis of each touchpoint in the customer journey. This centralized approach to information provides valuable revenue insights and enhances the accuracy of sales forecasts. These solutions comprehensively capture interaction activity across various channels, assessing the successes and failures of the buying journey to establish repeatable processes that drive success. Utilized by revenue teams, this software enhances visibility into the revenue pipeline, facilitates improved customer account management, and enables the reporting of team performance. RO&I software offers insights at multiple levels, encompassing contacts, deal viability, account health, and holistic revenue processes. Ultimately, RO&I software serves as a singular source of truth for revenue data, benefiting customer success, marketing, and sales teams. By analyzing historical data, these solutions assist organizations in establishing a consistent sales process, better understanding buyer behavior, and engaging accordingly. RO&I solutions can identify and mitigate risks in renewal deals by offering guidance on the most effective next steps. Some solutions also provide insights into the buying group of a customer, identifying key decision-makers, tracking engagement, highlighting those who haven't been engaged, and recommending optimal engagement frequency. Ideally deployed across the entire revenue organization—from representatives and managers to operations and executives—RO&I solutions contribute to revenue growth across acquisition, retention, and expansion efforts.
Submit New App
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Clari
clari.com
Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and driv...
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
SalesDirector.ai
salesdirector.ai
SalesDirector.ai is an agnostic revenue data platform that helps B2B sales organizations scale by capturing and delivering intelligent sales data and analytics to the entire revenue stack. SalesDirector.ai helps B2B sales organizations scale by delivering intelligent sales analytics to their CRM and...
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most compre...
Jiminny
jiminny.com
Jiminny helps commercial teams maximize their revenue through conversation intelligence. With Jiminny, you can record, transcribe and analyze conversations, giving you access to valuable customer insights and full visibility into performance. Jiminny is the only partner who turns great sales leaders...
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PRED...
Staircase AI
staircase.ai
Staircase AI is pioneering Customer Relationship Intelligence. Our platform leverages AI to analyze millions of customer interactions and turn them into actionable human insights that are impossible to spot with the naked eye. Companies depend on Staircase AI to cut through the noise and improve the...
Groove
groove.co
Groove, a Clari company, is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue leaders can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle. Groo...
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenec...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B’s first and only stop for revenue enablement Everything your team needs to engage buyers, prepare sellers, quantify value, and continually optimize performance. One modular platform — delivering predictable revenue growth at scale.
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Productive, enlightened sales teams work smarter and win more. Collective[i] is a holistic approach to aligning your data, people and processes. We call this Customer Relationship Optimization. Imagine everything from your data, how your sales team operates and the activities performed, getting more...
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari is the only low code/no code (LcNc) data automation platform that seamlessly syncs, unifies, automates, and analyzes data across diverse business systems and applications. Our platform, offering both a control plane and a data hub, ensuring operational excellence and data readiness for AI. B...
Klearly
klearly.com
Klearly is software that enables sales, marketing and customer success teams to use first-party data to more predictably generate revenue and drive growth.
Inselligence
inselligence.com
The Inselligence revenue intelligence platform provides sales performance optimization, pipeline management, and accurate revenue forecasting just by connecting your CRM. Works with HubSpot, Salesforce, PipeDrive, and more. Inselligence works with teams of all sizes.
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai is the RevOps Command Center powered by the first and only RevBI engine. It accelerates the delivery of your most critical revenue insights and simplifies the adoption of revenue processes. With RevBI, BoostUp gives RevOps full control over revenue data so they can align teams and hold th...
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail is a sales data platform that automates sales activity capture, provides revenue intelligence, and improves sales performance to drive more revenue.
SkyGeni
skygeni.com
SkyGeni is an Explainable-AI powered Revenue Growth Insights platform that delivers proactive, actionable insights to empower B2B revenue leaders to drive efficient and predictable revenue growth and transform rep productivity. SkyGeni's pre-built dashboards, ML models and algorithms combine data fr...
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...
Weflow
getweflow.com
Weflow is a sales performance & forecasting platform. Sales teams use Weflow to drive sales performance, process adherence, and forecast accuracy. - Save reps 4h/week by making Salesforce updates faster - Spot risks early to win 12% more deals - Get >92% forecast accuracy with an effective process &...
Kluster
kluster.com
Kluster’s revenue predictability platform powers SaaS companies to beat target, every quarter. We help revenue leaders deliver growth by enabling strategy, planning and execution. Kluster’s easy-to-use tools help revenue teams define a winning strategy, engineer a plan that delivers targets, execute...
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your ...
Sightfull
sightfull.com
Sightfull is the first fully automated revenue analysis and optimization solution for SaaS companies. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest growing SaaS companies including Wiz, OPSWAT, Vast Data and Armis. Built from the ground up for business users, it provides revenue leaders and RevOps ...
MeetRecord
meetrecord.com
MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales re...