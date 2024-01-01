Top Retail Space Planning Software - Switzerland Most Popular Recently Added

Retail space planning software aids retailers in managing and optimizing physical store layouts using visual representations of each location. This software utilizes planograms to illustrate the store's physical structure, including elements like shelves, and enhances visual merchandising by integrating product and brand information. Primarily used by merchandisers and retail managers, this software ensures that products are displayed in the optimal locations. Additionally, it offers insights into how space planning affects sales. Retail space planning can be offered as a standalone product or as part of a comprehensive retail management system. It typically requires integration with other software, such as retail assortment management applications and in-store logistics systems.