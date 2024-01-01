App store for web apps
Top Retail Space Planning Software - Antarctica
Retail space planning software aids retailers in managing and optimizing physical store layouts using visual representations of each location. This software utilizes planograms to illustrate the store's physical structure, including elements like shelves, and enhances visual merchandising by integrating product and brand information. Primarily used by merchandisers and retail managers, this software ensures that products are displayed in the optimal locations. Additionally, it offers insights into how space planning affects sales. Retail space planning can be offered as a standalone product or as part of a comprehensive retail management system. It typically requires integration with other software, such as retail assortment management applications and in-store logistics systems.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
Quant Retail
quantretail.com
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.
PlanoHero
planohero.com
PlanoHero — a service for automation of the planogramming process from creating planograms to controlling the in-store layout
Planorama
planorama.com
A global company leading the market in image recognition technology for the creation of Planograms and store analysis