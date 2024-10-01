App store for web apps
Top Retail Software - Cape Verde
Retail software refers to a suite of applications designed to assist retailers in managing their business operations. This category encompasses a broad range of functionalities aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and increasing profitability.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Wo...
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale centralizes the metrics from all the tools you use, right into your pocket. We simplify, inform & save you time!
ShipBob
shipbob.com
ShipBob is a global fulfillment platform that supports over 7,000 ecommerce brands with a global network of 30+ fulfillment centers across the US, Canada, UK, EU, and Australia. We physically store our merchants’ goods, then pick, pack and ship them same-day as orders come in, according to their uni...
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving ...
Repsly
repsly.com
Repsly’s retail execution platform is the driving force behind the world’s most effective merchandising and field sales teams. From brands to brokers, Repsly empowers RetEx teams with the data and tools they need to make the biggest possible impact in the field every day. For regional team leads and...
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a Software as a service (SaaS) low-code solution for process management and CRM (customer relationship management). As of 2020, the Creatio solution stack consisted of Studio Creatio (low-code platform), Sales Creatio (sales force automation software), Marketing Crea...
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable...
ERPLY
erply.com
ERPLY LTD, is a provider of cloud-based, iPad-oriented Point of Sale and Inventory Management software for retailers, with a focus on multi-store operations. We provide fully integrated front-end and back-office functionality for your stores, warehouses, and headquarters into a single software suite...
RepairShopr
repairshopr.com
Repair shop software to give you invoicing, ticketing, POS, recurring invoices, billing and CRM for computer repairing shops and more.
RepairDesk
repairdesk.co
All-in-One Repair Shop Management Software #1 Cloud-based Point of Sale Repair Shop Software to manage and grow your Repair Business
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is ...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Scan Unlimited
scanunlimited.com
Source Faster. Source Smarter. ScanUnlimited is the fastest way for wholesalers to find high-profit, high-demand products without the hassle of hunting through product sheets. Finding winning products quickly with ScanUnlimited’s intuitive, easy-to-use wholesale software.
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor ...
OpenWrench
useopenwrench.com
OpenWrench makes maintaining your business's facilities simpler and more transparent than ever. Create and dispatch work orders, track the latest status of ongoing work and approve invoices for payment -- all without leaving your phone. Take photos of the problem or upload them from your camera ro...
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search e...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Flowspace
flow.space
Flowspace powers independent fulfillment. The company’s cloud-based OmniFlow software provides real-time visibility into inventory, orders, and fulfillment activity, centralizing all order sources in a single dashboard. Integrated within a flexible network of +150 fulfillment centers nationwide, Flo...
Zoined
zoined.com
Turn your data into actionable business insights. Anywhere, in real-time. ZOINED® is a cloud-based plug-and-play analytics solution for retailers, restaurants, and wholesalers. Be up and running within 24 hours. Fill out your business email to browse a demo.
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, a...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an award-winning omnichannel marketing automation platform that gives a solution to every retailer’s problem: How to send the right message, at the right time, with the right content to each visitor. It enables one-person-shops and enterprise retailers alike to benefit from the use ...
Pricechecker
pricechecker.ai
Pricechecker is the best competitor monitoring tool that helps e-commerce retailers to keep an eye on competitors' prices, promotions and stock comparisons of their products and make better pricing decisions. How pricechecker helps retailers - Pricing History - Stock Tracking - Promotion Tracking - ...
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, an...
Zenput
zenput.com
Zenput is now part of Crunchtime – the leading operations management software for multi-unit restaurant brands and foodservice operators. Zenput is an operations execution platform used by brands such as Chipotle, Domino's, Sweetgreen to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safe...
Quant Retail
quantretail.com
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.
Premise
premise.com
Premise is a data and analytics platform that empowers decision makers with real-time, actionable information. By combining the power of a global network of on-the-ground contributors with industry leading data science and machine learning Premise is ‚ÄòThe Source of Ground Truth.
easySales
easy-sales.com
easySales is a cloud-based SaaS platform that automates eCommerce activities for online shops, allowing them to sell on multiple channels with ease, reducing operational cost and growing their business. It offers cloud-based, multi-channel automation of product listings and order management, real-ti...
GoSpotCheck
gospotcheck.com
GoSpotCheck by FORM unleashes the power of field teams to drive market execution with the only mobile solution that combines dynamic task management, industry-leading image recognition, photo reporting, field team communications, and advanced reporting – all within one easy-to-use platform. Guide te...
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Priceva
priceva.com
MAP compliance & Competitor price monitoring. Priceva helps retailers and brands to monitor prices, stock status and discounts. 1. Сompare prices of identical products with near real-time competitor prices. 2. Analyze data by categories, brands, regions in the interface dashboard. 3. Repricing rul...
Endear
endearhq.com
Endear is the first retail Customer Relationship Management platform built for in-store associates to send and track personalized customer outreach. Endear connects with point-of-sale and other relevant apps to consolidate all of your customer info, notes, and purchase history into unified profiles ...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
Pricemoov
pricemoov.com
Pricemoov is a global provider of next-generation price management and optimization solutions that help companies power digital commerce, adapt to market dynamics, and empower sales teams. Featuring powerful data science, end-to-end automation, and an intuitive user experience, the cloud-native Pric...
Promomash
promomash.com
Promomash is the only all-in-one promotion management platform for growing CPG brands in retail. Plan, execute, analyze, and optimize all your retail trade promotions, field sales & marketing activities, and in-store demos in one place - and outsource your biggest headache, deductions, with a turnke...
Skynamo
skynamo.com
Skynamo is the all-in-1 Field Sales Platform for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors. We like to think of it as a complete field sales management, customer relationship management and order capturing solution in one. Skynamo enables your sales teams to focus on what really matters: selling, ...
PIPE17
pipe17.com
Pipe17 connects merchant e-commerce businesses with an expanding set of marketplaces, 3PLs, financial systems, and SaaS applications to form end-to-end automated operations. Merchants get control and visibility at every step of their fulfillment cycle, can manage order and inventory flows and easily...
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PlanoHero
planohero.com
PlanoHero — a service for automation of the planogramming process from creating planograms to controlling the in-store layout
BeMyEye
bemyeye.com
BeMyEye provides consumer brands with a complete solution to track, analyse and improve their in-store performance, using AI, IR and crowdsourcing technologies to help them achieve perfect store execution Equip your sales force with our ‘Compass’ app to perform fast & accurate store audits using IR,...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps is a retail operations management solution. Our customers have the need for a true SaaS solution that can handle multiple sales channels and products in one, easy-to-use application. Our solutions cover everything from purchasing to reporting and even goes mobile thanks to the RetailOps mo...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Sweet Analytics
sweetanalytics.com
Sweet Analytics, at the centre of all your data. Sweet connects with all the marketing platforms that you know and love and brings it all under one roof. Helping you understand customer retention and acquisition to drive your business forward. What we do... Customer Data To understand your customers...
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Jolt
jolt.com
Jolt is an operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants, retail, hospitality, and other businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Jolt is used by companies like Smoothie King, Jimmy John’s, Buf...
Planorama
planorama.com
A global company leading the market in image recognition technology for the creation of Planograms and store analysis
SULTS
sults.com.br
SULTS has everything you need to manage communication, engage your employees, ensure the quality of your business, increase productivity and manage all day-to-day activities.
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
HitPay
hitpayapp.com
The all-in-one payment platform for SMEs. HitPay helps over 15,000 businesses across Southeast Asia and around the globe process payments efficiently and securely. We unify online, point of sale, and B2B payments into a single, integrated payment processing system.
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Clientbook
clientbook.com
Clientbook Retail is a mobile app to facilitate easy clienteling by high-ticket retail sales associates. By using Clientbook, retailers gain visibility and control over the customer experience, resulting in more store visits, better sales conversion rates, and higher average dollar sales. To learn m...
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...