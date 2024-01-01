App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Retail POS Systems - Bolivia
Retail point of sale (POS) software offers an intuitive tool for both employees and customers, streamlining retail transactions in physical locations like stores and showrooms. With POS software, retail employees can quickly access product information, create sales orders, process payments, and issue receipts. This efficiency enables employees to handle more transactions in less time, reducing wait times for customers at checkout. Additionally, POS software can provide customers with information on product availability and pricing. Retail managers can use POS software to monitor transactions and analyze sales or inventory data, such as volume, amount, and frequency. Advanced POS solutions may also include features for managing inventory or customer profiles. Typically, POS software is installed on specialized hardware designed for this purpose, featuring tactile screens that simplify navigation. Increasingly, POS solutions are available on mobile devices like tablets or smartphones. For maximum efficiency, POS software integrates with ERP or inventory management systems to exchange product data, with CRM systems for customer information, and with other retail solutions like supply chain and logistics. It’s important to note that POS software is distinct from e-commerce software, which is exclusively used for online sales.
Submit New App
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Yoco
yoco.com
Accept all major cards with SA's favourite card machines. Mobile and tap-enabled. ... Sell stuff online by creating and sending digital invoices using Yoco Link.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Appetize.io
appetize.io
Online web based iOS Simulators and Android Emulators. Run iPhone, iPad, Mobile Safari, APK, mobile apps in your browser with HTML5 and Javascript.
Kyte
kyteapp.com
With Kyte's POS App and System you get to Manage Sales, Inventory and Customers from your phone or tablet. Get it for free!
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
Lightspeed Restaurant POS is the one-stop restaurant platform that helps hospitality businesses simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Restaurant owners can understand their business with detailed reports in minutes, identify best-selling menu items and use online ordering and...
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
MOKA POS
mokapos.com
Moka is a mobile technology company providing cloud-based Point-of-Sale and payment solutions that empower small and medium-sized businesses to better sell and grow. Moka is currently present across 100+ cities in Indonesia with over 35,000 merchants and to date received more than $30 million in fun...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
ERPLY
erply.com
ERPLY LTD, is a provider of cloud-based, iPad-oriented Point of Sale and Inventory Management software for retailers, with a focus on multi-store operations. We provide fully integrated front-end and back-office functionality for your stores, warehouses, and headquarters into a single software suite...
Oliver POS
oliverpos.com
Oliver POS is a revolutionary Point of Sale system for WooCommerce. Built especially for physical shops, Oliver allows for the full integration of your WooCommerce and physical brick and mortar stores. With a single database and platform, it’s never been easier to sell products from your physical sh...
RepairShopr
repairshopr.com
Repair shop software to give you invoicing, ticketing, POS, recurring invoices, billing and CRM for computer repairing shops and more.
Modisoft
modisoft.com
Modisoft simplifies retail and restaurant management, integrating essential functions like banking, inventory, sales, and employee management into a single user-friendly platform. Benefit from real-time sales tracking, comprehensive inventory control, and detailed reporting, all accessible across mu...
EasyStore
easystore.co
A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from o...
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is ...
Lithos POS
lithospos.com
Lithos POS is an easy and powerful retail/restaurant point of sale software. A retail/restaurant POS software provides a wide range of services, including inventory management, customer loyalty, and accounting.
PosBytz
posbytz.com
Your All-in-one Cloud based Restaurant & Retail Management Software Our all-in-one cloud-based restaurant and retail management software is the perfect solution for simplifying your business operations. With our easy-to-use interface, you can manage your restaurant or retail business from anywhere,...
Paymash
paymash.com
Manage your business from one central platform. Start selling in your store, online or create and send invoices.
Olsera.com
olsera.com
Olsera is more than just a Point of Sales (POS). With an all-in-one cashier application that is friendly for MSMEs, we are here to provide a complete solution from start to finish to support every step of your business. Come on, get ready to move forward with Olsera!
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people that run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platfo...
Simply POS
simplypos.com
AI-driven Point of sale, eCommerce and retail store automation platform for business with 1 to 101 store locations
Epos Now
eposnow.com
Epos Now works with almost all POS hardware. Epos Now’s software is perfect for both retail and hospitality businesses, scalable from one device to many.
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Selldone
selldone.com
Selldone, a pioneering force in the e-commerce platform landscape, is headquartered in a vibrant tech hub, reflecting its innovative ethos. Established with a mission to streamline online business operations, Selldone has rapidly expanded its reach and impact. The company, characterized by a dedicat...
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
uniCenta
unicenta.com
Used by thousands of Retailers, Bars, Cafe's, Restaurants and Stores worldwide. Free and low cost support services available. Get latest downloads and info'
Imonggo
imonggo.com
Imonggo is great for small and medium retail businesses.
HitPay
hitpayapp.com
The all-in-one payment platform for SMEs. HitPay helps over 15,000 businesses across Southeast Asia and around the globe process payments efficiently and securely. We unify online, point of sale, and B2B payments into a single, integrated payment processing system.
Tactill
tactill.com
TacTill is an innovative startup specializing in cashing in the shop. Tactill has been designed to make your life easier and allow you to sell more, more simply.
ECRS POS
ecrs.com
ECRS POS lets you take advantage of available technology while accommodating customer preferences and meeting store space requirements.
LOU
evosus.com
LOU - Powered by Evosus - is cloud business software for retail, field service, and warehouse/inventory management businesses. This powerful all-in-one ERP business software helps businesses save time by getting them off of paper, spreadsheets, or multiple apps. The Evosus team has helped over 500...
Heartland
heartland.us
IntechOpen is a leading global publisher of Journals and Books within the fields of Science, Technology and Medicine. We are the preferred choice of over 60,000 authors worldwide.
Easyops
easyops.in
Easyops offers a cloud-based multi-channel retail business software for order and inventory management, return and payments management and India GST invoicing management.Our products EasyOps and EasyGST enable you to automate and simplify your retail operations from day one as our software is simple...