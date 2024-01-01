App store for web apps
Top Retail Intelligence Software - Bahamas
Retail intelligence enhances revenue and operations for retailers by providing insights and advanced analytics. This software collects, manages, and analyzes data from various sources, including internal systems like e-commerce platforms, external sources such as e-commerce marketplaces, and industry benchmarking data from third parties. Data is gathered through integration, parsing, and scraping processes. AI and machine learning are employed to clean and analyze the data for competitive intelligence, market analysis, brand protection, and pricing optimization. Retail intelligence software is utilized by retailers selling online, in-store, and through distribution networks, and while it is particularly prevalent in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector due to the high volume of products and transactions, it can also benefit other types of retailers.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale centralizes the metrics from all the tools you use, right into your pocket. We simplify, inform & save you time!
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving ...
Repsly
repsly.com
Repsly’s retail execution platform is the driving force behind the world’s most effective merchandising and field sales teams. From brands to brokers, Repsly empowers RetEx teams with the data and tools they need to make the biggest possible impact in the field every day. For regional team leads and...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Scan Unlimited
scanunlimited.com
Source Faster. Source Smarter. ScanUnlimited is the fastest way for wholesalers to find high-profit, high-demand products without the hassle of hunting through product sheets. Finding winning products quickly with ScanUnlimited’s intuitive, easy-to-use wholesale software.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an award-winning omnichannel marketing automation platform that gives a solution to every retailer’s problem: How to send the right message, at the right time, with the right content to each visitor. It enables one-person-shops and enterprise retailers alike to benefit from the use ...
Premise
premise.com
Premise is a data and analytics platform that empowers decision makers with real-time, actionable information. By combining the power of a global network of on-the-ground contributors with industry leading data science and machine learning Premise is ‚ÄòThe Source of Ground Truth.
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Sweet Analytics
sweetanalytics.com
Sweet Analytics, at the centre of all your data. Sweet connects with all the marketing platforms that you know and love and brings it all under one roof. Helping you understand customer retention and acquisition to drive your business forward. What we do... Customer Data To understand your customers...
Crisp
gocrisp.com
Crisp connects and analyzes retail data across the supply chain, empowering CPG brands with real-time, actionable insights to keep shelves stocked, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Crisp's open-data platform connects suppliers to data from 40+ retailers and distributors, delivering sales an...
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...
refive
refive.io
Refive empowers retailers to easily collect in-store customer data, to increase engagement and to boost customer retention via smart digital receipts. Retail Operations, Marketing and E-commerce teams use refive as a platform to capture customer data, collect real-time feedback, deliver personalized...
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
Bmatched
bmatched.ai
Bmatched is an AI-driven market Intelligence SaaS. We provide detailed market insights, particularly in the Jewelry and Fashion. Our platform leverages Artificial Intelligence models to offer real-time market insights, enabling brands to make strategic, data-driven decisions. Bmatched assists retail...
SupplyPike
supplypike.com
SupplyPike is a deductions management platform that empowers suppliers to effortlessly identify and recover retailer deductions while preventing revenue losses in their supply chain. SupplyPike assists finance, supply chain, and customer teams at 500 top retail suppliers, including Blackstone Produc...
SoundCommerce
soundcommerce.com
SoundCommerce was founded in Seattle in 2018 by Amazon and digital commerce veterans who believe that every organization should be able to "think and act like Amazon." SoundCommerce is a Retail Data Platform that accelerates business and data maturity so you can make decisions that lead to profitabl...
retailMetrix
retailmetrix.io
RetailMetrix is a full data analytics platform for retailers with the mission of enabling retailers to get value from their data. We process and store sales, labor and customer data using state of the art data warehouse technologies. Our dashboards and reports allow retailers to easily find the data...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Numerator
numerator.com
Numerator Insights provides manufacturers and retailers visibility into omnichannel consumer behaviors including brand and channel switching, household penetration, and shopper profiles within a user-friendly platform. Numerator Insights offers over 35 flexible reports to provide faster, deeper answ...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
Noogata
noogata.com
Noogata’s AI eCommerce platform empowers CPGs and digital brands with strategic insights and competitive intelligence to outperform competitors on Amazon. With a powerful AI growth assistant, it’s now simple for eCommerce professionals or teams, to discover and extract relevant insights, take action...
Peel Insights
peelinsights.com
Peel automates data analysis for ecommerce stores on Shopify, helping brands get more of those crucial 2nd and 3rd purchases from their customers. The platform provides a full suite of retention-focused metrics and reports that are easily available in a visual format for every stakeholder in your or...
Glew
glew.io
Glew delivers multichannel business intelligence and analytics for ecommerce merchants, digital agencies, retailers and B2B sellers of all sizes. With 150+ integrations, Glew lets you see all your data in one place - and get meaningful insights to grow your business through beautiful visualizations,...
Syndigo
syndigo.com
Syndigo is the first cloud-native solution that is purpose-built to deliver exceptional experiences across organizations, domains, and customers. Our MDM, PIM, PXM, Digital Shelf Analytics, Syndication, and Enhanced Content solutions, along with the largest integrated network for content distributio...
Flxpoint
flxpoint.com
Flxpoint is your modern-day Retail Operations Platform built for connected commerce. Flxpoint connects your supply chain to your sales channels and fully automates ecommerce operations. Sell at scale without manual processes or custom development slowing you down.
CartInsight
cartinsight.io
CartInsight curates millions of online stores & delivers a comprehensive database of e-commerce leads globally with deep intelligence about their traffic, industry, technology usage, key decision makers and a lot more.
Dealavo
dealavo.com
Dealavo is a provider of e-commerce analytics solutions for online shops and brands. It specializes in price monitoring and automation for e-shops and DPSM (Distribution, Pricing, Shelving, Merchandising) solutions for manufacturers. Dealavo cooperates with companies in 32 markets, working with both...
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Rockerbox
rockerbox.com
Rockerbox empowers marketers from launch to scale, helping them easily see and evaluate channel effectiveness. We’ve built our platform for smart marketers to help them spend, analyze, scale, test, and market smarter. Rockerbox helps you to execute better in-channel optimizations and stop wasting mo...
Decile
decile.com
Harness the power of customer data to drive profit & growth. Decile is a customer data and analytics platform that helps retail brands grow profitably, build a more loyal customer base, and optimize product strategies. Decile uses a simple Learn-Act-Measure framework for the various use cases that a...
Conjura
conjura.com
Profit powered by data. Let Conjura optimise your eCommerce performance by taking out the guesswork with our recommendation engine. Take action with Conjura to make your business profitable.
Datasembly
datasembly.com
Datasembly provides access to billions of grocery & retail pricing records from every store at hundreds of retailers. Our proprietary technology platform allows you to obtain (and share) hyperlocal pricing, promotions, and assortment insight. Gain the information your organization needs to make real...