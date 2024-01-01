App store for web apps
Top Retail Execution Software - Benin
Retail execution software is designed to plan, manage, and monitor in-store activities within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. These tools enhance collaboration between CPG companies and retailers, aiming to optimize in-store sales and boost profits. Merchandisers, marketing professionals, and field sales employees in the CPG industry use this software to manage their respective sales and marketing activities. This software can be offered as a standalone product or as a combination of various solutions. It often integrates with trade promotion management software and retail POS systems to provide a comprehensive approach to retail management.
Repsly
repsly.com
Repsly’s retail execution platform is the driving force behind the world’s most effective merchandising and field sales teams. From brands to brokers, Repsly empowers RetEx teams with the data and tools they need to make the biggest possible impact in the field every day. For regional team leads and...
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...
Promomash
promomash.com
Promomash is the only all-in-one promotion management platform for growing CPG brands in retail. Plan, execute, analyze, and optimize all your retail trade promotions, field sales & marketing activities, and in-store demos in one place - and outsource your biggest headache, deductions, with a turnke...
BeMyEye
bemyeye.com
BeMyEye provides consumer brands with a complete solution to track, analyse and improve their in-store performance, using AI, IR and crowdsourcing technologies to help them achieve perfect store execution Equip your sales force with our ‘Compass’ app to perform fast & accurate store audits using IR,...
GoSpotCheck
gospotcheck.com
GoSpotCheck by FORM unleashes the power of field teams to drive market execution with the only mobile solution that combines dynamic task management, industry-leading image recognition, photo reporting, field team communications, and advanced reporting – all within one easy-to-use platform. Guide te...
VisitBasis
visitbasis.com
VisitBasis mobile app helps merchandisers, retail auditors and field marketing teams to make professional retail execution reports with ease. VisitBasis for Android is free for teams of 10 or less users to conduct retail audit and product surveys, collect market data, create electronic forms, manage...
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
Footmarks
footmarks.com
Footmarks helps the worlds largest CPG brands gain unprecedented visibility into their retail execution and compliance rates. From facilities and warehouses all the way to the retail floor, Footmarks provides actionable data to increase execution rates, increase sales, and reduce waste.
Bindy
bindy.com
Bindy Retail Execution Software helps retail and hospitality brands execute standards and programs on time, in full, at every site. Drive performance with customized checklists, photos, and signatures and a closed-loop corrective workflow. Faster site execution: Build custom forms to roll-out promot...
Progress Retail
progressretail.com
Built by retailers- for retailers. A true one-stop-shop for retail operations and learning: providing dynamic learning, task management, and company communications. An employee experience platform (EXP) bundled with renowned retail education in areas of sales training, leadership development, person...
ThirdChannel
thirdchannel.com
ThirdChannel provides the only in-store and online retail technology solution driven by passionate brand experts. Equipping skilled, passionate brand reps with powerful cloud-based technology allows them to make intelligent sales optimizations in both e-commerce and in-store environments. ThirdChann...
Skupos
skupos.com
Connecting the convenience retail industry -- Skupos powers smarter, more profitable retail by connecting independent stores, brands, and distributors on one platform.