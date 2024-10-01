App store for web apps
Top Retail Distributed Order Management Systems - Germany
Retail Distributed Order Management (DOM) systems assist retailers in handling orders across various channels, both online and offline. These systems help retailers meet customer expectations with timely deliveries while optimizing order fulfillment at the lowest possible cost. By orchestrating and optimizing the entire order fulfillment process, DOM systems provide visibility into inventory throughout the supply chain. Retail DOM systems often intersect with Order Management Systems (OMS), which focus on automating order processing tasks such as transactions, customer communications, and services. However, retail DOM systems enhance this functionality by enabling omnichannel order routing using advanced logic-based rules to determine the best fulfillment location for a customer's order. Additionally, DOM systems integrate seamlessly with ERP systems and e-commerce platforms, efficiently managing returns, exchanges, and refunds.
easySales
easy-sales.com
easySales is a cloud-based SaaS platform that automates eCommerce activities for online shops, allowing them to sell on multiple channels with ease, reducing operational cost and growing their business. It offers cloud-based, multi-channel automation of product listings and order management, real-ti...
ShipBob
shipbob.com
ShipBob is a global fulfillment platform that supports over 7,000 ecommerce brands with a global network of 30+ fulfillment centers across the US, Canada, UK, EU, and Australia. We physically store our merchants’ goods, then pick, pack and ship them same-day as orders come in, according to their uni...
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a Software as a service (SaaS) low-code solution for process management and CRM (customer relationship management). As of 2020, the Creatio solution stack consisted of Studio Creatio (low-code platform), Sales Creatio (sales force automation software), Marketing Crea...
Flowspace
flow.space
Flowspace powers independent fulfillment. The company’s cloud-based OmniFlow software provides real-time visibility into inventory, orders, and fulfillment activity, centralizing all order sources in a single dashboard. Integrated within a flexible network of +150 fulfillment centers nationwide, Flo...
Skynamo
skynamo.com
Skynamo is the all-in-1 Field Sales Platform for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors. We like to think of it as a complete field sales management, customer relationship management and order capturing solution in one. Skynamo enables your sales teams to focus on what really matters: selling, ...
PIPE17
pipe17.com
Pipe17 connects merchant e-commerce businesses with an expanding set of marketplaces, 3PLs, financial systems, and SaaS applications to form end-to-end automated operations. Merchants get control and visibility at every step of their fulfillment cycle, can manage order and inventory flows and easily...
Edistera
edistera.com
Edistera Commerce Cloud is a B2B eCommerce platform helping Manufacturers, Brands, and Distributors grow their wholesale business by providing a seamless, omnichannel buying experience both in-person and online for their retailers, dealers, and wholesale customers.
Listing Mirror
listingmirror.com
Listing Mirror is a Multi-Channel Management Software designed for people and companies that sell online. Listing Mirror integrates with the popular marketplaces and allows you to manage listings, shipping, and inventory from one user-interface. -Replicate product listings, manage them, and send the...
Fillgoods
fillgoods.co
Complete store management system that answers the needs of online sellers Create unlimited stores Complete product inventory with FB Live system to create automatic orders. That makes every sale easier than before.
Ordermentum
ordermentum.com
Ordermentum is a wholesale online order management system for the food and beverage industry. Book a free demo to learn how mobile ordering and payments can help your business grow.
ChannelApe
channelape.com
Strategic Inventory Management Software for Commerce Three core products: 1. Insights - Dashboard, Reports and Alerts built for Omnichannel Brands Know exactly what you have where and why. Business Intelligence built for commerce. Reports around orders, fulfillments, inventory, and product performan...
Linnworks
linnworks.com
Linnworks is the global growth platform for omnichannel retailers. Power your entire commerce operation from a single platform. With more than 100 integrations (including popular platforms like Amazon, eBay, Shopify, and Walmart), Linnworks covers everything you need - from order and inventory manag...
Blastramp
blastramp.com
Blastramp HQ is a simple business tool that cures a brand's inventory management headaches and connects all ecommerce and wholesale sales channels into one centralized hub. Integrate, optimize and seamlessly scale your brand at a cost that leaves budget in your bank for other needs. Come kick the ti...
Etail Solutions
etailsolutions.com
Etail Solutions is a leading commerce integration platform, solving some of e-commerce’s most complex integration and automation problems for brands, 3PLs and large resellers since 2010. Our mission is to make every digital commerce transaction ideal for both the consumer and the seller. Using the I...
Flxpoint
flxpoint.com
Flxpoint is your modern-day Retail Operations Platform built for connected commerce. Flxpoint connects your supply chain to your sales channels and fully automates ecommerce operations. Sell at scale without manual processes or custom development slowing you down.
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...