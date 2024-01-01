App store for web apps
Top Restaurant Delivery/Takeout Software - Argentina
Restaurant delivery and takeout tools empower restaurants by offering them a platform to showcase their menu or seamlessly integrate online ordering into their website. These software solutions are invaluable for restaurants seeking to expand their customer base or establish a digital presence. They streamline the process for both front-of-house and kitchen staff, ensuring efficient handling of delivery and takeout orders. Moreover, some platforms even offer route optimization features for delivery drivers. Integration with restaurant management systems or POS tools enhances the preparation process, while others function akin to website builders, enabling the creation of customized ordering websites. Additionally, most solutions include a payment gateway for secure processing of credit card payments.
Zomato
zomato.com
India's largest Food Delivery, Dining and Restaurant Discovery Service. Better food for more people.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats is an American online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014 and based in San Francisco, California.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. is an American on-demand prepared food delivery service founded in 2013 by Stanford students Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang and Evan Moore. A Y Combinator–backed company, DoorDash is one of several technology companies that uses logistics services to offer food delivery from restaura...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. is an American online and mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform that connects diners with local restaurants. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois and was founded in 2004. As of 2019, the company had 19.9 million active users and 115,000 associated restaurants across 3...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Food. We Get It. We all have our favourites. With Deliveroo, get your favourite local restaurants and takeaways delivered straight to your door. Everything is on the menu. From nationally loved chains, such as KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King and Subway, to local eats and your favourite takeaway...
OpenTable
opentable.com
OpenTable helps restaurants do what they do best—better. Whether restaurant owners want to fill more seats, run smoother shifts, build guest relationships, or earn more revenue, OpenTable has easy-to-use solutions. Customers connect to a global network of 1.6 billion seated diners per year, and more...
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates is an American company that offers local delivery of restaurant-prepared meals and other goods. As of February 2019, Postmates operates in 2,940 U.S. cities.The service relies on mobile phone applications and their Global Positioning System capabilities to match inventories and consumer de...
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Simply order food with Just Eat! Want pizza, sushi or vegetarian today? Enjoy your favorite dishes delivered quickly or as takeaway.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
And really good restaurants. We partner with the coolest/best spots in your city. Because that's what we're all about. Order for delivery or pickup. Save time with delivery or order ahead and skip the fees with pickup. You can schedule orders for later, too. Save money with DashPass. DashPass is a s...
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless is simply the easiest way to order food for delivery or takeout. Whatever you're in the mood for, wherever you're in the mood for it, you've got it. No menus, no phone calls, no repeating yourself. Seamless is a part of the Grubhub Inc. portfolio of brands.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliv...
Slice
slicelife.com
Our mission is to keep locals thriving! We empower pizzerias with the tech, delivery, data, and marketing tools that power the big chains. No wonder our partners see 50% more repeat customers and 40% larger ticket sizes. Join the 18,000+ pizzerias that are already part of the Slice family.
Tock
exploretock.com
Tock’s comprehensive reservation platform empowers hospitality providers with the tools needed to build successful businesses and deliver exceptional experiences. With robust table management capabilities and best-in-class support, Tock puts businesses in complete control. Restaurants, bars, winerie...
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Home delivery from the best restaurants near you is with Just Eat, the new name of Allo Resto! Order now!
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Order takeaway online from more than 2300 local restaurants at Just Eat. Get pizza, sushi and much more delivered to your door!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
On-demand logistics engine. Supercharge your ordering with a true on-demand delivery management software. Dispatching, route planning, courier management - all tailored to your on-demand operation.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow partners with restaurants to grow their online ordering, expand their marketing, and streamline their operations. With commission-free apps, automated marketing tools, POS integrations, delivery solutions and more, they’ll help you keep more profits while leveling up your takeout business. C...
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Allset
allsetnow.com
Allset is a marketplace connecting local eateries & coffee shops with local takeout diners. It provides restaurants with best-in-class online ordering and loyalty rewards solutions to attract and retain new customers without paying high commissions. Customers use Allset for fast & easy pickup, disco...
EasyOrder
easyorderapp.com
Introducing EasyOrder - Your All-in-One Omnichannel Ordering and Marketing Solution for Restaurant Success! Unlock the full potential of your restaurant business with EasyOrder, the comprehensive platform designed to attract new customers, retain loyal patrons, and boost revenue like never before. S...
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Meet the tech that makes restaurant magic happen. From website design to online ordering and payment solutions, BentoBox helps restaurants around the world create better experiences for their customers and their staff.
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho was co-founded by one of Australia’s largest seafood distributors to digitise the ordering and payments process for food suppliers and wholesalers. With ordering, picking, packing, invoicing and payments all in one place online, Fresho gives food suppliers a simple, efficient and error-free w...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode empowers you to revolutionize your food business. Now your customers can not only order from anywhere, be it a table, a hotel room or anywhere within your premises, but can pay you online, make simultaneous orders and avail various other unique benefits that are certainly bound to make your c...
Foodiv
foodiv.com
Foodiv provides online food ordering system created by the industry’s best engineers. It helps integrate food ordering system for restaurants in just matter of minutes. We also provide QR code Menus, customer mobile app for contactless ordering and convenient ordering experience along with an engagi...
LevelUp
thelevelup.com
LevelUp is an American mobile ordering and mobile payments platform created by Boston, Massachusetts–based start-up SCVNGR. On July 25, 2018, it was announced that LevelUp would be acquired for US$390 million by Grubhub, an online food delivery platform.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX is an online restaurant software designed to provide online food ordering, reservations and gift card purchasing.
ord.to
ord.to
Ord.to is a web-based system which helps businesses within the food industry to create order-receiving websites under their own brand and domain. If a website already exists, an Ord ordering widget can be integrated into it. The system allows businesses to create attractive menus by uploading colorf...
Ordermyfood
ordermyfood.io
Ordermyfood has been designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive menus and clear options that are easy to understand for both restaurant owners and customers. It allows customers to customize their orders, add special requests, and make payments through their phones with ease. The platform generate...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Handle seamlessly any type of order, even during rush hours. Recognize your most valuable diners and plan marketing campaigns wisely. BeyondMenu POS provides insightful data about your business. It is your turn to take data driven action.
eatNgage
eatngage.com
Enable sales and marketing teams to boost event attendance and personal engagement over an online meal delivered right to the prospect's desk
Flipdish
flipdish.com
Online ordering system for restaurants Flipdish is everything you need to take orders direct from your own sites and apps, offer digital ordering from kiosks or phones, and grow your business with marketing and loyalty campaigns.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides compa...