Top Recruitment Marketing Platforms - United States
Recruitment Marketing platforms assist internal recruiting teams in attracting and sourcing potential job candidates, aiming to convert them into applicants. These platforms offer a range of tools designed to support recruitment marketing efforts, such as social recruiting capabilities, job distribution functionalities, and candidate relationship management (CRM) features. Many of these tools mirror those used in inbound marketing strategies within marketing departments. Organizations utilize recruitment marketing platforms to promote job openings, engage with candidates, nurture their interest, and encourage application submissions. Additionally, these platforms often include tools for identifying candidates at events like campus recruiting sessions. Typically deployed within HR departments, recruitment marketing platforms empower internal recruiters to cultivate talent pipelines, treating candidates akin to "leads" and evaluating them similarly to sales operations. By leveraging recruitment marketing platforms, organizations can enhance both the quantity and caliber of applicants. These platforms can operate independently or as part of a comprehensive HR management suite, and they seamlessly integrate with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and onboarding software to form a cohesive talent acquisition ecosystem. Notably, many functionalities found in recruitment marketing platforms overlap with those in email marketing, CRM systems, and organic search marketing tools.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake for Employers is the only all-in-one early talent recruiting platform with access to 10m+ responsive students and alumni. Across universities, community colleges, and alternative education programs (bootcamps, corporate learning programs), when students look for meaningful work that aligns...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
LinkedIn Recruiter
linkedin.com
Use the LinkedIn Recruiter app to stay on top of your recruiting when you’re on the go. Quickly respond to candidates as soon as they reply to your messages. Search LinkedIn’s entire network of 645M+ members and contact the right people for your open roles — all from your phone. Pick up work where y...
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is a modern, fast, full-featured applicant tracking, recruiting CRM, and talent relationship management solution built specifically for retained search agencies, executive search firms & professional corporate recruiters. Crelate offers all of the features busy recruiters want such as Outloo...
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
An intuitive applicant tracking system to help you streamline your recruitment process and attract quality candidates.
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is the top recruiting and staffing ATS, CRM, and VMS focused on your success! JobDiva offers recruiters unlimited free training of its staffing & recruiting solution, including resume aggregation and applicant tracking. Request your free demo with JobDiva today!
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its S...
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is a powerful SMS & Email communication platform, designed to elevate business productivity and customer engagement with Automation & AI-driven technology. Key products include Team Inbox, Campaigns, Automations, AI Integration, Sequences, Flows, and Reviews. Whippy's all-in-one solution stre...
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one ...
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will...
JazzHR
jazzhr.com
JazzHR recruiting software allows busy business leaders to centralize and modernize their hiring approach. Replace time-consuming, manual spreadsheets and full inboxes with flexible, affordable, people-first hiring technology. Compete in real time for top talent and make great hires so you can focus...
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
GrabJobs
grabjobs.co
#1 Rated Job App for Part-Time and Full-Time Jobs Find Jobs Near You: in Retail, Sales, Marketing, BPOs, F&B, Hospitality, Events, Logistics, Accounting, Healthcare, Technology, Engineering, Warehousing, and more. GrabJobs is currently available in SINGAPORE, INDONESIA, AUSTRALIA, MALAYSIA, PHILIP...
RecruitBPM
recruitbpm.com
RecruitBPM is artificial intelligence (AI) enabled all-in-one recruitment software for staffing firms & recruiting professionals. Its most cost effective cloud-based talent acquisition and customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps staffing firms and corporate recruiters optimize the...
Comeet
comeet.co
Comeet is an applicant tracking system and hiring platform for small- and medium-sized companies that are primed for high growth. The award-winning, cloud-based, platform is extremely collaborative and offers hiring teams a simple easy-to-use design, dynamic configurability, automated workflows, and...
SmartRecruiters
smartrecruiters.com
Move beyond applicant tracking systems (ATS) with an enterprise-grade recruiting platform designed for the modern workforce. SmartRecruiters' Talent Acquisition Suite provides everything needed to attract, select, and hire great talent.
Fountain
fountain.com
Fountain brings hiring into one place so you can hire better people faster, whether you are a large enterprise, franchise, or a small business. Track, manage, and onboard across every location. Whether you have one or 1000 locations, we keep it simple. Fountain is available on the web and mobile dev...
Built In
builtin.com
Built In is the online community for National startups and tech companies. Find startup jobs, tech news and events in the National tech scene.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infini...
100Hires
100hires.com
User-friendly Applicant Tracking System: Free plan, Gmail & Calendar integrations. Attract, interview & hire the best candidates faster. Used by startups, SMBs, and big companies like Siemens and Magna. Create your resume database: resume parser, csv import, duplicate detector. Send bulk email campa...
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Whether you're hiring one person a year or several thousand, Teamtailor is your all-in-one recruitment software that companies and candidates love. Our easy-to-use, candidate-focused software gives you all the tools you need to recruit better, including automated triggers, analytics, generative AI, ...
eRecruiter
erecruiter.pl
Effective and user-friendly recruitment. eRecruiter is the most popular recruitment management platform in Poland, used every day by thousands of recruiters for sourcing job applications, contacting candidates and cooperating with the business from a single place. This system also helps manage the c...
Appcast
appcast.io
Appcast is the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services. In July 2023, Appcast acquired Bayard Advertising, a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry’s best recruitment marketers, Appcast’s technolog...
Alongside
alongside.com
Alongside is an online hiring platform on a mission to help create meaningful connections between employers and job seekers, so they can do their best work together. With Alongside, employers can easily create and promote their job ad, collaborate with their hiring teams, screen incoming application...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven b...
RippleMatch
ripplematch.com
RippleMatch is the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work. By replacing job boards with matching and automation, RippleMatch eliminates the most time-intensive parts of the recruitment process for both employers and job seekers. Leading employers leverage RippleMatch to build ...
ApplicantPro
applicantpro.com
We Help Companies Hire Better! In this competitive & chaotic employment environment, attracting & hiring the best people can be a challenge! ApplicantPro provides customizable solutions to meet your unique hiring needs!
MightyRecruiter
mightyrecruiter.com
MightyRecruiter is a cutting edge, intuitive recruiting solution that helps you recruit better. Post to job boards, source passive candidates, manage applicants and hire the most relevant candidates to your jobs — at no cost to you. Get a Free Account here: https://www.mightyrecruiter.com/free-job-p...
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 busi...
Jobilla
jobilla.com
Jobilla’s digital recruitment solution offers businesses and candidates an efficient talent acquisition experience. We provide a personalized strategy to attract passive candidates, reduce recruiting costs, and speed up the recruitment process while offering candidates a way to find jobs that align ...
candidate.fyi
candidate.fyi
Welcome to candidate.fyi, the ultimate candidate experience platform revolutionizing the way you engage with talent. Seamlessly integrated with your ATS, our platform automates and streamlines every aspect of candidate communication, from personalized messages to offer letters, preboarding, onboardi...
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
Recruitment software which integrates Applicant Tracking System, Recruitment Marketing, Sourcing and Talent CRM solution in 1 platform.
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is a business producing or selling computer "software as a service "(Saas.) The software functions as an applicant tracking system for handling applications for jobs. It includes a careers site edititing system for employer branding, a plugin for sourcing (personnel) (otherwise called recr...
TurboHire
turbohire.co
TurboHire is a comprehensive recruitment automation platform built to tackle various recruitment challenges. The tool integrates automation and intelligence in every step of the hiring process. Tailored for high volume hiring, it optimizes the process of scaling teams in a short timeframe. Besides,...
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
workflows, beautiful reports, and an easier hiring process—not just for your candidates, but for your own team too. Make better hiring decisions—faster–with Pinpoint.
Jobylon
jobylon.com
Hiring simplified. Win candidates' hearts & turn recruiting frustration into a seamless process. Jobylon is a user-friendly hiring software with a unique focus on stunning job ads to better showcase your employer brand.
Hirebee
hirebee.ai
Hirebee offers an AI-powered HR solution for global hiring. We leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence to help small and medium businesses to scale from 2 to thousands of employees. Hirebee covers the entire value chain of recruitment – from creating a job vacancy to sending the offer to the c...
JobScore
jobscore.com
JobScore is the original user-friendly, all-in-one online recruiting software solution. Our modern, intuitive ATS eliminates busywork for organizations with 20 to 2,000+ employees. JobScore gives you everything you need to find, attract, assess, and hire great people: Deliver an impressive candidate...
Vizzy
vizzy.com
Reinventing the CV to see a generation of talent like never before The Early Career recruitment landscape is rapidly evolving, with businesses seeking innovative methods to attract and understand the Gen Z talent pool. Traditional CVs often fail to capture the true essence of a candidate, leading to...
Talroo
talroo.com
Talroo is an award-winning talent-matching platform that empowers employers with data-driven tools to efficiently source frontline, essential, and hourly workers at scale. Our engine powers millions of job searches across thousands of online sites daily, ensuring you find the talent you've been miss...
HireBeat
hirebeat.co
HireBeat is a video recruiting platform that helps employers find, engage and hire talents at scale by offering recruiting automation. Unlike the first generation ATS, we streamline your entire recruiting flow; allowing you to focus more on hiring the top candidates by automating administrative task...
Beamery
beamery.com
The Beamery Talent Lifecycle Management Platform is the end-to-end solution that brings together data, AI and intelligence so talent-first enterprises can drive strategic talent transformation, deliver more human experiences for all talent and unlock the skills and potential of their global workforc...
ViziRecruiter
vizirecruiter.com
Recruitment agency management solution that helps create an engaging candidate experience through visual job descriptions, and more.
Simplicant
simplicant.com
Recruiting Software & Applicant Tracking System For The Modern Enterprise. Simplicant's recruiting software platform and applicant tracking system provide a modern and simpler approach to hiring talent faster and cost-effectively. Find top talent from multiple sources, organize and schedule intervie...
Recruiting.com
recruiting.com
Successful hiring starts at your career site. Our corporate career sites attract and engage the best candidates so you can hire the right talent.
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Hire is an applicant tracking system (ATS) by Trakstar. Easily manage resumes, attract candidates from a variety of sources, manage your careers website, collaborate with your hiring team, and generate reports on your recruiting efforts – all with one solution. Hire helps companies automate the end-...
CareerArc
careerarc.com
CareerArc is a leading social recruiting technology company helping organizations attract and hire top candidates where they frequent most—on social media. As the only social recruiting platform designed for talent acquisition, CareerArc helps companies attract top candidates and connect with them m...
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
SmartDreamers
smartdreamers.com
SmartDreamers provides enterprises with best-in-class recruitment marketing automation software, delivering a full suite solution that consolidates and accelerates highly fragmented talent acquisition ecosystems in a unified business platform.
Shazamme
shazamme.com
Shazamme was born to shake up the industry and finally offer recruiters the marketing technology platforms they need to be successful online. Shazamme is on a mission to equip every recruiter with cutting-edge yet easy to use tech, insights and professional services to help you achieve your business...
Talent Genie
talentgenie.co.za
Talent Genie is a recruitment software (applicant tracking system (ATS)) that uses linguistic patter recognition and A.I. to shortlist candidates automatically , retype CVs and track their location in relation to the location of the position.
foh&boh
fohandboh.com
foh&boh (www.fohandboh.com) is a platform helping restaurants, hotels and retailers hire and onboard employees faster. We help businesses speed up the hiring process drastically by connecting operators and hiring managers to qualified talent in a matter of minutes.
Find Recruiter
findrecruiter.com
Are you an employer looking to partner with recruiters? There are over a million recruiters worldwide and employers are finding it increasingly challenging to find suitable recruiters to work with. FindRecruiter is an online recruitment platform that breaks traditional recruitment barriers and enabl...
Untapped
untapped.io
Untapped is an all-in-one diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses effectively hire diverse teams. Talent is everywhere; opportunity isn’t. We’re here to change that—fast. Untapped is where companies take the guesswork out of hiring diverse teams. It’s where they transform their creativit...
Talentfy
talentify.io
Software for recruiters to get more candidates from free and paid sources into their ATS, and keep candidates engaged throughout the recruitment process.
Phenom
phenom.com
Powered by AI, the Phenom Intelligenct Talent Experience platform is a single solution that helps candidates find and choose you faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, and managers build stronger teams.