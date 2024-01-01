App store for web apps
Top Quote-to-Cash Software - Armenia
Quote-to-Cash (Q2C) software oversees the complete sales journey, encompassing quoting, sales orders, and revenue management. Organizations deploy Q2C solutions to optimize sales workflows, enhance the efficiency of sales teams, and elevate the overall customer experience. While primarily utilized by sales departments, Q2C software extends its utility to other functional areas, such as engineering or design, enabling the creation of tailored offerings aligned with specific customer needs. Accountants may also leverage Q2C tools to monitor and oversee the revenue generated through sales transactions.
Hubspot
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Keap
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Zoho CRM
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Salesforce
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Zoho CRM Plus
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Quoter
IT Sales Quoting Software will never be the same. Quote to cash platform that helps IT Service Providers save time & supercharge revenues. Upgrade your quote-to-cash process today. Send winning sales quotes in minutes. Quoter is online quoting software for sales teams. Our easy-to-use platform, aut...
BlueSnap
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
Pricefx
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Zendo
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-lo...
Orgzit
Power of Enterprise CRM with the Flexibility of Excel. All-in-one sales system for manufacturer reps and distributors. Streamline Sales, Quotation, Service, and Finance by moving from scattered spreadsheets to a single centralized application.
Rev.io
Rev.io provides sophisticated billing-as-a-service (BaaS) to communications companies, wireless and IoT providers, and voice and network MSPs. Rev.io enables clients managing sophisticated subscription billing models with the industry’s most complete quote-to-cash financial processing experience to ...
Salesbricks
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Subskribe
Subskribe is the adaptive quoting, billing, and revenue platform for modern SaaS companies. Totally unified. No silos. Zero reconciliation, from quote to revenue. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading SaaS companies, Subskribe helps businesses maximize revenue with innovative de...
In Mind Cloud
Manufacturing is complex. Selling it shouldn't be. In Mind Cloud is the scalable digital sales platform made for manufacturers. Our end-to-end sales software flawlessly aligns your customers’ goals with your production capabilities and unites all your sales processes on one platform. The In Mind Clo...