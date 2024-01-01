App store for web apps
Top Quote Management Software - Congo - Brazzaville
Quote Management Software is a pivotal component of the sales cycle, providing sales teams with the necessary resources to create accurate, professional-looking quotes tailored to the specific needs and preferences of each prospect or customer. It encompasses a range of features and functionalities aimed at simplifying the quoting process, improving accuracy, and enhancing the overall efficiency of sales operations. Key Features: * Quote Creation: The software enables sales representatives to create customized quotes quickly and easily. It typically offers templates, pre-approved pricing structures, and product catalogs to facilitate the creation of accurate and consistent quotes. * Product Catalog Management: Quote Management Software allows businesses to maintain a centralized repository of products, services, and pricing information. Sales teams can easily access and select items from the catalog when creating quotes, ensuring consistency and accuracy in pricing and product offerings. * Configuration and Pricing Rules: Advanced quote management solutions offer configuration options and pricing rules to accommodate complex pricing structures, discounts, and promotions. This ensures that quotes accurately reflect the agreed-upon terms and conditions, minimizing errors and discrepancies. * Document Management: The software provides document management capabilities, allowing users to store, organize, and retrieve quotes, proposals, and related documents in a centralized location. This ensures easy access to historical data and facilitates compliance with regulatory requirements. * Collaboration and Approval Workflows: Quote Management Software facilitates collaboration among sales team members and other stakeholders involved in the quoting process. It supports approval workflows, notifications, and alerts to ensure timely review and approval of quotes, reducing bottlenecks and accelerating sales cycles. * Integration with CRM and ERP Systems: Integration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems enables seamless data synchronization and workflow automation. This ensures that quote-related information is accurately captured and shared across the organization, enhancing visibility and alignment between sales and other departments. * Analytics and Reporting: Quote Management Software provides insights into quote performance, sales trends, and customer preferences through analytics and reporting features. Sales managers can track key metrics, such as win rates, quote-to-close ratios, and average deal size, to identify areas for improvement and optimize sales strategies. Benefits: * Increased Efficiency: By automating manual tasks and streamlining workflows, Quote Management Software reduces the time and effort required to create and manage quotes, allowing sales teams to focus on high-value activities. * Improved Accuracy: Centralized product catalogs, pricing rules, and configuration options ensure that quotes are accurate and consistent, minimizing errors and discrepancies. * Enhanced Collaboration: Collaboration features enable sales teams to work together seamlessly, share insights, and leverage collective expertise to create compelling quotes and win more business. * Faster Sales Cycles: Quote Management Software expedites the quoting process, enabling sales representatives to respond to customer inquiries quickly and efficiently, thereby accelerating sales cycles and increasing revenue opportunities. In summary, Quote Management Software is a valuable tool for businesses looking to streamline their quoting process, improve accuracy, and enhance the overall efficiency of their sales operations. By leveraging its robust features and capabilities, organizations can deliver compelling quotes that meet customer needs and drive sales growth.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures...
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
The best client management tool for freelancers and small business. Smarter Invoicing, Proposals, Time Tracking, Payments & Contracts Formerly AND.CO.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
Better Proposals streamlines your entire sales process with modern, on-brand digital documents. Forget about using multiple platforms thanks to its integrations, tracking, analytics, and legally binding digital signatures. With 200+ pre-written and pre-designed templates for proposals, contracts, si...
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one...
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer mult...
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy is a cloud-based accounting practice management software that includes CRM, document management, a client portal app, workflow, payments, time and billing.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
Coohom
coohom.com
3D Rendering & Product visualization software with powerful AR & VR features dedicated to interior design, home decor, kitchen & bath, hospitality, lighting, home improvement, remodeling, and construction! Transform Retail, Manufacturing, and E-commerce into incredible buying experiences, and signi...
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress is the market leading intelligent repricing solution for Amazon and eBay sellers allowing for increased sales and profit margins.
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO provides RFP software that helps you improve the sales proposal process. Schedule a Demo to immediately reduce your RFP response time.
Quoter
quoter.com
IT Sales Quoting Software will never be the same. Quote to cash platform that helps IT Service Providers save time & supercharge revenues. Upgrade your quote-to-cash process today. Send winning sales quotes in minutes. Quoter is online quoting software for sales teams. Our easy-to-use platform, aut...
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
Scaido.io
scaido.io
A service for automating business sales processes, which speeds up and simplifies the preparation of quotes, estimates and commercial proposals, in conjunction with your CRM system, like Pipedrive or HubSpot
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is the online proposal software that gives you control and visibility into the most important stage of your sales process. The close. From deal design to sign-off, get the confidence and flexibility to dominate deals. Create impressive sales documents that stay consistent and error-free. R...
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. Fr...
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
uman.ai
uman.ai
By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, pre...
CV Partner
cvpartner.com
CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to...
Apropo
apropo.io
Apropo is a proposal automation tool specifically for software development companies and specialists. Make your project estimates more accurate, win more deals and never miss the budget again thanks to real-time estimate vs. reality reporting.
Quotient
quotientapp.com
Thousands of businesses choose Quotient to deliver 5-star quotes to their customers. Quotient organizes your sales process and makes you look good.
WBudget
wbudget.io
WBudget is an all-in-one web platform to create, edit and send quotes and sales proposals. It is a flexible platform that allows several integrations with other business applications through Zapier and Webhooks, empowering companies of all types and sizes. The average WBudget user creates and sends ...
Fresh Proposals
freshproposals.com
Fresh Proposals is online proposal management tool that allows sales team to craft stunning proposals with interactive quotes and eSignature to impress prospects. Use proposal insights to close more deals.
Paddle
paddle.com
Paddle offers the complete payments, tax and subscriptions solution for SaaS. Instead of cobbling together and maintaining a fragmented payments stack, we “do-it-for-you” in one platform, giving you a single source of data and revenue truth. We handle everything from checkouts, payments, subscriptio...
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
EZLynx
ezlynx.com
Leading insurance software single platform solutions including the cloud-based EZLynx Rating Engine and EZLynx Management System.
Moderlry
modelry.ai
Modelry is the end-to-end 3D product visualization platform, that empowers global e-commerce leaders to generate amazing product visuals and AR experiences using 3D models.
Nusii
nusii.com
Proposal software for creative agencies and online businesses. Stop fighting with Word, Google Docs, and unruly PDF’s. Nusii is the fastest way to close your next deal. With professional proposal templates, notification system, proposal tracking, and online signing, we know we can help your business...
Cylindo
cylindo.com
Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints...
Upwex
upwex.io
Browser extension that uses AI to improve results for freelancers and companies on Upwork. AI Tools for Upwork: job rating, proposal generation and CRM sync.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Loopio
loopio.com
Loopio help businesses supercharge and scale their response process for RFPs, RFIs, Security Questionnaires, and more, helping automate and streamline this manual and time-consuming process. It all starts with our approach to content management, which gives your team on-demand access to the informat...
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
DigiFabster is a subscription-based instant quotation and eCommerce solution for CNC and additive manufacturing shops. The cloud-based software allows for immediate quoting and online payment, while also analyzing and fixing CAD and other 3D printable files, ensuring parts are correctly oriented and...
Ansarada
ansarada.com
A little more order, a lot less risk. Ansarada Board software is a secure Board portal online for organizing and running board meetings. Simply set agendas, create Board packs, vote, take minutes, assign actions and store files. Maintain compliance, mitigate risk and drive efficiency so you can make...
Phasio
phas.io
Give your manufacturing clients a red-carpet experience Provide a personalized experience to every customer with friction-less communication for product design and production orders.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, an...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound is the all-in-one sales tool that digitizes, accelerates and manages the entire sales journey, from the presentation of marketing materials to the configuration and collection of the order. Apparound's key features are: Content sharing: distribute marketing materials in digital format, suc...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-lo...
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora Billing is enabling companies to monetize new innovations fast, while scaling and automating billing processes. Companies leveraging Zuora Billing are able to unlock new growth strategies with 50+ out of the box pricing models, configurable discounting, and billing triggers. Pricing is sychron...
Quick FPA
quickfpa.com
Quick FPA's free estimation tools will help you create a detailed project scope in very little time and ensure that your project stays within the budget.
ShapeDiver
shapediver.com
Turn your Grasshopper files into online applications. Safely share your design tools with others without exposing the original code. Easily embed them on any website via an iframe or integrate them with your favorite eCommerce platform or ERP system via various APIs and SDKs.
Expivi
expivi.com
Create the WOW factor to boost your sales with 3D visualization and personalization of your products within your own browser whether on desktop or mobile. The ability to rotate the product and zoom in on it to get a “feel” for the textures, details, and quality, will increase customer engagement sig...
Kickflip
gokickflip.com
Kickflip empower your customers' creativity, increase their engagement & boost conversions with an outstanding product customizer experience. A visual product customizer with all custom product options & variants. Kickflip product customizer allows your customers to add color variants, text, images ...
Storydoc
storydoc.com
Storydoc is the leading alternative to static PDFs and presentations for business professionals. From pitch decks and one-pagers to long-form reports and proposals, Storydoc makes it easy to create beautiful and engaging decks using AI. With powerful integrations to your sales and marketing tools, y...
Pricemoov
pricemoov.com
Pricemoov is a global provider of next-generation price management and optimization solutions that help companies power digital commerce, adapt to market dynamics, and empower sales teams. Featuring powerful data science, end-to-end automation, and an intuitive user experience, the cloud-native Pric...