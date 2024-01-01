App store for web apps
Top Push Notification Software - Albania
Push notification software facilitates direct communication between businesses and customers by delivering messages to their computers or mobile devices. These notifications serve to alert consumers about important updates or information and aim to re-engage them with a company's app or website. Primarily utilized by marketing teams, these solutions enable the creation and dissemination of specific calls to action, which can be tailored within the notification service and dispatched directly to consumers through mobile applications, desktop applications, or web browsers. While some platforms support push notifications across both apps and web browsers, others specialize in one type. This software empowers users to fully customize message content, including text and images, directly within the platform. Moreover, it should provide comprehensive analytics, allowing businesses to track metrics such as delivery rates and click-through rates. Push notification software may be integrated as a feature within mobile marketing tools or incorporate functionalities found in A/B testing software, enabling users to experiment with different message variations and analyze their effectiveness in engaging customers.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEn...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their ta...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud en...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is a customer engagement platform that enables more than 1 million businesses to deliver 12+ billion messages daily. The omnichannel messaging platform supports email, push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and Apple's Live Activities. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is des...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
GoZen
gozen.io
GoZen Notify is an AI-powered web push notification for increased customer engagement and retention. You can use this new-age marketing channel for: Product announcement New blog posts announcement Sending personalized messages Event and live broadcast alerts Location-based discounts alerts GoZen No...
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
Knock
knock.app
Knock is flexible, reliable notifications infrastructure that's built to scale with you. Use our APIs to engage users, power cross-channel workflows, and manage notification preferences. Key features: - Template management - In-app notifications - Observability - Workflow engine - Preferences - In...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
Courier
courier.com
Built for developers, Courier is the fastest way to add multi-channel product notifications to your web, desktop, or mobile app. Make developers' lives easier with a suite of features like automations, preferences management, audit logs, and white-labeling. Trusted by innovative startups like Latti...
Braze
braze.com
Braze is a leading customer engagement platform that powers lasting connections between consumers and brands they love. Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one plat...
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, a...
User.com
user.com
User.com is an all-in-one Marketing Automation platform aimed at boosting engagement and improving conversion by using a single data source for your customers. Reach clients through a wide range of communication channels: email, live chat, chatbot, push notifications, dynamic page content, and many ...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an award-winning omnichannel marketing automation platform that gives a solution to every retailer’s problem: How to send the right message, at the right time, with the right content to each visitor. It enables one-person-shops and enterprise retailers alike to benefit from the use ...
Aimtell
aimtell.com
Aimtell enables visitors to subscribe to websites without the need of collecting any personal information such as email address or phone number. Subscribers can be segmented based on automatically generated visitor information or custom events/attributes and sent real time notifications that are del...
Airship
airship.com
Mobile app customers are 3x more valuable than non-app customers on average. Airship, the mobile app experience company, enables brands to capture that value. Airship App Experience Platform The Airship platform provides an end-to-end solution for capturing value across the entire customer app lifec...
Pushify.com
pushify.com
Pushify provides a dashboard through which you can target your users across different borders as per their time-zones. Hence, target users of different geographies at the time when they are most active.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
SmartSender
smartsender.io
Forget synchronization nightmares * Customer Data Centralized and Actionable * Behavioral Audience Segmentation Send only hyper-personalized messages * Conditional Content * Personalized Placeholders * Dynamic 1-to-1 Content * Personalization based on personal data and behavior Easily & customizable...
Push Monkey
getpushmonkey.com
Native Mobile and Desktop Push Notifications for Chrome, Safari and Firefox. Easiest way to notify your loyal readers about new content
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain is a Full-stack Web & Mobile Marketing Platform, Helping Mobile and web apps to get more users and improve engagement in one single platform. 200 Billion Dollars Spent by 2020, just to get you to download apps, And 75% of them, never open the app! Appgain.io is focused on re-engaging with th...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial is a true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies and transform the way they work. Designed with a customer-centric approach, Cordial combines advanced data flexibility with sophisticated adaptive automations and cutting edge AI to ideate, test, a...
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation ...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ empowers high-risk industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store an...
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focussed martech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobil...
Truepush
truepush.com
Truepush is the World's finest platform for providing Push notification services for both Web and Mobile. Truepush is working with more than 30,000+ developers/marketers globally. Truepush has rich features like RSS-to-push, Audience segmentation, Triggers, Project Duplication, etc. It is generally ...
ngrow
ngrow.ai
NGrow is a new generation no-SDK platform for mobile push notifications. We help apps grow their revenue, user retention, and conversions by 20%+ with intelligent and cost-efficient push marketing. NGrow leverages Machine Learning algorithms and a multi-armed bandit approach to content to provide a ...
Ably
ably.com
Ably solves the most complex and demanding aspects of realtime engineering, making it easy for developers to power and scale realtime apps like chat, multiplayer games, realtime GPS location updates, IoT device control, and more. To do this, we provide cloud infrastructure and APIs that help develop...
Leanplum
leanplum.com
For app-first companies, Leanplum, a CleverTap company is the only solution that helps personalize and optimize all customer touch points, both inside and outside the app. Leanplum combines multi-channel Lifecycle Marketing with the ability to A/B test the Product Experience for a complete, end-to-e...
Upsight
upsight.ai
Upsight unifies omnichannel analytics, integrated marketing tools and ad optimization to maximize revenue and boost performance across your portfolio.
Unifonic
unifonic.com
Unifonic is a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences. It streamlines conversations at every touchpoint throughout the customer journey by unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and chatbots. Unifonic’s solutions ...