Top Public Relations (PR) Software - Brunei
"Public Relations (PR) Software" refers to a category of software tools and platforms designed to help businesses and PR professionals manage and streamline their public relations efforts. These tools are used to plan, execute, and monitor PR campaigns, as well as to track media coverage, manage media relationships, and analyze PR performance.
Feedly
feedly.com
Welcome to Feedly — the platform where businesses and curious minds stay ahead of the curve! We’re passionate about helping teams track competitors, discover new trends, and research emerging security threats. Feedly AI is a collection of machine learning models that automatically gather, analyze, ...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
Awario
awario.com
Awario is a social media & web monitoring tool that will help you track brand mentions, monitor competitors, find sales opportunities and influencers, and engage with your audience online.
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. is a public relations and earned media software company and services provider. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois; with clients worldwide. The company went public via reverse merger in June 2017. In addition to its web-based PR and ea...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream is web-based software that helps the world’s best marketers promote their products, services and content to build links, buzz, and brands.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.
Coinscribble
coinscribble.com
What is Coinscribble? Coinscribble is a press release newswire service platform for the crypto, blockchain, Web3, and NFT industries. Coinscribble is designed to help Web3 companies secure guaranteed, quality coverage from leading crypto media and news platforms like CoinTelegraph, CoinMarketCap, Be...
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 Brand24 is one of the most advanced social media monitoring tools with AI-powered reports and insights. Thousands of companies of all sizes use Brand24 to identify and analyze online conversations about their brands, products, and competitors across the web. Brand24 empowers its users to sta...
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
Business Wire
businesswire.com
Business Wire, the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure services, offers a comprehensive suite of public relations and investor relations solutions. With a strong focus on helping clients achieve their news distribution goals, the Business Wire team leverages extensiv...
RadioKing
radioking.com
RadioKing is the number one platform for creating and broadcasting your own online radio station. This solution also offers turnkey services to support radio stations in their digital development (Website, Mobile Application, Connected Speaker, TV and Auto). Today, they host more than 3,000 radio st...
Newsworthy.ai
newswriter.ai
Created by the team at Newsworthy.ai, Newswriter.ai is a GPT-3 OpenAI powered generative AI press release writing tool that helps you create compelling and eye-catching press releases in minutes. Human editing is always recommended — never rely exclusively on AI.
Mention
mention.com
Mention is a social media marketing solution enabling brands and agencies to understand audience perception across social media and the web while also offering the ability to organize their social media campaigns. By using Mention you can easily monitor what is being said online about a brand or a p...
The CyberWire
thecyberwire.com
The CyberWire is an independent voice delivering concise, accessible, and relevant cybersecurity news and cybersecurity podcasts to people all across the globe.
ClickPress
click.press
Master your WordPress site like a pro with brilliant one-click features. Unlock your site's potential and experience unlimited performance and speedy loading for an exceptional online presence.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Dataminr puts real-time AI and public data to work for our clients, generating relevant and actionable alerts for global corporations, public sector agencies, newsrooms, and NGOs. Dataminr's leading AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from vast amounts o...
Zwak News
zwaknews.com
Zwak News is a leading news platform that delivers up-to-date and accurate news from Afghanistan and around the world. Our team of experienced journalists is committed to providing reliable and unbiased news to our readers. In addition, we also strongly believe in the importance of sharing good serv...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company...
Press Hook
presshook.com
Press Hook is a free press release generator tool that helps companies create high-quality press releases with just a few clicks. The tool has a simple and intuitive user interface, allowing users to quickly enter their press release information and generate a professional-looking press release inst...
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
PR Wire Pro
prwirepro.com
Press Release Distribution to over 250+ news sites - 24 Hour Editorial Team - Fast Distribution - (800)460-2502 Fast press release distribution to both Google and Apple News, ABC & NBC Affiliate Networks, CBS & FOX affiliates, Digital Journal and hundreds of additional news networks. Get your websit...
iCrowdNewswire
icrowdnewswire.com
iCrowdNewswire was founded in 2015 by a team of former senior executives from Marketwired, Business Wire, PR Newswire, Dow Jones and other leading financial and corporate news organizations. With thousands of press releases published and distributed daily, competition is at an all-time high. iCrowdN...
Chainwire
chainwire.org
Chainwire is a newswire syndication service for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Designed for cryptocurrency projects, blockchain companies, exchanges, investment firms, and PR agencies, Chainwire allows press releases to be published simultaneously across hyper-targeted crypto media outl...
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they...
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (formerly MediaMiser ) is a provider of media monitoring and analysis software and professional services for public relations and marketing professionals. Agility PR Solutions uses proprietary technology to monitor, aggregate, analyze and share content from more than 200,000 sou...
JournoLink
journolink.com
The quickest, easiest way to get your business in the press, JournoLink is an easy-to-use, easy-to-learn publicity software, to help your small business to communicate with huge audiences. Press release distribution, online publication, media requests and press room. JournoLink offers support and le...
eReleases
ereleases.com
Press release distribution to journalists who want it. Measurable results plus PR Newswire. Small biz customers rate us best.
24-7 Press Release Newswire
24-7pressrelease.com
24-7 Press Release Newswire is a press release distribution service for businesses looking to spread their news through social media and tradition news channels to reach your audience, and manage visitors, sales and brand awareness.
PR.com
pr.com
PR.com is a website where you can promote your buisness with a directory of businesses, products and services, a press release distribution, and more, PR.com is a one stop shop business marketplace.
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
PR Newswire
prnewswire.com
PR Newswire’s news distribution, targeting, monitoring and marketing solutions help you connect and engage with target audiences across the globe.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...
Spica Media
spica.media
We provide you with comprehensive media monitoring across social media, newspapers, magazines, TV, radio, and online news, with valuable analytics and reports to help you enhance your performance.
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Storiad
storiad.com
Storiad helps authors plan, deploy, & manage a digital book promotion campaigns to reach the right book audience to raise book awareness & increase book sales.
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
Press Kite
presskite.com
Create a beautiful press kit and easily get press with Press Kite.
Mediaboard
mediaboard.com
Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to the...
Brand Analytics
brandanalytics.ru
Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. * Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal cha...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
Managr
managr.ai
Managr is an AI assistant designed for Public Relations. It reads the news for you, writes media pitches, and identifies target journalists.
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
PRWeb
prweb.com
PRWeb transformed the "press release" from an expensive tool used by large corporations to an inexpensive yet highly effective way for organizations of all sizes to distribute their news on the Internet, increase their visibility online and attract customers.
Screeners.com
screeners.com
Screeners gives reviewers what they’re asking for: a singular, secure, hassle-free destination for previewing pre-release content. Screeners frees PR teams up to do what they do best – build buzz and secure killer coverage. Spend your time building relationships with reviewers instead of finding los...