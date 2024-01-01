Top Public Relations (PR) Software
"Public Relations (PR) Software" refers to a category of software tools and platforms designed to help businesses and PR professionals manage and streamline their public relations efforts. These tools are used to plan, execute, and monitor PR campaigns, as well as to track media coverage, manage media relationships, and analyze PR performance.
Feedly
feedly.com
Welcome to Feedly — the platform where businesses and curious minds stay ahead of the curve! We’re passionate about helping teams track competitors, discover new trends, and research emerging security threats. Feedly AI is a collection of machine learning models that automatically gather, analyze, ...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Awario
awario.com
Awario is a social media & web monitoring tool that will help you track brand mentions, monitor competitors, find sales opportunities and influencers, and engage with your audience online.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 Brand24 is one of the most advanced social media monitoring tools with AI-powered reports and insights. Thousands of companies of all sizes use Brand24 to identify and analyze online conversations about their brands, products, and competitors across the web. Brand24 empowers its users to sta...
Business Wire
businesswire.com
Business Wire, the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure services, offers a comprehensive suite of public relations and investor relations solutions. With a strong focus on helping clients achieve their news distribution goals, the Business Wire team leverages extensiv...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream is web-based software that helps the world’s best marketers promote their products, services and content to build links, buzz, and brands.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Dataminr puts real-time AI and public data to work for our clients, generating relevant and actionable alerts for global corporations, public sector agencies, newsrooms, and NGOs. Dataminr's leading AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from vast amounts o...
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. is a public relations and earned media software company and services provider. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois; with clients worldwide. The company went public via reverse merger in June 2017. In addition to its web-based PR and ea...
Mention
mention.com
Mention is a social media marketing solution enabling brands and agencies to understand audience perception across social media and the web while also offering the ability to organize their social media campaigns. By using Mention you can easily monitor what is being said online about a brand or a p...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
Newsworthy.ai
newswriter.ai
Created by the team at Newsworthy.ai, Newswriter.ai is a GPT-3 OpenAI powered generative AI press release writing tool that helps you create compelling and eye-catching press releases in minutes. Human editing is always recommended — never rely exclusively on AI.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (formerly MediaMiser ) is a provider of media monitoring and analysis software and professional services for public relations and marketing professionals. Agility PR Solutions uses proprietary technology to monitor, aggregate, analyze and share content from more than 200,000 sou...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company...
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
PR Newswire
prnewswire.com
PR Newswire’s news distribution, targeting, monitoring and marketing solutions help you connect and engage with target audiences across the globe.
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...
Coinscribble
coinscribble.com
What is Coinscribble? Coinscribble is a press release newswire service platform for the crypto, blockchain, Web3, and NFT industries. Coinscribble is designed to help Web3 companies secure guaranteed, quality coverage from leading crypto media and news platforms like CoinTelegraph, CoinMarketCap, Be...
Storiad
storiad.com
Storiad helps authors plan, deploy, & manage a digital book promotion campaigns to reach the right book audience to raise book awareness & increase book sales.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they...
CoverageBook
coveragebook.com
CoverageBook is built for busy PR pros, so you can spend less effort reporting on coverage and put your energy into the more important parts of PR. Make coverage reports, faster. Trusted by over 13,000 agency and in-house public relations professionals in more than 40 countries. CoverageBook is wond...
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Automatically collect and report media coverage. PeakMetrics extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time.
Software Connect
softwareconnect.com
Software Connect help businesses and organizations find better software. Software Connect website is a free resource for businesses to find software reviews on anything from ERP to WMS, and everything in between. Additionally Software Connect's team of software experts provide free phone consultat...
Zwak News
zwaknews.com
Zwak News is a leading news platform that delivers up-to-date and accurate news from Afghanistan and around the world. Our team of experienced journalists is committed to providing reliable and unbiased news to our readers. In addition, we also strongly believe in the importance of sharing good serv...
PR Wire Pro
prwirepro.com
Press Release Distribution to over 250+ news sites - 24 Hour Editorial Team - Fast Distribution - (800)460-2502 Fast press release distribution to both Google and Apple News, ABC & NBC Affiliate Networks, CBS & FOX affiliates, Digital Journal and hundreds of additional news networks. Get your websit...
iCrowdNewswire
icrowdnewswire.com
iCrowdNewswire was founded in 2015 by a team of former senior executives from Marketwired, Business Wire, PR Newswire, Dow Jones and other leading financial and corporate news organizations. With thousands of press releases published and distributed daily, competition is at an all-time high. iCrowdN...
Press Kite
presskite.com
Create a beautiful press kit and easily get press with Press Kite.
Screeners.com
screeners.com
Screeners gives reviewers what they’re asking for: a singular, secure, hassle-free destination for previewing pre-release content. Screeners frees PR teams up to do what they do best – build buzz and secure killer coverage. Spend your time building relationships with reviewers instead of finding los...
Qwoted
qwoted.com
Qwoted is a free platform that helps journalists connect and collaborate with subject matter experts (and the PRs who represent them) when they're working on a story. Within our private network, journalists can pose a question, review multiple pitches, and mute conversations when you have what you n...
Uptime
uptime.com
Try for free. Check Uptime with our Award-Winning Website Monitoring Tools and Get Notified Instantly.
Spica Media
spica.media
We provide you with comprehensive media monitoring across social media, newspapers, magazines, TV, radio, and online news, with valuable analytics and reports to help you enhance your performance.
Nikkei ScoutAsia
scout.asia
ScoutAsia is a corporate data and news service, powered by the Financial Times Group and Nikkei Inc. The ScoutAsia subscription provides up-to-the-minute data, news and context on more than 800,000 companies across more than 20 countries in East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN. Its databases allow subscr...
Realytics
realytics.io
Realytics measures and amplifies TV campaigns digital performance with its TV analytics solutions and with programmatic TV.
Newsmeter
newsmeter.com
Newsmeter is an online global news tracker service. It provides a robust online news media monitoring SaaS with an award-winning technology. Our platform traces the global news sources around the world continuously. We have gathered over 510 million news (to which we add more every 5 mins) to date f...
Mediaboard
mediaboard.com
Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to the...
RadioKing
radioking.com
RadioKing is the number one platform for creating and broadcasting your own online radio station. This solution also offers turnkey services to support radio stations in their digital development (Website, Mobile Application, Connected Speaker, TV and Auto). Today, they host more than 3,000 radio st...
Metro Monitor
metromonitor.com
Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.
SnapStream
snapstream.com
SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' ...
Isentia
isentia.com
Isentia helps you stay ahead of the competition by providing you with the widest media coverage, insights and analytics you need to make the right decisions quickly. Get ahead of the competition with Isentia's sophisticated media intelligence and insights, transforming data into actionable insights ...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Heepsy is an influencer marketing platform designed for brands and agencies. Get access to millions of influencers from around the globe, plus the tools you need to find the right one for your social media campaigns. Find influencers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Filter your search by location, ...
Postaga
postaga.com
Postaga is a free all-in-one link building outreach platform that helps you build links and get traffic to your website with ease. With its AI-assisted tools, Postaga does it all, from analyzing your content to finding outreach opportunities to finding contacts to creating and sending email outreach...
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
NewsWhip is a predictive media insights platform that helps comms and insights professionals to proactively monitor and defend their brand’s reputation. We track web coverage and all the major social networks in real-time, helping you quantify cross-platform coverage and forecast the impact it will ...