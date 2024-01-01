Top Public Relations (PR) Software

Categories

"Public Relations (PR) Software" refers to a category of software tools and platforms designed to help businesses and PR professionals manage and streamline their public relations efforts. These tools are used to plan, execute, and monitor PR campaigns, as well as to track media coverage, manage media relationships, and analyze PR performance.

Feedly

Feedly

feedly.com

Welcome to Feedly — the platform where businesses and curious minds stay ahead of the curve! We’re passionate about helping teams track competitors, discover new trends, and research emerging security threats. Feedly AI is a collection of machine learning models that automatically gather, analyze, ...

Ahrefs

Ahrefs

ahrefs.com

Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...

Awario

Awario

awario.com

Awario is a social media & web monitoring tool that will help you track brand mentions, monitor competitors, find sales opportunities and influencers, and engage with your audience online.

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...

Brand24

Brand24

brand24.com

Brand24 Brand24 is one of the most advanced social media monitoring tools with AI-powered reports and insights. Thousands of companies of all sizes use Brand24 to identify and analyze online conversations about their brands, products, and competitors across the web. Brand24 empowers its users to sta...

Business Wire

Business Wire

businesswire.com

Business Wire, the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure services, offers a comprehensive suite of public relations and investor relations solutions. With a strong focus on helping clients achieve their news distribution goals, the Business Wire team leverages extensiv...

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

BuzzStream is web-based software that helps the world’s best marketers promote their products, services and content to build links, buzz, and brands.

Dataminr

Dataminr

dataminr.com

Dataminr puts real-time AI and public data to work for our clients, generating relevant and actionable alerts for global corporations, public sector agencies, newsrooms, and NGOs. Dataminr's leading AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks from vast amounts o...

Cision

Cision

cision.com

Cision Ltd. is a public relations and earned media software company and services provider. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois; with clients worldwide. The company went public via reverse merger in June 2017. In addition to its web-based PR and ea...

Mention

Mention

mention.com

Mention is a social media marketing solution enabling brands and agencies to understand audience perception across social media and the web while also offering the ability to organize their social media campaigns. By using Mention you can easily monitor what is being said online about a brand or a p...

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...

Newsworthy.ai

Newsworthy.ai

newswriter.ai

Created by the team at Newsworthy.ai, Newswriter.ai is a GPT-3 OpenAI powered generative AI press release writing tool that helps you create compelling and eye-catching press releases in minutes. Human editing is always recommended — never rely exclusively on AI.

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Agility PR Solutions (formerly MediaMiser ) is a provider of media monitoring and analysis software and professional services for public relations and marketing professionals. Agility PR Solutions uses proprietary technology to monitor, aggregate, analyze and share content from more than 200,000 sou...

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company...

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...

SentiOne

SentiOne

sentione.com

SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...

Sourcery

Sourcery

sourcery.ai

Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.

Diffbot

Diffbot

diffbot.com

Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...

JustReachOut

JustReachOut

justreachout.io

PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...

PR Newswire

PR Newswire

prnewswire.com

PR Newswire’s news distribution, targeting, monitoring and marketing solutions help you connect and engage with target audiences across the globe.

Contify

Contify

contify.com

Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...

Coinscribble

Coinscribble

coinscribble.com

What is Coinscribble? Coinscribble is a press release newswire service platform for the crypto, blockchain, Web3, and NFT industries. Coinscribble is designed to help Web3 companies secure guaranteed, quality coverage from leading crypto media and news platforms like CoinTelegraph, CoinMarketCap, Be...

Storiad

Storiad

storiad.com

Storiad helps authors plan, deploy, & manage a digital book promotion campaigns to reach the right book audience to raise book awareness & increase book sales.

EQUP

EQUP

equp.com

EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they...

CoverageBook

CoverageBook

coveragebook.com

CoverageBook is built for busy PR pros, so you can spend less effort reporting on coverage and put your energy into the more important parts of PR. Make coverage reports, faster. Trusted by over 13,000 agency and in-house public relations professionals in more than 40 countries. CoverageBook is wond...

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Automatically collect and report media coverage. PeakMetrics extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time.

Software Connect

Software Connect

softwareconnect.com

Software Connect help businesses and organizations find better software. Software Connect website is a free resource for businesses to find software reviews on anything from ERP to WMS, and everything in between. Additionally Software Connect's team of software experts provide free phone consultat...

Zwak News

Zwak News

zwaknews.com

Zwak News is a leading news platform that delivers up-to-date and accurate news from Afghanistan and around the world. Our team of experienced journalists is committed to providing reliable and unbiased news to our readers. In addition, we also strongly believe in the importance of sharing good serv...

PR Wire Pro

PR Wire Pro

prwirepro.com

Press Release Distribution to over 250+ news sites - 24 Hour Editorial Team - Fast Distribution - (800)460-2502 Fast press release distribution to both Google and Apple News, ABC & NBC Affiliate Networks, CBS & FOX affiliates, Digital Journal and hundreds of additional news networks. Get your websit...

iCrowdNewswire

iCrowdNewswire

icrowdnewswire.com

iCrowdNewswire was founded in 2015 by a team of former senior executives from Marketwired, Business Wire, PR Newswire, Dow Jones and other leading financial and corporate news organizations. With thousands of press releases published and distributed daily, competition is at an all-time high. iCrowdN...

Press Kite

Press Kite

presskite.com

Create a beautiful press kit and easily get press with Press Kite.

Screeners.com

Screeners.com

screeners.com

Screeners gives reviewers what they’re asking for: a singular, secure, hassle-free destination for previewing pre-release content. Screeners frees PR teams up to do what they do best – build buzz and secure killer coverage. Spend your time building relationships with reviewers instead of finding los...

Qwoted

Qwoted

qwoted.com

Qwoted is a free platform that helps journalists connect and collaborate with subject matter experts (and the PRs who represent them) when they're working on a story. Within our private network, journalists can pose a question, review multiple pitches, and mute conversations when you have what you n...

Uptime

Uptime

uptime.com

Try for free. Check Uptime with our Award-Winning Website Monitoring Tools and Get Notified Instantly.

Spica Media

Spica Media

spica.media

We provide you with comprehensive media monitoring across social media, newspapers, magazines, TV, radio, and online news, with valuable analytics and reports to help you enhance your performance.

Nikkei ScoutAsia

Nikkei ScoutAsia

scout.asia

ScoutAsia is a corporate data and news service, powered by the Financial Times Group and Nikkei Inc. The ScoutAsia subscription provides up-to-the-minute data, news and context on more than 800,000 companies across more than 20 countries in East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN. Its databases allow subscr...

Realytics

Realytics

realytics.io

Realytics measures and amplifies TV campaigns digital performance with its TV analytics solutions and with programmatic TV.

Newsmeter

Newsmeter

newsmeter.com

Newsmeter is an online global news tracker service. It provides a robust online news media monitoring SaaS with an award-winning technology. Our platform traces the global news sources around the world continuously. We have gathered over 510 million news (to which we add more every 5 mins) to date f...

Mediaboard

Mediaboard

mediaboard.com

Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to the...

RadioKing

RadioKing

radioking.com

RadioKing is the number one platform for creating and broadcasting your own online radio station. This solution also offers turnkey services to support radio stations in their digital development (Website, Mobile Application, Connected Speaker, TV and Auto). Today, they host more than 3,000 radio st...

Metro Monitor

Metro Monitor

metromonitor.com

Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.

SnapStream

SnapStream

snapstream.com

SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...

Webz.io

Webz.io

webz.io

Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...

Signal AI

Signal AI

signal-ai.com

In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...

Determ

Determ

determ.com

Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...

IGLeads.io

IGLeads.io

igleads.io

Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals

Roxhill Media

Roxhill Media

roxhillmedia.com

Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.

Locobuzz

Locobuzz

locobuzz.com

Locobuzz is an award winning social media analytics and engagement platform, which can be effectively deployed to listen and respond to online buzz created by the brand and assess effectiveness of a given marketing campaign. Locobuzz not only helps in 'Listening' to social media but also 'Engaging' ...

Isentia

Isentia

isentia.com

Isentia helps you stay ahead of the competition by providing you with the widest media coverage, insights and analytics you need to make the right decisions quickly. Get ahead of the competition with Isentia's sophisticated media intelligence and insights, transforming data into actionable insights ...

Heepsy

Heepsy

heepsy.com

Heepsy is an influencer marketing platform designed for brands and agencies. Get access to millions of influencers from around the globe, plus the tools you need to find the right one for your social media campaigns. Find influencers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Filter your search by location, ...

Postaga

Postaga

postaga.com

Postaga is a free all-in-one link building outreach platform that helps you build links and get traffic to your website with ease. With its AI-assisted tools, Postaga does it all, from analyzing your content to finding outreach opportunities to finding contacts to creating and sending email outreach...

NewsWhip Analytics

NewsWhip Analytics

newswhip.com

NewsWhip is a predictive media insights platform that helps comms and insights professionals to proactively monitor and defend their brand’s reputation. We track web coverage and all the major social networks in real-time, helping you quantify cross-platform coverage and forecast the impact it will ...

