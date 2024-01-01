App store for web apps
Top Proposal Software - Burundi
Proposal software is crafted to streamline and automate the proposal and Request for Proposal (RFP) processes within sales operations. Sales professionals leverage the capabilities of proposal software, including the rapid generation of documents in various file formats, seamless document sharing across multiple channels, and meticulous tracking of the impact of RFP and proposal documents on sales success. Recognizing proposals as pivotal initial steps in business relationships, sales teams use proposal software to ensure the inclusion of valuable and tailored content that aligns with customer profiles and needs. These tools are typically employed in sales or partnership contexts, leading to common integrations with CRM software, CPQ software, e-signature software, and accounting software.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc is American software company providing SaaS software. The platform provides sales processes software. PandaDoc is based in San Francisco, California with main offices in Minsk, Belarus and St. Petersburg, Florida. document automation software as a service with built-in electronic signatures...
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
The best client management tool for freelancers and small business. Smarter Invoicing, Proposals, Time Tracking, Payments & Contracts Formerly AND.CO.
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
Better Proposals streamlines your entire sales process with modern, on-brand digital documents. Forget about using multiple platforms thanks to its integrations, tracking, analytics, and legally binding digital signatures. With 200+ pre-written and pre-designed templates for proposals, contracts, si...
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one...
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer mult...
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy is a cloud-based accounting practice management software that includes CRM, document management, a client portal app, workflow, payments, time and billing.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO provides RFP software that helps you improve the sales proposal process. Schedule a Demo to immediately reduce your RFP response time.
Quoter
quoter.com
IT Sales Quoting Software will never be the same. Quote to cash platform that helps IT Service Providers save time & supercharge revenues. Upgrade your quote-to-cash process today. Send winning sales quotes in minutes. Quoter is online quoting software for sales teams. Our easy-to-use platform, aut...
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
Scaido.io
scaido.io
A service for automating business sales processes, which speeds up and simplifies the preparation of quotes, estimates and commercial proposals, in conjunction with your CRM system, like Pipedrive or HubSpot
Proposify
proposify.com
Proposify is the online proposal software that gives you control and visibility into the most important stage of your sales process. The close. From deal design to sign-off, get the confidence and flexibility to dominate deals. Create impressive sales documents that stay consistent and error-free. R...
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring IQ (Interactive Quotes) communicates your pricing and packages to prospects in a clear, customized, private page that provides prospects with a sales psychology-backed buying experience they love. Whether you're looking to explain your pricing, create a modernized sales proposal, or need ...
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. Fr...
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
DealHub delivers a complete quote-to-revenue solution designed to drive sales processes forward faster. As the only low-code commerce engine that balances customizability with business agility, DealHub empowers mid-market and enterprise leaders to streamline their teams and processes, execute deals ...
uman.ai
uman.ai
By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, pre...
CV Partner
cvpartner.com
CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to...
Apropo
apropo.io
Apropo is a proposal automation tool specifically for software development companies and specialists. Make your project estimates more accurate, win more deals and never miss the budget again thanks to real-time estimate vs. reality reporting.
Quotient
quotientapp.com
Thousands of businesses choose Quotient to deliver 5-star quotes to their customers. Quotient organizes your sales process and makes you look good.
WBudget
wbudget.io
WBudget is an all-in-one web platform to create, edit and send quotes and sales proposals. It is a flexible platform that allows several integrations with other business applications through Zapier and Webhooks, empowering companies of all types and sizes. The average WBudget user creates and sends ...
Fresh Proposals
freshproposals.com
Fresh Proposals is online proposal management tool that allows sales team to craft stunning proposals with interactive quotes and eSignature to impress prospects. Use proposal insights to close more deals.
Nusii
nusii.com
Proposal software for creative agencies and online businesses. Stop fighting with Word, Google Docs, and unruly PDF’s. Nusii is the fastest way to close your next deal. With professional proposal templates, notification system, proposal tracking, and online signing, we know we can help your business...
Upwex
upwex.io
Browser extension that uses AI to improve results for freelancers and companies on Upwork. AI Tools for Upwork: job rating, proposal generation and CRM sync.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Loopio
loopio.com
Loopio help businesses supercharge and scale their response process for RFPs, RFIs, Security Questionnaires, and more, helping automate and streamline this manual and time-consuming process. It all starts with our approach to content management, which gives your team on-demand access to the informat...
Ansarada
ansarada.com
A little more order, a lot less risk. Ansarada Board software is a secure Board portal online for organizing and running board meetings. Simply set agendas, create Board packs, vote, take minutes, assign actions and store files. Maintain compliance, mitigate risk and drive efficiency so you can make...
Quick FPA
quickfpa.com
Quick FPA's free estimation tools will help you create a detailed project scope in very little time and ensure that your project stays within the budget.
Storydoc
storydoc.com
Storydoc is the leading alternative to static PDFs and presentations for business professionals. From pitch decks and one-pagers to long-form reports and proposals, Storydoc makes it easy to create beautiful and engaging decks using AI. With powerful integrations to your sales and marketing tools, y...
Clientary
clientary.com
Clientary is a full-suite app for your team to manage projects, hours, proposals, leads, invoices, payments, staff, and clients. Stop wrestling with one-off doc files, templates, and disconnected apps. Clientary helps you streamline client lifecycles from proposals and estimates, to time tracking, i...
GetAccept
getaccept.com
GetAccept is a digital sales room software that empowers revenue teams to streamline their document workflows, close deals faster, and drive exceptional customer experiences — from opportunity to signed deal. Our Digital Sales Room is a centralized hub where sellers and buyers meet, collaborate, and...
Zbizlink
zbizlink.com
Zbizlink is a dynamic, cloud-based proposal management tool that combines six core business applications into a single software to help small to corporate proposal teams automate the proposal process. Zbizlink is all-inclusive. More than just a proposal management tool, it’s engineered to ease gover...
Propoze
propoze.app
Propoze is an easy-to-use proposal management software that allows users to quickly create and share sales proposals. It stands out among its competitors due to its simplicity and ease of use. Its drag-and-drop proposal builder helps users create proposals in just minutes - and every proposal looks ...
Tilkee
tilkee.com
Tilkee fuels your business by empowering your Sales and Marketing Teams through reliable and actionable data. Tilkee increases efficiency for sales and marketing teams and generates data for organisations to better engage with prospects and clients. Using innovative tracking tools, AI-powered engage...
Ombud
ombud.com
Built on a foundation of expertise in sales engineering & response management, Ombud serves enterprise-level RevOps teams. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, & machine learning to streamline the creation of client-facing Sales & Business Development documentation. We mo...
Zomentum
zomentum.com
Accelerate deals and increase revenue with the sales acceleration application built exclusively for Technology Partners. The all-in-one Zomentum Grow is designed to mimic the way you sell. With Grow, you can automate tedious sales tasks to keep opportunities moving. Our Application consolidates sale...
Jiga
jiga.io
Sourcing manufactured parts is a very manual, time consuming process. With constant back-and-forth with suppliers via emails and spreadsheets, supply chains become inefficient, slow and error-prone. Jiga makes sourcing parts fast and hassle free. Using Jiga you: -Find the right vetted suppliers -Com...
Bidsketch
bidsketch.com
Bidsketch proposal software lets you create, electronically sign, and track professional looking client proposals in 50% less time.
Proposeful
proposeful.com
Proposeful is the perfect solution to send proposals and contracts, track when clients open them and close sales faster with electronic signature.
DeepStream
deep.stream
With DeepStream you can finally save your procurement team from wasting their time running source to contract processes using manual tools, and get them back to strategic work that will add business value. As a best-of-breed e-sourcing platform, we are poised to help teams move from business require...
QorusDocs
qorusdocs.com
QorusDocs is a Seattle, WA based AI-powered proposal management software provider that automates the creation of critical RFP responses and proposals that stand out and win deals. The company supports enterprise proposal and sales teams from companies like WSP, MinterEllison, Insight, CDW, Kramer Le...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps is the modern Deal Desk platform with a simple mission: enable businesses to build a scalable Deal Desk operation that helps their sales organizations close more deals faster, unify branding, reduce contract errors, and provide a centralized agreement repository. ***Collaborate, Price, Quote*...
Vartana
vartana.com
Vartana is an all-in-one B2B enterprise sales closing and financing platform that simplifies how sales reps close deals and buyers pay by streamlining the closing process and eliminating payment term pushback.
Revv
revv.so
Revv pushes the boundaries of document automation and workflows. Revv gives you the flexibility to create documents from its rich template library or upload and send external WORD/PDF documents for electronic signatures. Additionally, it offers various signature types to meet every possible eSignatu...
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails’ Services CPQ helps enterprise technology companies build professional services quotes quickly and easily. We are ideal for teams who sell complex services but struggle with accuracy and timeliness. The WorkRails Services CPQ platform standardizes how services are sold, allowing for repeat...
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition is an all-in-one platform for professional services that empowers businesses to get paid faster, and run smarter. Ignition automates and optimizes proposals, client agreements, billing and payment collection to put an end to late payments, unbilled work and mundane repetitive admin. Ignitio...
DocSales
docsales.com
SALES CLOSING ON AUTOPILOT: DocSales is an award winning B2B SaaS platform that allows you to generate proposals and contracts through your CRM of choice with zero clicks (and zero effort). Our built in eSigning platform helps sales reps close deals faster by processing payments when a customer eSig...
Oneflow
oneflow.com
Oneflow is a platform that automates the entire contract process from start to finish, all in one place. Turning clunky, static contracts into helpful, truly digital contracts that feel like magic. Processes are faster, decisions are better, and deals are quicker. It’s an easier, smoother, and smart...
Proposable
proposable.com
Proposable empowers your company to create, track, and sign all your proposals without the headaches. From creating and sending trackable web-based proposals to closing the deal with integrated eSignatures, Proposable automates the entire proposal process.
Dasseti
dasseti.com
Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect...
Pitch Power
pitchpower.ai
Generate business services proposals and discover leads for your independent, agency or enterprise using Pitch Power’s fine tuned AI software. Save time. Increase volume. Convert more. Win back your time.
Estii
estii.com
Estimation software for solution providers. Estii helps service businesses estimate, price and win more profitable business. Sales, solutions and delivery teams can collaborate on estimates in real-time, iterating on scope and schedule and exporting high quality commercial proposals in an instant.
Bidhive
bidhive.com
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives w...
Tango
tangoagreements.com
Client engagement software for creative agencies. Streamline proposal approval, automate invoicing and payment, and simplify purchasing of add-on services.