App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Project Management Software - Canada
The Project Management Software encompasses a range of digital tools designed to streamline and enhance project planning, execution, and monitoring. These applications provide centralized platforms for collaboration, task management, and resource allocation, offering features such as Gantt charts, scheduling, and real-time communication. Ideal for teams and organizations of all sizes, Project Management Software optimizes project workflows, fosters collaboration, and ensures effective coordination, ultimately contributing to successful project outcomes.
Submit New App
Jira
atlassian.com
JIRA is the tracker for teams planning and building great products. Thousands of teams choose JIRA to capture and organize issues, assign work, and follow team activity. At your desk or on the go with the new mobile interface, JIRA helps your team get the job done.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Trello
trello.com
Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.
Airtable
airtable.com
Airtable is a cloud collaboration service headquartered in San Francisco. It was founded in 2012 by Howie Liu, Andrew Ofstad, and Emmett Nicholas. Airtable is a spreadsheet-database hybrid, with the features of a database but applied to a spreadsheet. The fields in an Airtable table are similar to ...
Zoho Projects
zoho.com
Zoho Projects is a cloud based project management software with over 200,000 customers worldwide. It helps you plan your projects, and execute them with perfection. With Projects, you can assign tasks easily, communicate effectively with both your team and clients, be informed on all project updates...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
Project Central
projectcentral.com
Project Central is a simplified project management solution built to help you collaborate easily and effectively with your team. By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Office 365, its clean, no-fuss interfaces makes project management a breeze, enhancing performance, reporting and results.
Function Point
functionpoint.com
Function Point is an all-in-one project management software for creative agencies and in-house marketing departments looking to streamline their business. Manage your projects, staff resources, track time, create estimates & invoices, and integrate with Quickbooks all in one cloud-based system. Our ...
Linear
linear.app
Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.
GanttPRO
ganttpro.com
GanttPRO is intuitive online Gantt chart software for robust project management. The tool meets the needs of project, product, and portfolio managers from different spheres. GanttPRO offers task, deadline, cost, resource, and portfolio management, team collaboration, time logging, baselines, advance...
YouTrack
jetbrains.com
A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your p...
Adobe Workfront
workfront.com
Adobe Workfront is the leader in collaborative work management. Workfront connects strategy to delivery, integrating people and data across the enterprise, and manages work from start to finish to help teams deliver measurable outcomes. At every stage of planning and executing work, Workfront enable...
Float
float.com
Float is the resource management software that keeps teams of 5 to 500 in sync. Schedule tasks quickly with a real-time view of availability, including time off and public holidays. See your team’s capacity and utilization at a glance to optimize assigned work. Connect with project management, calen...
Paymo
paymoapp.com
Paymo is a work management software for small teams of up to 20 people. It is ideal for digital, creative, and marketing agencies, consulting businesses, software & engineering firms, and architecture firms. It allows you to manage client projects and business tasks, track work time, and invoice cli...
FunctionFox
functionfox.com
FunctionFox offers Simple, Online Timesheets & Project Management Track time and expenses, keep to estimate, and easily manage your clients and projects. FunctionFox is the number one ranked time-tracking system in North America. Graphic design, advertising, communications, marketing, multimedia, pu...
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first co...
BigTime
bigtime.net
BigTime helps professional services firms reduce operational costs, easily align talent to the right projects, and accelerate time to get paid for completed work, all while enabling quicker decision-making by delivering the information you need, when you need it. By streamlining project operations, ...
Smartsheet
smartsheet.com
Smartsheet is a modern work management platform that brings together people, processes, and technology to empower anyone to drive meaningful change. Organizations of all sizes use Smartsheet to manage projects, automate processes, and gain visibility into programs and portfolios at scale — all on on...
OpenProject
openproject.org
OpenProject is the leading free and open source project management software. As a web-based solution it gives all team members access to all project-related information from anywhere at any time. OpenProject supports your projects throughout the whole life cycle with any chosen project management me...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
ProofHub
proofhub.com
Founded in the year 2012, ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and team collaboration platform that is used by teams across the globe. ProofHub is a top-rated work management application that has been designed to help teams in everyday work and is used by over 85,000 teams globally, includin...
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
Project management software that doesn't waste your time. No confusing systems to learn. Just drag and drop project management—the way it should be. Easily keep your projects profitable & on time with these features: Gantt Charts, Calendars, Workloads, Time Tracking, Portfolio Views, Dependencies, a...
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask is a web-based task and project management tool that is perfect for agile project management. Beautifully-designed interface, intuitive functionality, and seamless integrations with other tools make it a logical choice for project teams. MeisterTask offers a free Basic plan (up to 3 proj...
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training ...
DeskLog
desklog.io
Desklog is a project management and employee tracking software which helps to manage the project and tracks the real-time productivity of your team. It easily monitors daily activities and tracks the spent time and the report. This employee productivity tracking software monitors and helps the team ...
SmartTask
smarttask.io
SmartTask is the best online collaboration tool to manage your team's progress. Simple yet Powerful enough to handle all business operations. Track tasks, projects, customer interactions and stay connected with team's progress
GoodDay
goodday.work
The way we work has changed, so should your tools. GoodDay is a modern work management platform that brings together the best tools for high-level planning, project and product management, task organization and productivity growth based on transparency, agility, and motivation.
Monograph
monograph.com
Turn time into revenue with ease. Monograph is more than just project management for architecture, landscape architecture, and engineering firms. It's a practice operations platform. WIth Monograph, you can visualize the value of your time across phases, project budgets, team members, and clients in...
Avaza
avaza.com
Avaza provides an integrated suite of functionality for running your client-focused business. This includes Project Management & Collaboration, Team Chat, Resource Scheduling, Time Tracking, Expense Management, Quoting & Invoicing. Each of these modules can be used together or independently to suit ...
Rocketlane
rocketlane.com
Rocketlane is a purpose-built platform for customer onboarding, implementation, and Professional Services Automation. Modern businesses like Clari, Mixmax, GoCardless, nCloud Integrators, etc., use Rocketlane to improve project predictability and profitability, shorten time-to-value, and elevate the...
LiquidPlanner
liquidplanner.com
These days companies need to be more flexible than ever, ready to adapt in fast-paced environments and seize new opportunities. When priorities and work are constantly changing, so should your project plans. LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution for teams that want to plan, p...
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes & sizes. Manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's Apps, from sales & marketing, to billing & support, and everything in between. With Apptivo there is no per-app pricing, get access to the entire plat...
WorkOtter
workotter.com
WorkOtter is a simple, flexible, and scalable project portfolio management (PPM) solution for IT, Engineering, and Professional Service PMOs. The software manages the lifecycle of work from ideas through project planning, control, lessons learned, and close. Projects can then be rolled up to Program...
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
Podio
podio.com
Podio is a flexible, custom collaboration database that enables you to accelerate and simplify your work. An all-in-one solution to accelerate productivity, digitize essential processes, streamline data collection, and automate document workflows in one secure tool. Podio can automate, operationaliz...
Nifty
nifty.pm
Nifty is the all-in-one workspace to keep people, projects, & functions aligned across your organization. With chat, tasks, goals, docs, and files all in one place — Nifty lets you focus on work instead of juggling tools. Nifty helps reduce project development cycles and improves team productivity b...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
Taiga
taiga.io
Taiga is an easy and intuitive yet powerful project management tool for multi-functional agile teams. - Available in Scrum and Kanban - Backlog allows for easy sprint planning based on role specific estimations - Best-in-class Sprint task board - Possibility to switch over to Scrum and vice versa - ...
Bordio
bordio.com
Bordio is work management software for teams across all industries. Here you can add teams and invite your teammates, create projects, manage tasks and events and organize your teamwork. Whether you're working with people inside your team or bringing in outside partners and clients, Bordio has got y...
ActiveCollab
activecollab.com
ActiveCollab is a project management software that gives you complete control over your work. The tool is equipped with just the right set of features to help you organize your work and keep you free from distractions, even when you’re fully remote: workload management, time tracking, project profit...
BQE Core
bqe.com
Core centralizes professional services firms' accounting and project data on one beautiful cloud platform. By combining accounting, billing, time and expense tracking, and project management tools, Core makes it easier to run your business more profitably. It organizes information, automates repetit...
Roadmunk
roadmunk.com
Roadmunk is the best way to create visually captivating roadmaps to engage executives, and customers. We are used by product teams at the world’s leading companies. Why? Because Roadmunk is the best choice for visually impressive, easy to understand and use, strategic roadmapping software for an ent...
Project.co
project.co
Project.co is a project management tool designed to make working with clients easier. When you invite clients to work with you it means you have a single source of truth for all conversations, files and links to other tools. Project.co combines a powerful set of tools with visual and easy UX to make...
Height
height.app
Project management for software teams. Collaborate faster with tasks, chat, and flexible workflows. Sprints, milestones, releases, priorities, bugs reporting, roadmap, change log and more.
Coretal
coretal.co
Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, cal...
Scoro
scoro.com
Scoro is a comprehensive work management software specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of service businesses that have grown weary of dealing with disjointed systems, unpredictable workloads, and shrinking profit margins. With its powerful features and intuitive interface, Scoro aims t...
Breeze
breeze.pm
Breeze is project management software that your whole team will actually love using. It's the easy way to organize, plan and track progress on your projects. Core features include task management, to-do lists, time tracking, discussions, calendars, scheduling, team workload management, project timel...
PlanHammer
planhammer.io
PlanHammer is a traditional project management and planning tool for upstream reporting, wrapped together with agile downstream task assignment boards , optimized for collaboration and communication in the browser, tablets, and mobile.
Beesbusy
beesbusy.com
Beesbusy is a collaborative planning tool. Easy to use, it allows to federate expert users and occasional users. - The planning of the tasks is materialized in a schedule in the form of a Gantt chart (view When of the project), which remains simple and easy to adapt. The multi-project views allow yo...
Planisware
planisware.com
Planisware is the editor of the Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (EPPM) software Planisware V6 (formerly known as OPX2) targeting multiple industries – including energy, medical devices, high-tech, aerospace & defense, chemicals, government, pharmaceutical, and automotive. Over the past five...
AceProject
aceproject.com
Web-based tool for project management and organization, task management, time tracking, Gantt charts, reporting.
BloomUp
bloomup.io
Organise your teamwork with ease Fed up with tools that are too complicated? Discover a simple and collaborative tool to stay organised on a daily basis, even at a distance. You will be able to gain visibility on all your activities and collaborate easily with your team, even remotely. The functiona...
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
Clientary
clientary.com
Clientary is a full-suite app for your team to manage projects, hours, proposals, leads, invoices, payments, staff, and clients. Stop wrestling with one-off doc files, templates, and disconnected apps. Clientary helps you streamline client lifecycles from proposals and estimates, to time tracking, i...
Ombud
ombud.com
Built on a foundation of expertise in sales engineering & response management, Ombud serves enterprise-level RevOps teams. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, & machine learning to streamline the creation of client-facing Sales & Business Development documentation. We mo...
Outbuild
outbuild.com
SaaS for scheduling and planning construction projects more effectively. The only platform that allows you to create and connect your Master Schedule, Lookahead, and Weekly Plans in one, to improve planning workflow on-site and deliver projects on time and on budget.