Top Project Management Software - Azerbaijan
The Project Management Software encompasses a range of digital tools designed to streamline and enhance project planning, execution, and monitoring. These applications provide centralized platforms for collaboration, task management, and resource allocation, offering features such as Gantt charts, scheduling, and real-time communication. Ideal for teams and organizations of all sizes, Project Management Software optimizes project workflows, fosters collaboration, and ensures effective coordination, ultimately contributing to successful project outcomes.
Jira
atlassian.com
JIRA is the tracker for teams planning and building great products. Thousands of teams choose JIRA to capture and organize issues, assign work, and follow team activity. At your desk or on the go with the new mobile interface, JIRA helps your team get the job done.
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
Taiga
taiga.io
Taiga is an easy and intuitive yet powerful project management tool for multi-functional agile teams. - Available in Scrum and Kanban - Backlog allows for easy sprint planning based on role specific estimations - Best-in-class Sprint task board - Possibility to switch over to Scrum and vice versa - ...
ProofHub
proofhub.com
Founded in the year 2012, ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and team collaboration platform that is used by teams across the globe. ProofHub is a top-rated work management application that has been designed to help teams in everyday work and is used by over 85,000 teams globally, includin...
Trello
trello.com
Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Airtable
airtable.com
Airtable is a cloud collaboration service headquartered in San Francisco. It was founded in 2012 by Howie Liu, Andrew Ofstad, and Emmett Nicholas. Airtable is a spreadsheet-database hybrid, with the features of a database but applied to a spreadsheet. The fields in an Airtable table are similar to ...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
Zoho Projects
zoho.com
Zoho Projects is a cloud based project management software with over 200,000 customers worldwide. It helps you plan your projects, and execute them with perfection. With Projects, you can assign tasks easily, communicate effectively with both your team and clients, be informed on all project updates...
Smartsheet
smartsheet.com
Smartsheet is a modern work management platform that brings together people, processes, and technology to empower anyone to drive meaningful change. Organizations of all sizes use Smartsheet to manage projects, automate processes, and gain visibility into programs and portfolios at scale — all on on...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
YouTrack
jetbrains.com
A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your p...
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first co...
Backlog
backlog.com
Backlog is your all-in-one online tool for project management, task tracking, version control, and bug tracking. Bringing together project and code management, teams can plan work, track progress, and release code in one platform. Teams use Backlog to increase transparency, break down silos, work mo...
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
Linear
linear.app
Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.
Nifty
nifty.pm
Nifty is the all-in-one workspace to keep people, projects, & functions aligned across your organization. With chat, tasks, goals, docs, and files all in one place — Nifty lets you focus on work instead of juggling tools. Nifty helps reduce project development cycles and improves team productivity b...
OpenProject
openproject.org
OpenProject is the leading free and open source project management software. As a web-based solution it gives all team members access to all project-related information from anywhere at any time. OpenProject supports your projects throughout the whole life cycle with any chosen project management me...
Podio
podio.com
Podio is a flexible, custom collaboration database that enables you to accelerate and simplify your work. An all-in-one solution to accelerate productivity, digitize essential processes, streamline data collection, and automate document workflows in one secure tool. Podio can automate, operationaliz...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
Float
float.com
Float is the resource management software that keeps teams of 5 to 500 in sync. Schedule tasks quickly with a real-time view of availability, including time off and public holidays. See your team’s capacity and utilization at a glance to optimize assigned work. Connect with project management, calen...
Adobe Workfront
workfront.com
Adobe Workfront is the leader in collaborative work management. Workfront connects strategy to delivery, integrating people and data across the enterprise, and manages work from start to finish to help teams deliver measurable outcomes. At every stage of planning and executing work, Workfront enable...
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
Teamleader
teamleader.eu
Teamleader removes the daily hassle of running a business. Our work management software lets you sell, bill and organise work in one place. By centralizing all this information, you stop the chaos of info being spread over different inboxes, Excel sheets and tools. You get a perfect overview of ongo...
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
Project management software that doesn't waste your time. No confusing systems to learn. Just drag and drop project management—the way it should be. Easily keep your projects profitable & on time with these features: Gantt Charts, Calendars, Workloads, Time Tracking, Portfolio Views, Dependencies, a...
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask is a web-based task and project management tool that is perfect for agile project management. Beautifully-designed interface, intuitive functionality, and seamless integrations with other tools make it a logical choice for project teams. MeisterTask offers a free Basic plan (up to 3 proj...
SmartTask
smarttask.io
SmartTask is the best online collaboration tool to manage your team's progress. Simple yet Powerful enough to handle all business operations. Track tasks, projects, customer interactions and stay connected with team's progress
GoodDay
goodday.work
The way we work has changed, so should your tools. GoodDay is a modern work management platform that brings together the best tools for high-level planning, project and product management, task organization and productivity growth based on transparency, agility, and motivation.
Bordio
bordio.com
Bordio is work management software for teams across all industries. Here you can add teams and invite your teammates, create projects, manage tasks and events and organize your teamwork. Whether you're working with people inside your team or bringing in outside partners and clients, Bordio has got y...
GanttPRO
ganttpro.com
GanttPRO is intuitive online Gantt chart software for robust project management. The tool meets the needs of project, product, and portfolio managers from different spheres. GanttPRO offers task, deadline, cost, resource, and portfolio management, team collaboration, time logging, baselines, advance...
Stackby
stackby.com
Stackby brings together the best of spreadsheets, tables, databases and business APIs in a single customizable platform. Real-time team collaboration. 6 unique views to visualize data - Kanban, Calendar, Gallery, Forms and more. 30+ column level API integrations with Google Analytics, YouTube, Faceb...
Paymo
paymoapp.com
Paymo is a work management software for small teams of up to 20 people. It is ideal for digital, creative, and marketing agencies, consulting businesses, software & engineering firms, and architecture firms. It allows you to manage client projects and business tasks, track work time, and invoice cli...
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used...
Toggle Plan
toggl.com
Toggl Plan makes for happy, stress-free, and profitable teams. Even when juggling multiple projects. With Toggl Plan you can quickly create color-coded timelines of availability, projects and deadlines. If plans change? Just drag, drop, and get on with your day. Work timelines help you understand ho...
Quickbase
quickbase.com
Big ideas aren’t simple to execute. So we’re here to help you tackle any project, no matter how complex. We’re Quickbase. Quickbase helps customers see, connect and control complex projects that reshape our world. Whether it’s raising a skyscraper or coordinating vaccine rollouts, the no-code softwa...
Freedcamp
freedcamp.com
The most user-friendly online experience for managing any type of Project. Contains one of the most comprehensive feature sets on the market while allowing you to only install the ones your team really needs. Offers innovative new user interfaces that reduce the amount of time required to stay on to...
Streamtime
streamtime.net
If you're a DESIGNER and you have tried some of the other software listed on this site then you'll know that 'the goggles - they do NOTHING' Most project management software is built for dinosaurs to use but not Streamtime. We won a D&AD Pencil this year for our work and we have won countless other ...
ActiveCollab
activecollab.com
ActiveCollab is a project management software that gives you complete control over your work. The tool is equipped with just the right set of features to help you organize your work and keep you free from distractions, even when you’re fully remote: workload management, time tracking, project profit...
BQE Core
bqe.com
Core centralizes professional services firms' accounting and project data on one beautiful cloud platform. By combining accounting, billing, time and expense tracking, and project management tools, Core makes it easier to run your business more profitably. It organizes information, automates repetit...
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
WorkflowMax
workflowmax.com
WorkflowMax is job management software built for small-medium size service businesses. From tracking jobs and managing timesheets and documents, to sending invoices and purchase order requests, WorkflowMax provides an end-to-end workflow management solution in one centralised platform. WorkflowMax i...
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is an All-in-One Collaboration Tool from Germany with all the features teams need to work together: Task and project management, video conferencing, team chat, collaborative work on documents and more. Stackfield is not only DSGVO compliant, but meets the highest privacy and data security...
Project Central
projectcentral.com
Project Central is a simplified project management solution built to help you collaborate easily and effectively with your team. By seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Office 365, its clean, no-fuss interfaces makes project management a breeze, enhancing performance, reporting and results.
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training ...
Priority Matrix
appfluence.com
Priority Matrix an email, meeting, and prioritization software based on the Eisenhower Method of time management. Priority Matrix provides visibility into collaborative projects, so teams can keep track of the moving parts of team initiatives. Priority Matrix is deeply integrated into Microsoft Team...
Spreadsheet
spreadsheet.com
The spreadsheet you know with the power of a database and project management system. Gantt, Calendar, Kanban, Forms, and Automations. Get started free.
Function Point
functionpoint.com
Function Point is an all-in-one project management software for creative agencies and in-house marketing departments looking to streamline their business. Manage your projects, staff resources, track time, create estimates & invoices, and integrate with Quickbooks all in one cloud-based system. Our ...
BigTime
bigtime.net
BigTime helps professional services firms reduce operational costs, easily align talent to the right projects, and accelerate time to get paid for completed work, all while enabling quicker decision-making by delivering the information you need, when you need it. By streamlining project operations, ...
Taskworld
taskworld.com
Get it done! Taskworld is the world's first integrated project management platform that makes it easy to scale your organization. Taskworld helps you and your team collaborate remotely, set timelines, share files, visualize insights and work on tasks across different departments simultaneously. Move...
TimeLog
timelog.com
Are you looking for a project management solution with outstanding real-time insights to your project financials? TimeLog is the leading financial project management solution for consulting-oriented businesses. Combining the most user-friendly time & expense tracking with state of the art project ma...
Workzone
workzone.com
Workzone is the ideal project management software for marketing, agency and operations teams of 5+ users. It's powerful yet easy to use and adopt. Brands such as Wells Fargo and Verizon trust Workzone to run their projects and keep their teams in sync. Workzone was perfected through 20 years of real...
Worksection
worksection.com
Unlock the full potential of your team with Worksection, the ultimate online project management tool designed to streamline workflows and supercharge collaboration. Tailored for small to medium-sized teams, its intuitive interface ensures everyone, from tech newbies to seasoned pros, can hit the gro...
Monograph
monograph.com
Turn time into revenue with ease. Monograph is more than just project management for architecture, landscape architecture, and engineering firms. It's a practice operations platform. WIth Monograph, you can visualize the value of your time across phases, project budgets, team members, and clients in...
Resource Guru
resourceguruapp.com
Cloud-based team scheduling software. The fast, simple way to schedule people, equipment and other resources online ... finally! It's aimed at project managers, producers, account directors or anyone who needs to know what people are booked on and when. Making and moving bookings is as easy as dragg...
Avaza
avaza.com
Avaza provides an integrated suite of functionality for running your client-focused business. This includes Project Management & Collaboration, Team Chat, Resource Scheduling, Time Tracking, Expense Management, Quoting & Invoicing. Each of these modules can be used together or independently to suit ...
Roadmunk
roadmunk.com
Roadmunk is the best way to create visually captivating roadmaps to engage executives, and customers. We are used by product teams at the world’s leading companies. Why? Because Roadmunk is the best choice for visually impressive, easy to understand and use, strategic roadmapping software for an ent...
FunctionFox
functionfox.com
FunctionFox offers Simple, Online Timesheets & Project Management Track time and expenses, keep to estimate, and easily manage your clients and projects. FunctionFox is the number one ranked time-tracking system in North America. Graphic design, advertising, communications, marketing, multimedia, pu...
Celoxis
celoxis.com
Celoxis is an all-in-one project portfolio management (PPM) software to seamlessly plan, track, and manage all your workflows on a customizable platform. The PPM tool is the perfect balance between capabilities, ease-of-use and price. It offers sophisticated analytics and dashboards, empowering team...
Project.co
project.co
Project.co is a project management tool designed to make working with clients easier. When you invite clients to work with you it means you have a single source of truth for all conversations, files and links to other tools. Project.co combines a powerful set of tools with visual and easy UX to make...